RCB must overcome Perry-sized void to rediscover 2024 touch
The addition of Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Nadine de Klerk and Radha Yadav gives the 2024 WPL champions a bit of an edge
Where they finished last year
Fourth. Following the high of their 2024 title run, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had a disappointing 2025, winning just three of their eight matches and failing to qualify for the knockouts for the second time in three seasons. RCB began their season well with wins against Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, but five straight defeats derailed their campaign.
What's new in 2026
No Ellyse Perry. RCB will be without their highest run-scorer and fourth-highest wicket-taker in the WPL, with Perry pulling out of the upcoming season for personal reasons despite being retained.
They have replaced her with fast-bowling allrounder Sayali Satghare. Head coach Malolan Rangarajan told ESPNcricinfo that RCB set out to "pick the best bowling unit available" at the auction, and they have managed to achieve that to an extent. RCB have a number of new recruits in their squad, which is packed with allrounders.
Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Nadine de Klerk and Radha Yadav are all capable with both bat and ball, while Lauren Bell is their fast-bowling addition. On the batting front, they have Australia opener Georgia Voll in the mix, along with the addition of 27-year-old Maharashtra top-order batter Gautami Naik.
RCB also have a new-look backroom staff. Rangarajan takes over as head coach with Luke Williams, who came on board as head coach ahead of the 2024 season, missing out because of his commitments with Adelaide Strikers in the BBL. Former England quick, Anya Shrubsole, has been named the bowling coach.
Have your say
Strengths and weaknesses
RCB had a terrific auction and arguably have the best bowling unit of the five teams. In Bell, Vastrakar and Reddy, they have three new-ball bowling options, while de Klerk is a more than handy middle-overs seamer. Radha and Shreyanka Patil will lead the spin-bowling attack with Harris pitching in when needed. RCB also have a bunch of solid fielders, something they had their eyes set on at the auction. But how they go about without Perry, their lynchpin of the last three seasons, remains to be seen. Smriti Mandhana's captaincy will also be tested without Perry around.
The other area of concern for RCB is not having a seasoned top-order Indian batter behind Mandhana. Naik is untested at the top level, while Dayalan Hemalatha hasn't done much in the limited opportunities she has got at the WPL.
Players to watch
Gautami Naik: Naik has played domestic cricket for Nagaland, Baroda and Maharashtra and now finally gets her chance at the WPL. A lanky top-order batter, she was the third-highest run-scorer in the 2025 Women's Maharashtra Premier League with 173 runs in six innings for Ratnagiri Jets, while opening the batting with Mandhana. She also recently won the Senior Women's T20 tournament with Maharashtra. Naik has a delightful cover drive in her arsenal and her reach allows her to get to the pitch of the deliveries effectively. Also, watch out for some handy offspin from the 27-year-old.
Pooja Vastrakar: While Vastrakar is a seasoned operator, injuries have kept her out of the spotlight for a while. She was picked for INR 85 lakh, but hasn't played any competitive cricket since October 2024 because of multiple injuries. She was rehabbing at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru recently, and RCB are confident she will be ready before the start of the season. A fit and firing Vastrakar is not just great news for RCB, but also for India.
Best XI and rest of the squad
1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Georgia Voll, 3 Gautami Naik, 4 Grace Harris, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Nadine de Klerk, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Radha Yadav, 9 Shreyanka Patil, 10 Arundhati Reddy, 11 Lauren Bell
Rest of the squad: Dayalan Hemalatha, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Kumar Prathyoosha
First three fixtures
January 9 vs Mumbai Indians
January 12 vs UP Warriorz
January 16 vs Gujarat Giants
January 12 vs UP Warriorz
January 16 vs Gujarat Giants
Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo