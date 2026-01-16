Litchfield and Kerr rise in WPL Orange and Purple Cap leaderboards
Harmanpreet Kaur and Nandani Sharma are still the top run-getter and top wicket-taker in the competition
Harmanpreet Kaur and Nandani Sharma continue to lead the WPL's Orange Cap and Purple Cap tables, but there's been a little movement just below them on the tables at the end of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs UP Warriorz (UPW) game on Thursday.
Harmanpreet, with scores of 20, 74* and 71* in her first three outings, raced to the top of the run-scorers' table, and has stayed there despite scoring only 16 in MI's loss against UPW. She has 181 runs from four innings so far, going at a frenetic 160.17.
Lizelle Lee of Delhi Capitals (DC) is at No. 2, just 18 runs behind Harmanpreet, and rising to third place is Phoebe Litchfield, who contributed 25 in 22 balls in UPW's successful chase against MI. That took her to 150 runs in four innings, and past Sophie Devine of Gujarat Giants (GG). Devine, who has 141 runs from three innings, is now at No. 4. Just 40 runs separate the top-four run-getters at this stage.
Nandani is the only bowler to pick up a five-for - and a hat-trick - at the WPL so far, and that took her to eight wickets in three games and to the top spot, and Amelia Kerr is now in second place with her 1 for 42 against UPW, which has taken her haul to seven wickets from four bowling innings.
Before the start of the MI vs UPW game, Kerr was joint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Nadine de Klerk and Nicola Carey of MI on six wickets; Carey went wicketless against UPW.