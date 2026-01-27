Capitals opt to bowl; Giants bring in Wareham for unwell Wyatt-Hodge

Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs Gujarat Giants

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Giants (GG) in Vadodara.

Rodrigues said that the surface looked "a lot harder" and felt the ball would come onto the bat a little more nicely. While dew had not set in, she felt batting would get easier in the second innings and hence decided to bowl first.

Ashleigh Gardner said GG anyway would have batted first had they won the toss. GG made two changes to the XI that beat UP Warriorz, with opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge missing out due to illness and legspinner Georgia Wareham coming in as her replacement. Left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar , who missed the last game, has returned in place of fast bowler Happy Kumari.

DC and GG are currently on six points each from six games, with the former sitting in third position, above GG, due to a better net run rate.

For both teams, a win here will ease their path to the playoff, while a loss will have them relying on net-run-rate calculations.

Delhi Capitals: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Lizelle Lee (wk), 3 Laura Wolvaardt, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Chinelle Henry, 7 Niki Prasad, 8 Minnu Mani, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Shree Charani, 11 Nandani Sharma