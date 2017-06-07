Depleted Sri Lanka seek Mathews lift
Match facts
June 08, 2017
Start time 1030 local (0930 GMT)
Big picture
Truth be told, Sri Lanka have often had the knack of winding up in the "easy group" in world tournaments. In years gone by, this has meant being clubbed with perhaps England and Bangladesh. They used to skip casually through the group stages, and would generally make a strong push in the back end of a tournament as well. Between 2009 and 2014, Sri Lanka made six ICC tournament semi-finals. Between 2007 and 2014, they played in five major finals.
They find themselves in what appears to be the easier of the two groups again, but unusually, they are not sauntering past their opponents. This time, they seem to be among the weaker teams, laying down like stepping stones for other sides to trod on. South Africa have already been given their 96-run win. Now come the other heavyweights in the group, India, who in demolishing Pakistan, and eviscerating their two warm-up opponents, barely seemed to be breaking a sweat.
Meanwhile, India have settled on an ODI formula that teams have struggled to upset for now. They are unambitious in the opening 10 overs, venturing no more than 49 during the first Powerplay on average, since the last World Cup. Then, typically with Virat Kohli at the crease, comes a sustained middle-overs surge which yields screeds of brisk but risk-free runs, which form the backbone of the innings. Then, with Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya or MS Dhoni marshalling the death overs, the team eclipses 300 and set themselves up in an imposing position.
There is quality in India's attack too, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar gleaning swing with the new ball, and Jasprit Bumrah closing innings out. And whatever the present situation between coach Anil Kumble and captain Kohli, on-field performance does not appear to have been affected yet.
Sri Lanka will have to spring a major surprise at The Oval. They need an Angelo Mathews mauling, or a Lasith Malinga charge to derail India, and shake the match from the course most expect it to take.
They also must do without Chamara Kapugedara, who injured his knee at training on match eve and was ruled out of the tournament. Sri Lanka will draft in Danushka Gunathilaka, who is in England as a standby player.
Form guide
Sri Lanka LWLLL (completed matches, most recent first)
India WLWWW
In the spotlight
As evidenced in the game against South Africa, Sri Lanka have had trouble rotating the strike during the middle overs, and it appears part of the reason is the scoring rate of Dinesh Chandimal. Though he had an outstanding 2016, hitting six half-centuries in seven innings at one stage, he has otherwise been modest in the format. Among the 20 players to have faced more than 4000 balls since the start of 2010, Chandimal's strike rate of 74.85 is the second-lowest. More than 48% of the deliveries he faces are not scored from.
Few world batsmen relish playing Sri Lanka more than MS Dhoni. Two of his most memorable innings - the World Cup final knock, and the final-over blitz in the 2013 tri-series in the Caribbean - have come against them. His average of 61.35 is also, by a distance, his highest against any opponent in the Champions Trophy. Over 22% of his 9275 runs have also come against Sri Lanka alone. Even if Sri Lanka's bowlers can be penetrative early on, on Thursday, they cannot relax until they have dismissed perhaps their greatest tormentor of recent years.
Team news
Sri Lanka will likely open with Gunathilaka. There is a chance Thisara Perera may also enter the XI to beef up the batting, though the more aggressive choice - so long as the pitch is expected to take spin - would be to choose Lakshan Sandakan. The frontline pace trio of Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep and Suranga Lakmal may remain together.
Sri Lanka (possible) 1 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 2 Danushka Gunathilaka 3 Kusal Mendis, 4 Dinesh Chandimal, 5 Angelo Mathews (capt), 6 Asela Gunaratne, 7 Kusal Perera, 8 Thisara Perera, 9 Suranga Lakmal,10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Nuwan Pradeep
India may consider bringing R Ashwin into the attack - in place of Umesh Yadav perhaps - but as the surface has a little grass on it on the eve of the match, they are more than likely to remain unchanged.
India (possible) 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 MS Dhoni (wk), 7 Kedar Jadhav, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Pitch and conditions
Signs are that the surface might be a little seam-friendly early on, but there are likely to be plenty of runs nonetheless. The weather is forecast to be cloudy but dry, with the temperature hovering around the high teens.
