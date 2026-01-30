Never-give-up de Klerk does it for RCB, night after big night

De Klerk is never-say-die personified. She will keep throwing punches till the very end.

"I love pressure moments," she had said earlier this season. "I love walking out to bat when the game is on the line and we need someone to pull off some sort of a miracle and put up a fight. I always joke and say that I think I was born for moments like that where you just never give up. I am a very big believer of never giving up."

And she does never give up. Mumbai Indians (MI) witnessed it on the opening night of WPL 2026 . UP Warriorz (UPW) felt the force of it in Vadodara on Thursday as they were effectively dealt a knockout blow in RCB's last league game. Meg Lanning and Deepti Sharma had given them their best start of the season with the campaign on the line, courtesy a 74-run opening partnership. They had scored 62 runs in the five overs (4-8) before de Klerk came on. Additionally, one square boundary (52m from the broadcast end) was much shorter than the other (57m).

None of it mattered to de Klerk, who struck first ball to get Lanning caught at deep cover point. With the longer boundary to the off side, she bowled it outside off and, in her words, "got lucky" with Lanning's wicket. Four balls later, she had Amy Jones, on WPL debut , trapped lbw with a delivery that kept coming back into her. The trick on both those deliveries: a scrambled-seam, which made the bounce a bit unpredictable on the black-soil pitch.

"We know that both those players are probably susceptible to the ball coming back in," de Klerk said between innings on the broadcast. "I tried to get that scrambled seam to nip back. Probably got a bit lucky with Meg's wicket. [It] didn't quite land where I wanted it to."

"She feels comfortable bowling through the middle and towards the end. She does that for South Africa. She won't mind me saying but it's quite simple what she does but she does it brilliantly and executes it more often than not" Anya Shrubsole on Nadine de Klerk

When she came back at the death, de Klerk was bowling with the longer boundary to the leg side. As a result, her lines were pretty straight in a bid to deny swinging room outside off. Even with a right-left pair in the middle, she managed to not concede a boundary in the 18th over, using the scramble seam to good effect again. In the final over, she dismissed Sophie Ecclestone lbw and then had Simran Shaikh caught at long-on - both deliveries starting around off and heading towards the stumps, or just outside. She finished with 4 for 22.

No bowler in WPL 2026 has taken as many wickets as de Klerk has (ten) in the middle overs (7-16); no one has bowled more dot balls than her 42. At the death (17-20) too, de Klerk has an economy of 7.77 with 20 dot balls and five wickets. Among those who have bowled at least five overs in that phase, only Nandani Sharma (6.12) concedes fewer runs per over.

Nadine de Klerk was a star for South Africa at the recent ODI World Cup • ICC/Getty Images

"She's someone who's really clear on what she wants to do," Shrubsole said after the game. "She feels comfortable bowling through the middle and towards the end. She does that for South Africa. She won't mind me saying but it's quite simple what she does but she does it brilliantly and executes it more often than not. She's contributed throughout this tournament, obviously with the ball in various places. She's got the purple cap now.

"She's a real gritty cricketer, she's up for the fight, she wants to bowl, she wants to bat, she wants to be the person who makes the difference. She's someone who has been really valuable to where we are now."

De Klerk has struck twice in succession quite often. She has picked up two wickets in an over four times this WPL. She did it twice on Thursday, once in the earlier fixture against UPW and once against MI. No other bowler has struck twice in an over more than three times.