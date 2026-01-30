De Klerk leads Purple Cap table; Mandhana up to No. 2 in Orange Cap race
Nat Sciver-Brunt continues to lead the WPL Orange Cap table, but Smriti Mandhana has pushed Harmanpreet Kaur to third place
There are big changes on both the Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaderboards at WPL 2026, with a new No. 1 among wicket-takers and a new No. 2 among run-scorers after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat UP Warriorz (UPW) on Thursday. Here's how things look.
Sophie Devine had climbed to the top spot among wicket-takers after her four-for in Gujarat Giants' (GG) win over Delhi Capitals (DC), becoming the first to touch 15 wickets this season, but Nadine de Klerk has gone past her now, following her own four-for as RCB reached the final directly. De Klerk also has 15 wickets, but at a better economy rate (7.25 to Devine's 8.28) and average (13.53 to 14.26).
DC's Nandani Sharma, who has led the table at various points this season, is now at No. 3 with 14 wickets, followed by RCB's Lauren Bell, Amelia Kerr of Mumbai Indians (MI) and DC's N Shree Charani, all with 12 wickets.
There's no change at the top of the run-scorers' table, with last season's Orange Cap winner Nat Sciver-Brunt still well ahead of the pack with 319 runs from six innings including the only century ever in the competition.
But her team-mate Harmanpreet Kaur isn't the No. 2 anymore. That place has gone to RCB captain Smriti Mandhana, who hit 54 not out in her team's win over UPW on Thursday to move to 290 runs from eight innings. Harmanpreet is in third place with 260 runs from seven innings. UPW captain Meg Lanning is fourth with 248, followed by her team-mate Phoebe Litchfield, who has left the WPL with an injury after scoring 243 from six innings.