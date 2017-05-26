1:09
Legends with the ball, bunnies with the bat
Legends with the ball, bunnies with the bat

A selection of cricketers who racked up more wickets than runs in their ODI career

Videos
What exactly is the Cricket Australia-ACA pay dispute?
What exactly is the Cricket Australia-ACA pay dispute?
What is Cricket Australia proposing under the new pay system and what are the players' demands? Have a look in this explainer
Can Mr. 360 take South Africa all the way?
Can Mr. 360 take South Africa all the way?
AB de Villiers will look to make up for his poor record in England and help South Africa go all the way in ICC CT 2017