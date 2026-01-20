Vaishnavi replaces injured Kamalini in Mumbai Indians squad

Kamalini played all five of MI's matches in the tournament so far, where they won two and lost three, scoring 75 runs in 77 balls with a best of 32. As wicketkeeper, she had effected seven dismissals.

Unlike Kamalini, a keeper-batter, Vaishnavi is a left-arm spinner who made her international debut in the T20I series against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram last December and picked up five wickets including a couple of two-wicket hauls. Crucially, she kept things tight in those five games, returning an overall economy rate of 6.26.