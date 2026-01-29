RCB opt to field, bring in Vastrakar for Naik

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana, who opted to bowl, confirmed that Vastrakar would play as a batter only and that her "bowling will take time to come back". Naik, who batted at No. 4 in this season, had three single-digit scores apart from her maiden WPL half-century. That was the only change for RCB, who sealed their playoffs qualification but are coming on the back of successive defeats.