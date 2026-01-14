Unchanged Delhi Capitals bowl; UP Warriorz bring Chloe Tryon in for Deandra Dottin

Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs UP Warriorz

After being on the Mumbai Indians bench three seasons in a row, Chloe Tryon finally made her WPL debut for UP Warriorz (UPW) in their game against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the DY Patil Stadium. That was the only change across the two sides, both of whom are yet to win a match in WPL 2026, as DC captain Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss for a third game in a row and opted to bowl.

Rodrigues cited dew and the chasing teams' record in Navi Mumbai as the reasons behind her call. UPW captain Meg Lanning, meanwhile, will face the team she captained to a runners-up finish in each of the first three seasons. She is yet to win a toss in this edition.

Tryon entered the UPW line-up in place of Deandra Dottin, and is likely to bat at No. 7, a spot she generally plays at for South Africa as well. That leaves UPW with just two seam bowlers in Shikha Pandey and Kranti Gaud. Apart from Tryon's left-arm spin, they have offspinner Deepti Sharma, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone and legspinner Asha Sobhana against a right-hand heavy DC side.

Former India captain Mithali Raj, inspecting pitch No. 5 - the one on which the ODI World Cup final was played last year - observed that it had a brown shade and very little covering of grass, calling it a "batting paradise".

While UPW have batted first once and chased once, DC have lost each of their two games chasing. They were unable to score 7 off 6 balls in the previous outing . They have gone in with the same XI which includes offspinning-allrounder Sneh Rana, who was hit for the most expensive over in WPL history - 32 by Sophie Devine.

Delhi Capitals: 1 Lizelle Lee (wk), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Laura Wolvaardt, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Niki Prasad, 7 Chinelle Henry, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Minnu Mani, 10 N Shree Charani, 11 Nandani Sharma