Stats and trivia
- In the last 17 matches between these sides, going back to 2012, India have won 14
- Though Sri Lanka often get a good start in the first Powerplay, their run rate of 5.01 between overs 11 and 40 is the slowest for any team in the tournament
- Runs against Sri Lanka comprise a greater percentage of Kohli's overall tally than even for Dhoni. Of Kohli's 7836 career runs, almost 24% has come against Sri Lanka.
Quotes
"They're a force in world cricket no matter where they play, whether it's at home or away. Especially in the last couple of years, they've been tremendous. It's very hard to beat them unless we are on top of our game."
Angelo Mathews on the challenge of playing India
"At the moment we are playing some good cricket, but that doesn't mean that we play with arrogance as a team. We respect every opposition the same way, and we intend to play the same kind of cricket against everyone. That's the only way to win a game of cricket. But there are no guarantees. In this sport, anyone can upset anyone on their given day."
Virat Kohli
Andrew Fidel Fernando is ESPNcricinfo's Sri Lanka correspondent. @andrewffernando
Login To Post Comments
Of course it is World Vs India as it was in some advertisements. All other fans will support who ever the opposition India playing and hoping for an India loss each and every game. That shows the strength of Indian team. India thrashed them almost every time and they unite against a common enemy. But they forget that only 11 can play in the ground and India has a better playing group than theirs. They will support SA next and then Eng or Aus in the semis against India. But who care. India will silence them always with excellent performance. Others can dream big about 'really big scores', but India teach them how to reach there. No wonder Indian wins are classic example of how to approach an ODI. All the best Team India.
don't be complaisant india just look what happens in the yesterday's match.srilankans are underdogs in today's match.
@ELECTRIC_LOCO_WAP4 hope your wish turns reality. You almost bought me tears mentioning the name of strongest batsman in the world sanath Jayasuriya... I got nostalgic about this line up Jayasuriya attapattu aravinda ranatunga tillekratne mahanama chandana vaas murli sanjeeva zoysa and wickramasinghe
India won the match and Sri Lanka is out of champions trophy and will last match for practice as they have nothing to lose lol
Indian domestic teams like Karnataka, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu even can beat this SL team. Atleast Windies would have given a good fight as compared to SL. Boring CT.
Dhoni & Kholi has been the main attacking gun ships that dismantle Sri Lanka for the last 10 years. Out of Dhoni's 9275 ODI runs, 22% has scored against Sri Lanka. Out of Kholi's 7836 ODI runs, 24% has scored against Sri Lanka. That's impressive!!! This is like Sanath Jayasuriya & Aravinda de Silva's performance against India back in 1990's & early 2000's. If Sri Lanka thinking of any chance, they must strict Dhoni & Kholi. Having said though, overall Indian team is well balanced & far superior.....In all departments.
Looking at those two lineups, everyone can figure out what's wrong with SL and what's good with IND. IND have loads of allrounders. All SL have are loads of Wicket keepers who are not part time bowlers. This is a big issue. Same one had with SA. You need to add a bowler to fill 6,7 overs. No batting allrounder to do that stuff like Dilshan, Sanath did. Good to see Gunathilka back. He can do it. But I still think Sandaken should play instead of Lakmal. Can't loose Thisara either. Anyway, good luck SL. Cheers!!
As Sanga said SL batters and bowlers should understand their roles. I am not an expert.so i Can be wrong. I feel Dikwella, Kusal Perera, Guneratne, Tisara shud go for the kill. Dananjaya, Mendis, Chandiamal and Mathews to consolidate. Maliga,Pradeep to take wickets, Lakmal, Thisara to block scoring. Sandakan to be the mystery wicket taker. But that is 12 men. One has to go. But Sandakan shud play.
India pakistan final is inevitable
Superb statement from Kohli..
Of course it is World Vs India as it was in some advertisements. All other fans will support who ever the opposition India playing and hoping for an India loss each and every game. That shows the strength of Indian team. India thrashed them almost every time and they unite against a common enemy. But they forget that only 11 can play in the ground and India has a better playing group than theirs. They will support SA next and then Eng or Aus in the semis against India. But who care. India will silence them always with excellent performance. Others can dream big about 'really big scores', but India teach them how to reach there. No wonder Indian wins are classic example of how to approach an ODI. All the best Team India.
don't be complaisant india just look what happens in the yesterday's match.srilankans are underdogs in today's match.
