According to an ICC report, she was visibly shaken by the blow but did not feel any concussion symptoms

An ICC report said Mandhana was assessed by the team doctor following the incident and was originally declared fit to continue, only to retire hurt an over and a half later after another consultation. She seemed visibly shaken by the blow but did not feel any concussion symptoms, according to the medical staff, and left the ground as a precaution.

This is India's first warm-up fixture, and they are scheduled to play one more, against West Indies, before kicking off their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on March 6.

India posted a total of 244 for 9 against South Africa, thanks to a century from Harmanpreet Kaur . After Deepti Sharma departed for 5 and captain Mithali Raj was run-out for a duck, Harmanpreet joined Yastika Bhatia at the crease and the duo put up an 84-run stand. Bhatia scored a 78-ball 58 before being dismissed by Sune Luus . While the rest of the line-up crumbled to South Africa's quicks, Harmanpreet kept going, helping stretch the total beyond 200 before falling to Ayabonga Khaka. Khaka was South Africa's best bowler of the day, finishing with figures of 3 for 23.