With spunk and brute force, de Klerk makes WPL opening night her own

This was her first time back at the site of what may remain the biggest heartbreak of her career, and she walked away not only with a win against the home team but also the Player-of-the-Match award in front of a packed house. And to do it against a side led by Harmanpreet only sharpened the symmetry.

Yet, what defined this knock was not this back story but the situation on the night. RCB were struggling to get going in the 155-run chase, reeling at 65 for 5 in the eighth over. During the strategic timeout in the ninth over, de Klerk told head coach Malolan Rangarajan exactly how she planned to approach the target, that she was ready to chase "upwards of eight [runs per over] in the last four [overs]".

"With the history and the scores in DY Patil, if you had told me that RCB will be chasing down 155, I would have given my arm," Rangarajan later said.

Harmanpreet, of all people, knew what de Klerk was capable of. She had been at the receiving end of it during the ODI World Cup league game, when de Klerk's 84 off 54 balls stole a win from India. That power comes easily to de Klerk; she can hit sixes more frequently than most others and pierce the gaps with force. And earlier in the evening, she had ripped the spine out of the MI batting with the ball, removing their Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6, including Harmanpreet.

But when she had arrived at the crease during the chase, de Klerk batted uncharacteristically, with her first 15 balls bringing just ten runs and no boundaries. There was no obvious struggle, but the timing was off, the fluency missing. The asking rate hovered beyond nine an over.

"I think probably a little frustrated, to be honest, in the beginning of my innings," de Klerk said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "I really struggled to get it away."

That phase did not last. Nat Sciver-Brunt missed her yorker and de Klerk pounced, carving her first boundary of the night. She followed it by taking on Saika Ishaque, dancing down the track to deposit one over the bowler's head in trademark fashion.

The power of belief

And some



Shreyanka Patil and match-winner Nadine de Klerk recount the final moments of @RCBTweets' epic comeback win - By @ameyatilak #TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionka | #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/HbE0LcZZak — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 10, 2026

The momentum, though, still leaned MI's way. Nicola Carey delivered a double-wicket over for just four runs, Amanjot Kaur gave away five more in the next, and de Klerk's plan of keeping the required rate a bit over eight at most for the final four overs suddenly looked distant. The asking rate had ballooned past 11.

At a ground that routinely fills to the brim for India women's matches, allegiances split. "Mumbai Indians" chants were met and then drowned by a chorus of "RCB, RCB" as tension mounted. The drama peaked in a frenetic 19th over.

It was bowled by Shabnim Ismail, de Klerk's former South Africa team-mate and one of the game's premier quicks. Almost immediately, she created a chance. De Klerk mistimed a slot ball straight to long-off where Sciver-Brunt spilled a regulation catch. Gasp turned to roar. De Klerk compounded the damage by sending the very next delivery over Ismail's head and to the boundary.

The fourth ball brought even more theatre. Another mistimed hit went to deep midwicket, where Amelia Kerr - who had just taken an excellent catch at the same spot to send back Arundhati Reddy - dropped a sitter. But alert to a second run, Amanjot Kaur, running to her left from deep-backward square-leg, fired the ball to the striker's end, only for wicketkeeper G Kamalini to fumble, the ball slipping free before the stumps could be broken. Three lives in four balls! Two world-class fielders dropping catches! Come on, you really can't make this up.

"Today the finisher's job wasn't done [by de Klerk], the batting job was done. From the seventh over or so, she played till the last ball. So to call it a finisher's job is a disservice" Malolan Rangarajan on Nadine de Klerk's innings

Eighteen runs were needed off the last over and Harmanpreet tossed the ball to the experienced Sciver-Brunt, despite Amanjot having conceded just 18 from her three overs. De Klerk had a quick word with partner Prema Rawat, scanned the field, and set herself up. The first ball was hauled towards deep square-leg but she signalled to Rawat to stay in her crease and denied a run, seemingly furious with herself as she let out a scream for not being able to put the ball away. Nothing came off the second ball either as she spliced it to extra cover.

Then she unleashed.

A slot ball was smoked over long-off. A slower back-of-a-length delivery was pulled to backward square for four. Another similar ball disappeared over deep midwicket. Under pressure, de Klerk was hitting the ball harder and harder.

With two required off the final ball, MI huddled. A short fine-leg was put in place, Harmanpreet wiped the damp ball and handed it back to Sciver-Brunt. It didn't matter.

Earlier in the evening, Nadine de Klerk had picked up four wickets, all of batters in the top six • BCCI

The yorker missed, de Klerk feasted, drilling it straight down the ground. She raised her arms in celebration even before the ball had reached the rope, swarmed by team-mates. The crowd erupted. This time, she denied Harmanpreet, and a different set of women in blue.

"Cricket is a funny game. You just have to stay in, in the fight," de Klerk said. "I guess it's just a massive mentality thing. It's like to never give up. T20 cricket, especially, we know that's on these grounds, it's very good batting wickets, not the biggest of boundaries, so you know you can cash in. So [it was] just about giving myself a chance out there and luckily it came off today."

In an era where batting roles are increasingly defined, de Klerk is blurring the lines. She showed it first during the league-stage match against India at the ODI World Cup, and again on Friday. She's not just a finisher; she is someone who is capable of constructing an innings, maintaining control from start to finish. It was something head coach Rangarajan was quick to underline: "Today the finisher's job wasn't done [by de Klerk], the batting job was done. From the seventh over or so, she played till the last ball. So to call it a finisher's job is a disservice."