@ELECTRIC_LOCO_WAP4 hope your wish turns reality. You almost bought me tears mentioning the name of strongest batsman in the world sanath Jayasuriya... I got nostalgic about this line up Jayasuriya attapattu aravinda ranatunga tillekratne mahanama chandana vaas murli sanjeeva zoysa and wickramasinghe
India won the match and Sri Lanka is out of champions trophy and will last match for practice as they have nothing to lose lol
Indian domestic teams like Karnataka, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu even can beat this SL team. Atleast Windies would have given a good fight as compared to SL. Boring CT.
Dhoni & Kholi has been the main attacking gun ships that dismantle Sri Lanka for the last 10 years. Out of Dhoni's 9275 ODI runs, 22% has scored against Sri Lanka. Out of Kholi's 7836 ODI runs, 24% has scored against Sri Lanka. That's impressive!!! This is like Sanath Jayasuriya & Aravinda de Silva's performance against India back in 1990's & early 2000's. If Sri Lanka thinking of any chance, they must strict Dhoni & Kholi. Having said though, overall Indian team is well balanced & far superior.....In all departments.
Looking at those two lineups, everyone can figure out what's wrong with SL and what's good with IND. IND have loads of allrounders. All SL have are loads of Wicket keepers who are not part time bowlers. This is a big issue. Same one had with SA. You need to add a bowler to fill 6,7 overs. No batting allrounder to do that stuff like Dilshan, Sanath did. Good to see Gunathilka back. He can do it. But I still think Sandaken should play instead of Lakmal. Can't loose Thisara either. Anyway, good luck SL. Cheers!!
As Sanga said SL batters and bowlers should understand their roles. I am not an expert.so i Can be wrong. I feel Dikwella, Kusal Perera, Guneratne, Tisara shud go for the kill. Dananjaya, Mendis, Chandiamal and Mathews to consolidate. Maliga,Pradeep to take wickets, Lakmal, Thisara to block scoring. Sandakan to be the mystery wicket taker. But that is 12 men. One has to go. But Sandakan shud play.
India pakistan final is inevitable
Superb statement from Kohli..
@CRICFAN89207213 First PAK need to win against SL to enter semis. SL not a bad side, just inexperienced at the moment
@clean game:Not so clean u are in thinking,are u? what I tried to mean is that in paper ind is way better than sl(fame,ability,record,confidence level etc) but on fields these advantages count little.(any team can beground a team on particular day irrespective of how strong they are in paper).I hope you are aware of the result of yesterday's pak vs sa game where everyone expected a cakewalk of africans(as in paper they are expected to do so against depleted Pakistan) but happened exactly opposite.
India has played 3 matches , including 2 practice matches , in which they have not allowed any opponent to score even 200 runs . Indian bowlers and batsmen are in prime form and it will need more than a miracle for Srilanka to beat India today .
SL stand no chance whatsoever. The only team which could stop the India juggernaut is England.........maybe
Everybody knows that SL in transition phase post sanga and mahela, but do not anything for granted. work hard towards win. no matter of bowling options, every one are in good rytham. only worry is in fielding. good luck to Kohli and co.
@CRICFAN2115983358 Hi friend.. Its hard to believe IND vs SA final after yesterday SA's horror show. It would be IND vs ENG final. SA need to beat India in their next match to qualify for Knock Outs and I believe that only Miracle could help SA to cross the hurdle.
@TESTCRICKETFOREVER - Upul Tharanga is banned for the next two games because he couldn't keep up with the over-rate in the SA game that he captained.
Just looking fwd to the in form ' jr. Jayasurya' Dikwella,taking us back in time and putting our Ind attack to the sword to all parts of oval. His opening salvo agnst the great SA attack,taking down Rabada and co with disdain was an absolute treat to watch. Infact,chasing a stiff target,the Lankans were at one stage were relatively well placed to haul down the target. But his unfortunate dismissal triggered a collapse and that was that. Here's hoping he makes it really big here today,and if he does that it'll mean SL posting a real big score agnst popgun Ind attack ,and go a long way towards them beating Ind in this crucial group clash. It will also mean SL will still retain a big chance of going through ,and after what happened y'day ,the SL v Pak could end up as virtual q/f in a sense. And the CT springing to life all of a sudden.
testcricketforever: Where is Tharanga? Answer: He was handed two match suspension as a captain for slow over bowling rate (4 overs lesser in the given extra time). So, he will not play remaining two matches in CT for SL, unless SL reached semis then he will again play.
