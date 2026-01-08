The WPL is four, standing on its own feet, rocking and rolling

pehchaan (recognition). The ad For a month ahead of the inaugural WPL in 2023, the one word that followed viewers everywhere was(recognition). The ad played on TV before and after matches, and between overs; the point being the league had to introduce itself to the audience first before finding its place in the ecosystem.

Three years on, that need has disappeared.

Take ticketed matches, for example. While the revenue they generate is still a fraction of the IPL, the shift feels significant. WPL matches that were free to attend during the inaugural season now come with a price tag. A big sign that the league has evolved and a reason why it feels like the BCCI might have missed a trick by not transitioning to a home-and-away format this year.

The present caravan model offers control and logistical convenience, but it will soon become hard to ignore the deepening local affiliation the WPL has begun to nurture. It's difficult to imagine Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) without Smriti Mandhana , or Mumbai Indians (MI) without Harmanpreet Kaur.

Beyond the A-listers too, the league has given emerging talent a big stage. S Sajana's last-ball six in the opening game of WPL 2024 gave her the relevance that a decade of domestic cricket grind could not do. Asha Sobhana's five-wicket haul for RCB in their opening game in 2024 earned her the acclaim that 15 years at three different domestic teams didn't.

MI and RCB are now synonymous with their stars, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana • ICC/Getty Images

This recognition was best captured when Asha hoped to be just one of many Mammootty fans catching the morning show of his latest release Bramayugam at a Bengaluru multiplex, only to be mobbed for selfies and photos along with Minnu Mani.

Moments like these, where "talent meets opportunity" - the IPL's famous tagline, are what the WPL was designed to achieve, and to give emerging talent a platform where they no longer had to toil in obscurity.

The erstwhile Women's T20 Challenge - launched as a pilot in 2019 - showed that while building goodwill was a necessary first step, it was never going to be sufficient on its own. The bigger need was a product that could stand independently, rather than live in the shadow of the men's game.

Around a year ago, Kranti Gaud was barely known outside her circles in domestic cricket • ICC/Getty Images

That philosophy has shaped the WPL from inception. Television and digital rights, along with title sponsorship, were auctioned separately, even though the safer option may have been to bundle it with the IPL. And the commercial element is merely one of the many spin-offs from a talent pool that was long considered shallow.

Take Kranti Gaud . This time last year, she was largely unknown outside her domestic circle. A sharper focus on scouting brought her into the WPL spotlight. Today, she is a World Cup winner and the face of a quiet transformation in Madhya Pradesh. The state is beginning to produce a steady stream of players, the latest being teenage left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma . She is yet to be picked by a WPL franchise, but her impact in her debut international series has been significant.

N Shree Charani 's rise is a similar story. Like Gaud, she was handpicked through a scouting programme run by Delhi Capitals (DC) in interior Andhra Pradesh. Today, she is among the first names on India's T20I bowling sheet.

These are not isolated success stories. They are indicators of a system beginning to work as intended. All of which makes this season a key marker to gauge the league's growth and popularity, especially with it being the first season following a reset of teams after the mega auction.

It could feel like the build-up to WPL 2026 feels less frenzied compared to previous editions. But unlike earlier, when the league needed its pehchaan, the absence of a glamorous opening ceremony or catchy theme song is unlikely to be an issue. The glow of a World Cup win has, on its own, created an explosion in visibility.

The World Cup final alone had 185 million viewers on Jiostar, matching the record set by the 2024 men's T20 World Cup final. As per official data, the tournament's digital reach touched 446 million - the highest ever for a women's ICC event, and larger than the combined total of the previous three editions.

The WPL's growth has challenged a long-held assumption that interest in women's cricket peaks only during global tournaments and plateaus thereafter. Not quite. Not anymore. "WPL inventory is now being valued as premium property," a brand expert with a consulting firm explains. "Sponsorship conversations are no longer about supporting the women's game. It's about ROIs [returns on investment]. Players are no longer just athletes within a tournament window; they are year-round assets."

It's evident in how the franchises operate. Marketing and operating budgets are bigger. There is greater attention to detail across multiple spheres, including social-media metrics and fan-engagement. Yet, talent remains the league's biggest currency. And younger domestic players, in particular, now see a pathway where sustained WPL exposure can translate into financial security and national relevance.