Harmanpreet and Nandani lead Orange Cap, Purple Cap tables
DC's Lee sits behind Harmanpreet in second place, whereas three bowlers tied for second place with six wickets each
Individual performances have taken centre stage in the early phase of WPL 2026. Here's how the Orange Cap and Purple Cap tables stand after the Delhi Capitals-UP Warriorz match in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.
Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur has climbed to the top of the batting charts, amassing 165 runs from three matches. She played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 71 off 43 balls against Gujarat Giants on Tuesday, helping MI chase down 193 with ease. Earlier, Harmanpreet had also smashed an unbeaten 74 off 42 balls against DC on Saturday.
DC opener Lizelle Lee sits close behind in second place with 163 runs. She scored 67 against UPW on Wednesday, following up her 86 against GG on Sunday. Her second half-century of the season helped DC secure their first win of this WPL.
GG opener Sophie Devine occupies third place on the list with 141 runs. After scoring 38 against UPW in their opening match, the New Zealand allrounder produced a blistering 95 off just 42 balls against DC before adding eight runs against MI.
DC pacer Nandani Sharma currently leads the bowling charts with eight wickets from three matches, having bowled at an economy rate of 8.80. Her standout performance came against GG, where she claimed a five-wicket haul and became the fourth bowler in WPL history to take a hat-trick. On Wednesday, she followed it up with figures of 1 for 29 against UPW.
Three players are tied for second place with six wickets each: MI's Amelia Kerr, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Nadine de Klerk, and MI's Nicola Carey. Kerr tops this group thanks to her economy rate of 6.41, ahead of de Klerk (6.75) and Carey (9.00).
Just behind them is Devine, who has picked up five wickets so far in the tournament, continuing to contribute with the ball alongside her runs at the top of the order.