Mandhana up to No. 3 in Orange Cap race, Nandani goes atop Purple Cap list
The race is heating up in the batting and bowling charts as we get closer to the end of the league stage
The race for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap at WPL 2026 heated up after Delhi Capitals' seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday.
A fighting 38 from Smriti Mandhana, the RCB captain, has lifted her to No. 3 among the top run-getters of the season with 230 runs in six innings.
She is ten runs behind second-placed Harmanpreet Kaur, the Mumbai Indians captain and 13 runs behind current Orange Cap holder Phoebe Litchfield of UP Warriorz. Lizelle Lee, the Delhi Capitals opener who was out for six, is tied-fourth with Mumbai's Nat Sciver-Brunt.
Among bowlers, Capitals seamer Nandani Sharma took a three-wicket haul on Saturday to move atop the Purple Cap rankings. She is on 13 wickets in six games, with a lead of two wickets over Gujarat Giants' Sophie Devine.
RCB allrounder Nadine de Klerk and Mumbai's Amelia Kerr have ten wickets apiece. RCB's Lauren Bell remained fifth with nine wickets after her wicketless spell on Saturday.
