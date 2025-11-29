WPL 2026: two double-headers, final on a weekday

The 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) will have its final on a weekday (Thursday, February 5), and not over the weekend, for the first time, and feature two double-headers, both on Saturdays, after kicking off on January 9.

The 28-day-long tournament will be played across two venues: Navi Mumbai, where India won the ODI World Cup in early November beating South Africa in the final, and Vadodara. The first 11 matches, including the two double-headers, will be played at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, and the remaining 11 matches, including the eliminator on February 3 and the final will be played at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium.

The dates and venues were confirmed by the WPL's chairman, Jayesh George, on Thursday, the day of the WPL auction . All games bar the earlier fixture on the double-header days will be evening affairs.

Apart from having a weekday final, this is the first time the WPL will be played in the January-February window. The first three seasons were played in February-March just before the start of the IPL. This will also be the first time the WPL will not clash with major international fixtures.

Ten days after the WPL ends, India will start an all-format tour of Australia, playing three T20Is, three ODIs and a Test from February 15 to March 9.