One of the major reasons for India's success of late is that this team no longer relies on or two individuals to win. If any of Kohli, Rohit, Jadhav have good days, the match is over. If the spinners cast their web as they normally do, the match is over. And even if the opposition somehow manages to get the openers and kohli early, there is still Yuvi, Dhoni, Jdhav and Pandya to follow. None of these fellows no anything like pressure. Same with the bowling. Any particular bowler can be taken to cleaners but all bowlers know that at the back of their minds and simply dust it off. They will come back in their next spells and bowl like they are on top of their games. So SL need to be on top of their game till the last ball is bowled. On top of that they must hope that more than half the Indian side has an 'off day' if order to win.
Today, India will be placed her position for the semis, like England, which means last time runners up and champion team will be in top 4. Other two teams from each group would be difficult to say who will join after last night loss of SA against Pakistan. Good luck team India.
Still remember Rohit Sharma feasting on SL bowlers to score 264 as his ODI score, Kohli & Dhoni also have higher avg. against SL bowlers. Nope don't see Ind losing to SL in any upset only rain & DLS might help SL.
I disagree with what is being written in the article ! I would bring in Shami for bumrah and rest of the squad should be the same !
Easier of the two groups? Just because India crushed Pak doesn't mean its the easier group. Look at what Pakistan did SA. SL is the only weak team in the group. Among the other 3, one is on the verge of becoming the top ODI team, and the other 2 are mercurial teams that can thrash their opponents on their day. Compare it to group A. Barring England, there is no other formidable side. Both NZ and Aus are woeful and don't even get me started about Bangladesh!
@BhashMTSL : It is very unfortunate that you want to play Kapu at 3 in both of your teams and want to lay Tharanga as well. Either you're not reading the article or stubborn fan of these 2. The article clearly mentions "They also must do without Chamara Kapugedara, who injured his knee at training on match eve and was ruled out of the tournament." and we all know Tharanga can't play next 2 games because of suspension.
My question is, will game be washed out today ? if so than huge plus for other teams in the same group .. fingers crossed India :)
people who are thinking that if PAK can beat SA then Lanka can beat India.. I want to tell you that india is not SA kind of team. And stop dreaming about Ind VS Pak final.. It Will Be Ind vs SA
I am not a SL hater. I want India to win and SL to compete well in this match.
@sonnetbangladesh on June 7, 2017, 16:38 GMT : the difference in quality and strength between these two teams is not that high as it seems in paper. Really?? This tells me about your cricketing knowledge. It is in fact on paper India is strong even before they landed in England but they were not strong in the filed. Rohit Sharma holds 2 double centuries (one is 250 plus), Dhawan got the player of the tournament in the last CT, Kohli is awesome ODI, Yuvi is vintage who hit six sixes in an over, Dhoni is the best finisher, Ashwin and Jadeja are number one spinners in ICC rankings. What else you want in the paper?? The reality was, Rohit was out of action for long time, Yuvi was struggling, Dhawan was not in form, Dhoni's days are over, Kohli was struggling recently, Ashwin and Jadeja were poor overseas. After the warm ups and the first game, now all them getting into form. So, your analysis is completely wrong. They are par better on paper than the filed.
where is upul tharanga in the possible SL XI?
In the last 17 matches between these sides, going back to 2012, India have won 14. SL can not win against India as they got no bowlers to get wickets in English conditions.
Pakistan will not enter semis. Then forget about revenge. Not only that, they always lost to India in Semis/Finals of ICC matches. India will beat SL today to avoid last match pressure.
If compare two teams indian team is ahead in experience and skills.sl players take cricket easy and they are irrespondible,may be because they are young.but we saw yesterday unpredictable things happen.only mathews and tharanga are reliable.but tharanga is not playing.malinga has bad history with India.if Sl don't play serious cricket today,continue drop catches,lazy running between wickets,it's better to watch rain than watching poor mistakes.
The rest of the world is with you Sri Lanka, make us proud!
india is very strong team and favourites to win the trophy. if srilanka beat them today It will very interesting situation in this group
Beware India! Pakistan is on their way to pay you back in final for the first match.
Sl is a good team, loss of tharanga is quite unfortunate, in a rain driven tournament such a punishment is ridiculous. I think this game will be a good one for us
If Lanka beat India today as Pakistan beat South Africa yesterday, the group will open suddenly, which was, otherwise, considered as a dead end. Nothing impossible. SL defeated Australia in home series last summer.
