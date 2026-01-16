Gujarat Giants opt to bowl against RCB, hand debut to Shivani Singh

Toss Gujarat Giants opt to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

At the pitch report, Katey Martin said dew will play a part later in the evening. The boundaries are small, and the outfield is fast as well. Gardner, at the toss, said that the DY Patil stadium is a venue where defending totals is tough.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana didn't mind losing the toss. She felt bowling first for the most part of the tournament, and then batting first much later wasn't ideal.

RCB and GG, with two wins, are placed first and third on the table, respectively. The winner of this game will top the table with three wins.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Shivani Singh, Ashleigh Gardner (capt), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh