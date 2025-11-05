WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues among players retained; Healy, Lanning released
Allrounders Deepti Sharma and Amelia Kerr have also been released by their respective franchises
India's World Cup winners Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma are some of the high-profile players retained by the WPL franchises ahead of the 2026 mega auction.
Australia's Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, along with New Zealand allrounder Amelia Kerr, are set to enter the auction pool after being released by their respective teams. Among other big releases is Deepti Sharma, the Player of the Series in the World Cup. Deepti led Warriorz in Healy's absence in 2025
ESPNcricinfo has learned two teams - defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals - have retained five players, the maximum allowed by WPL; Royals Challengers Bengaluru have retained four players, Gujarat Giants have retained two and UP Warriorz have retained one. While the individual amounts for players could not be confirmed, the following are likely retentions:
Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Niki Prasad
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamilini and Hayley Mathews
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana, Elysse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil
Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney
UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat.
As per WPL retention rules, franchises can retain a maximum of three capped Indian players, a maximum of two overseas players, and a maximum of two uncapped Indian players. In a case where the franchise wanted to retain five players, the rules state that at least one should be an uncapped Indian player. The WPL has also, for the first time, decided to allow franchises the use of right-to-match (RTM) option at the auction to buy back a player who was part of their squad in 2025.
Franchises have been allotted INR 15 crore each for the auction, which is understood to take place in Delhi on November 27. While announcing the retention rules, the WPL also listed the guideline prices for the retention slabs: INR 3.5 crore (Player 1), INR 2.5 crore (Player 2), INR 1.75 crore (Player 3), INR 1 crore (Player 4) and INR 50 lakh (Player 5). If a franchise opts to retain five players, INR 9.25 crore would be deducted from its 15 crore purse, while for four, the deduction would be INR 8.75 crore; for three, it would be INR 7.75 crore; for two INR 6 crore; and for one INR 3.5 crore.
Therefore DC and MI will have INR 5.75 crore to build their squad, which should have between 16 and 18 players. They will not have any RTMs available.
Warriorz, who have retained an uncapped player in Shweta Sehrawat, will have the maximum purse of INR 14.5 crore along with four RTMs. Giants will have three RTMs restricted to only Indian players and a purse of INR 9 crore while RCB will have one RTM and INR 6.25 crore.
Nagraj Gollapudi is news editor at ESPNcricinfo