In the last 17 matches between these sides, going back to 2012, India have won 14
That sums it up
Chandimal should be replaced with Dasun Shanaka who is a young, mature cricketer can bowl and bat well..He was little bit unlucky bt if we see closely he plays better than Kusal Mendis, Thisara. Kapu..He is a quick length picker like KJP and Better fielder as well.
With Jadhav, MSD ,Jadeja there in batting line-length, it's unnecessary to drop Shami or Ashwin for Hardik PANDYA. Pandya cannot bowl his 10 overs properly and just with hope of his big hitting, Shami/Ashwin should not be dropped.Shami is a class bowler who can bowl in death overs.
SL will have to play out there skin to beat Ind, it is possible they just need to click as a unit especially batting after they let down team in last game against SA, Ind cannot afford ton let the foot off the pedal as they have known to do to previously in big tournaments, should be good game,
India looks very strong and a sure contender of the title. For Sri Lanka to win they need a special knock from one of their stars. Good luck to both India and Sri Lanka in the match. From Pak fan.
Group B scenario: ----------------------------- Pakistan win against South Africa opened this group wider. 1) If India wins today against Srilanka. They are in semis. 2) If Srilanka wins today, all teams in 2 points makes more interesting. The last league match for the teams will be a virtual quarter final. Whoever wins, go through to semis. 3) If India wins today and against South Africa on Sunday, then South Africa will be out. If Pakistan wins against Srilanka, then India and Pakistan in semis. If Pakistan loses, it comes to NRR equation as SA, Pakistan and Srilanka all will be in 2 points. Pakistan still will be edging out unless some outstanding effort by Srilanka happens. 4) If India wins today but loses against South Africa, then India will go through to semis with better NRR already. South Africa have to wait for the result of Pakistan vs Srilanka. If Pakistan wins, the NRR clash between SA and Pakistan. If Srilanka wins, SA and India will be in semis. Still a lot More...
Champions trophy is in a quite interesting situation now...
Group A scenario: ----------------------------- 1) Australia plays England in do or die match 2) New Zealand plays Bangladesh in another important game. They both still have chance depending upon the result of Eng vs Aus. 3) If England wins, the winner of NZ vs Bang and England qualify for semis. Australia will be out. 4) If Australia wins, Aus and Eng go to semis, no matter what the result of NZ vs Bang. 5) If the Eng vs Aus match ends in No result due to rain and NZ vs Bang has a result, then NRR comes into picture between Australia and the winner of NZ vs Bang. Australia in 0 NRR. NZ, Bang have negative NRR. 6) If NZ vs Bang ends in no result or tie and Aus wins Eng vs Aus match, then Aus and England Fi through to Semis. If Australia loses, then they are out. Bang with better NRR go through along with England.
Champions trophy is in a quite interesting situation now...
Group A scenario: ----------------------------- 1) Australia plays England in do or die match 2) New Zealand plays Bangladesh in another important game. They both still have chance depending upon the result of Eng vs Aus. 3) If England wins, the winner of NZ vs Bang and England qualify for semis. Australia will be out. 4) If Australia wins, Aus and Eng go to semis, no matter what the result of NZ vs Bang. 5) If the Eng vs Aus match ends in No result due to rain and NZ vs Bang has a result, then NRR comes into picture between Australia and the winner of NZ vs Bang. Australia in 0 NRR. NZ, Bang have negative NRR. 6) If NZ vs Bang ends in no result or tie and Aus wins Eng vs Aus match, then Aus and England Fi through to Semis. If Australia loses, then they are out. Bang with better NRR go through along with England.
IND should remember SL scored more than 300 runs against NZ and AUS in the practice matches with good bowling from the opponents and they lost to SA all because of quality bowling from SA. So IND to win need that x factor in their bowling and kholi's consistent knocks and SL need good performance from niroshan, chandi and Mathews, Malinga, lakmal and Pradeep. Good luck to both teams and may the best playing team wins
SL doesn't have a match for Jadeja. Rest can be matched man to man with advantage going to India.
