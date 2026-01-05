RCB must overcome Perry-sized void to rediscover 2024 touch

: Naik has played domestic cricket for Nagaland, Baroda and Maharashtra and now finally gets her chance at the WPL. A lanky top-order batter, she was the third-highest run-scorer in the 2025 Women's Maharashtra Premier League with 173 runs in six innings for Ratnagiri Jets, while opening the batting with Mandhana. She also recently won the Senior Women's T20 tournament with Maharashtra. Naik has a delightful cover drive in her arsenal and her reach allows her to get to the pitch of the deliveries effectively. Also, watch out for some handy offspin from the 27-year-old.