MI bring in Matthews and Reddy, ask unchanged UPW to take first strike
Kranthi Reddy is making her WPL debut; MI have left out Shabnin Ismail and Poonam Khemnar
Toss Mumbai Indians chose to bowl vs UP Warriorz
After losing to the same opposition in their last game, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to field in the day game against UP Warriorz (UPW) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.
MI made two changes from their last game, with Shabnim Ismail rested and Hayley Matthews coming in. Batter Poonam Khemnar was unavailable for the game, so they handed a debut to medium pacer Kranthi Reddy.
Speaking to ESPNcricinfo prior to the start of the WPL season, MI's bowling coach and mentor Jhulan Goswami had said of Reddy: "She has been a special, talented cricketer. During the trials and domestic matches, our scouting coaches liked her accuracy. She was able to bowl consistent areas and also has a different kind of action - she has a little bit of a slingy kind of action, which is what we like about her."
UPW captain Meg Lanning said they would have also liked to chase. They named an unchanged XI from their win over MI as they look to rack up back-to-back victories after a difficult start to the season.
As things stand, MI are second on the table, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of them, while UPW are bottom.
Mumbai Indians: 1 G Kamalini (wk), 2 Hayley Matthews, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Amanjot Kaur, 7 Nicola Carey, 8 Sajeevan Sajana, 9 Sanskriti Gupta, 10 Kranthi Reddy, 11 Triveni Vasistha
UP Warriorz: 1 Kiran Navgire, 2 Meg Lanning (capt), 3 Phoebe Litchfield, 4 Harleen Deol, 5 Shweta Sehrawat (wk), 6 Chloe Tryon, 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Asha Sobhana, 10 Shikha Pandey, 11 Kranti Gaud