Sitting out one of your best bowlers like Shami, Ashwin is a good headache for India this time. We want everyone back in the side but playing a perfect 11 for a perfect pitch is what really Ind is needed. From the lot, We have to look how Jadhav, Dhoni can perform today. Fielding is one of our worries in recent days. We are missing easy catches just like that. Bumrah, Jadhav and even some of our better fielders need to be cautious on catching thing otherwise Ind looks like one of the most sorted sides in this CT.
Just like Pak beat sa yesterday sl would beat India today and then Pak vs sl and Ind vs SA would be the knockout games
Im a SL fan.. i think SA was done for CT2017.. another few years wait for them to win a trophy..SL will fail in next two games. If not best thing can happen is a washout today and beating PAK in next game and IND beat SA. Then SL have 3 and IND 5, PAK 2 and SA 2.. IND is two strong for 3 other teams. Honestly SL doent know how to play cricket now... Jz see the different done by AD for fastbowlers. Even in the last tournament lakmal and nuwan was clueless and bowled like in there first match in life. But in SA match they were superb. Likewise SL need a trasformation in all areas. Otherwise no future.
I think it is a very difficult task for our team to beat India.Becuase of the strength of the Indian team at the moment.As Mathews has mentioned I prefer Dhanushka Gunatilaka in the side if Kapugedara is unavailable.Because it will add another spinner to the side and more importantly he will open.Because Kusal has a horrible record against India.If we can play Thisara it will be ideal too.But whome to be replaced is the question.May be Chabdimal should be given a break.But with his experience I dont think he will be removed from this game.
This india team looks perfect but they have a weakness thats the top 4 looks great, but in case india loses a couple of wickets they can be vulnerable. Malinga is nowhere close to where he was, Pradeep and Lakmal do look less potent than most other team's quicks. Srilanka used to always have a quality spinner. This team even does not have it. Perera and Mathew's bowling sometimes gave Srilanka the lift. They cannot bowl full to try for the swing. So Srilanka has very little chance. Only chance they have if Lakmal, Pradeep and Malinga come up wth one of their better games.
rohit dhawan kohli yuvraj dhoni hardik jadav jadeja ashwin bhuvi bumrah 12th umesh
team woud be 1 dikwella 2 Gunathilake 3 Kusal mendies 4 Chandimal 5 mathews 6 kusal janith 7 Asela 8 Sadakan/Seekuge 9 Kulasekara/Lakmal 10 Pradeep 11 Malinga...Gunathilaka in good form... Don't use kusal janith as a opener..Use gunathilake and asela to bowl in middle overs..Don't play thisara...he is a good striker but not consistent...
VK has said it right. Sri lanka and any other team is capable of winning a match. There are no favorites in any game of cricket. Sri Lanka might get 10 wickets on 10 full tosses, and India might not get even 1 while bowling great delivery. This game of cricket is too great
I think that suranga lakmal bowled good lines the other day. So I do a should stick to its plans. Have a look at first 10 overs, slowly build till 30 overs, and than blast without fear
As an Indian, I can't believe Ajantha Mendis is not in Sri Lankan squad. I know lately We played him well, but still he could be tormentor of south africa, Austria, England, NZ types of teams. Sometimes we overrate conditions in foreign.
Cricketing sense needed for proper analyzing. One should have some wisdom, he can't depend on others knowledge. Frontline batters has to be intelligent, be able to assess situations and circumstances in which they are forced to perform & bat accordingly. Just because previous batsman employed a reckless style of batting & successful offering 101 chancy strokes, some wants all others to follow the same and perish. If anybody wants to learn all about batting follow batting styles of Amla [ SA's U-19 captain 2002] Kholi [IN U-19 captain 2008] KaneW [NZ U-19 Captain 2008] in current CT series. Those countries have identified their future players at very young age. All the credits goes to our former chief selector of Interim committee for introducing our U-19 Captain of 2014 early. Good bats hardly let a ball go to the WK that comes within their reach. They have control over all strokes they execute, hardly misses, edge or loft apishly. Like many babes of SLan media. Stats Courtesy CRICINFO
Umesh yadav took 3 wickets, why writer wants India to drop him, who is good fielder too. Ashton can come in place of passenger fielder Jadhav. I won't drop pandya, because he brings so much as a package
If rain doesn't interrupt the play today India will win. If it goes to DL then it will be a anybodies game. Iam Dhoni and Jadhav will get their chances today to shine. Pak has upset SA and thrown the tournament upside down. Goodluck Blues..
