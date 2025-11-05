WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues among players retained; Healy, Lanning released

ESPNcricinfo has learned two teams - defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals - have retained five players, the maximum allowed by WPL; Royals Challengers Bengaluru have retained four players, Gujarat Giants have retained two and UP Warriorz have retained one. While the individual amounts for players could not be confirmed, the following are likely retentions:

As per WPL retention rules, franchises can retain a maximum of three capped Indian players, a maximum of two overseas players, and a maximum of two uncapped Indian players. In a case where the franchise wanted to retain five players, the rules state that at least one should be an uncapped Indian player. The WPL has also, for the first time, decided to allow franchises the use of right-to-match (RTM) option at the auction to buy back a player who was part of their squad in 2025.

Franchises have been allotted INR 15 crore each for the auction, which is understood to take place in Delhi on November 27. While announcing the retention rules, the WPL also listed the guideline prices for the retention slabs: INR 3.5 crore (Player 1), INR 2.5 crore (Player 2), INR 1.75 crore (Player 3), INR 1 crore (Player 4) and INR 50 lakh (Player 5). If a franchise opts to retain five players, INR 9.25 crore would be deducted from its 15 crore purse, while for four, the deduction would be INR 8.75 crore; for three, it would be INR 7.75 crore; for two INR 6 crore; and for one INR 3.5 crore.

Therefore DC and MI will have INR 5.75 crore to build their squad, which should have between 16 and 18 players. They will not have any RTMs available.