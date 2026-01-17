Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine level with Nandani Sharma at the top of WPL Purple Cap table

Things are changing at the top of the Purple Cap leaderboard in WPL 2026, even if not much has changed at the top of the Orange Cap table after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Gujarat Giants (GG) game on Friday night. Here's how things stand.

Devine went first with the ball, her captain Ash Gardner having asked RCB to bat, and the wickets of Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk and Radha Yadav, the Player of the Match, gave Devine 3 for 31, lifting her tally to eight wickets.

Patil went later as RCB defended 182. She sent Beth Mooney back inside the powerplay, and then added the wickets of Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar and Renuka Singh to return 5 for 23.

All three have eight wickets now, but Nandani has a grip on the cap, and it could be a face-off between her and Patil on Saturday night when DC and RCB go head-to-head.

Harmanpreet Kaur , with scores of 20, 74* and 71* in her first three outings, raced to the top of the run-scorers' table, and has stayed there despite scoring only 16 in Mumbai Indians' (MI) loss to UP Warriorz (UPW) on Thursday. She has 181 runs from four innings so far, going at a frenetic 160.17, and can improve those numbers in the first game on Saturday, also against UPW.