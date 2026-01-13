Anushka Sharma out for 'short period' with minor injury

Anushka missed the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday and was seen with strapping on her right hand ahead of the game.

"Anushka is under the close supervision of the team's medical staff and is progressing well," a GG statement said. "She will be a big miss for the side, but her health and long-term well-being remain our priority."

GG head coach Michael Klinger said after their defeat to MI that the team was hoping Anushka would be fit again for the start of the Vadodara leg of the WPL on January 19.

"Yeah, we're unsure, we're hoping only a game or two, and then she'll be back," Klinger said at the post-match press conference. "But she just needs a period of rest for her hand, and then we're confident that she'll be back during the [Vadodara] leg.

"It's being assessed, yeah, so [Anushka's hand] is in a sort of a cast now, just to keep it still. For the moment, we're just trying to give her the best chance to sort of heal for a week or so, and then hopefully be right for Baroda."

GG have one more match in Navi Mumbai.