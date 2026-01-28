Devine at No. 1 on WPL 2026 Purple Cap table after match-winning four-for
The latest Orange Cap and Purple Cap updates from WPL 2026
Two Mumbai Indians (MI) batters are right at the top of the Orange Cap table, but we have a new Purple Cap holder at the end of the WPL 2026 match between Gujarat Giants (GG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vadodara on Tuesday.
DC's Nandani Sharma has been pushed to second spot despite her 1 for 26 against GG in the three-run defeat, and going past her to the top is Sophie Devine, GG's star allrounder, who now has 15 wickets to Nandani's 14 after returning 4 for 37, which also won her the Player-of-the-Match award.
It was Devine's second haul of three or more wickets in the WPL this season. She hasn't gone a single match without picking up at least a wicket. Nandani has the same record, of not going a game without at least a wicket, and her 5 for 33 early in the tournament remains one of two five-wicket hauls this season; Shreyanka Patil of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has the other one.
Behind Devine and Nandani are MI's Amelia Kerr and DC's N Shree Charani on 12 wickets, the RCB duo of Lauren Bell and Nadine de Klerk on 11, and Patil with ten.
Nat Sciver-Brunt, last season's Orange Cap winner, went to the top of the run-scorers' table after hitting the first century of the season, 100 not out off 57 balls against RCB. She now has 319 runs - the only one to go past the 300-run mark - and is followed by team-mate Harmanpreet Kaur, who has 260 runs.
Behind them are Phoebe Litchfield of UP Warriorz (UPW) with 243 runs, RCB's Smriti Mandhana with 236, and DC's Lizelle Lee with 230.