Yes it true this Srilankan side is not the best team compare to past Srilankan teams. But it's not fair to said Srilanka often put on easy side on past ICC events.The teams were grouped based on ICC rankings and there are nothing called easy group or hard group once you groped the the top 8 sides.If you correctly analysis the world events and team groups from 2007 to now, only in 2015 WC they played on the group England and Bangladesh but that group also includes Australia and Newzealand, all major tournament they played with competitive sides and beat them to come into finals. They had world class players that time to do the job.
"At the moment we are playing some good cricket, but that doesn't mean that we play with arrogance as a team. We respect every opposition the same way, and we intend to play the same kind of cricket against everyone. That's the only way to win a game of cricket. But there are no guarantees. In this sport, anyone can upset anyone on their given day."" - wish the perennenial life members of the lets bag that one country, their players, board and bloggers for all thats wrong in world cricket be honest enough to read VK's statement and appreciate it for what it's worth....just a tad unfair that we cop the blanket umbrella perception for things like arrogance and lack of humitlity etc, when at least our prev gen used to play with a lot of humility , dignity in defeat and restraint in victroy-and that perception was not recognised....cricinfo plz publish
No matter what we will support our Sri Lankan team,Rise my friends best days are yet to come, enjoy ,enjoy,enjoy your cricket .All the best sri lankan team.
Ashwin can't do what Jadhav can do with the bat when the top order fails to score
@SMALAYALA Rahane as backup in odi setup is not excellent..he shouldn't be anywhere near the limited overs cricket squad..he struggles everytime he bats
Game is just a walk in the park for India. Sri lanka never grow with their talent. Stays at the same place. Which is really sad. Though there are a few talented players they don't go that extra mile and perform in big stage like the greats like Aravinda, Arjuna, in the past. If you can't take that extra mile and perform we sri lankans will never prosper.
I wonder what's happened to Dhananjaya De Silva who performed so well against the Aussies only an year ago?. He looked so promising indeed but seems to have vanished from the Sri Lanka cricket team in no time.
Only change I like to see in the XI vs. SL is inclusion of Shami, who is the best pace bowler for India. May be he is still unfit. In that case an unchanged XI. Unfortunately rain seems to be playing a major role in the results. Hopefully India is mindful of that possibility as well. India was lucky vs. Pakistan due to dropped catches, especially that of Yuvraj at 8 & Kohli's later in 40's. Both changed the S/R drastically to put India in commanding position. Pandya's heroics in batting was great to see. Can he maintain that consistently remains to be seen. The same applies to Rohit & Dhawan's batting- consistency. India is in good position to advance to Playoff with a win. Hopefully, rain won't effect that. Good Luck, India.
Mathews & Other Players of Sri Lankan team .... be sensible ..... Treat this as a must win game and try to bat the full 50 overs. Select the right balanced team for today's match with backup bowlers. If Pakistan can beat South Africa we can beat India. We all Sri Lankans are with you. Come on beat my second favorite team India. It should be India Sri Lanka to enter to the semis from this group. Cheers to the Sri Lankan team.
@ Psudo : Are you for real man? Chandimal is one guy who has been around for ages but yet fail 9 times out of 10. Worst player SL ever produced to bat at 4. He is a great club player but a big time failure at international level. Read the post and you will see he is part of the problem and not at all the solution. SL need to find a batting allrounder to be groomed to be the next number 4. I believe its either Asela G or Dhananjaya De Silva. SL has 4 keepers in the playing 11 which dosent help at all when one or two bowlers are having bad days.
As per concerns there is no pressure on india bcoz india has the Ability to bat bowl nd fielding coming to srilanka side they to have play good cricket with bat nd bowl to defeat india....india has a strong line up with the likes of rohit nd dhawan in the opening nd coming to middle order kohil nd yuvraj are in gud form nd as we all know that dhoni is a gud finisher in all time....hardik nd Ravindra Jadeja can bat nd bowl coming to pacer like bhuvi,Jasprit Bumrah nd umaesh yadav...srilanka does not have much experience in the opening nd middle order nd bowling side also....if india bats first means definately they gone a post target of 300plus batting second is highly impossible to chase 300plus target so srilanka should hold their nerves and should play gud cricket to defeat india..if srilanka lose they were out of the champions trophy for 2017 nd if india wins they may qualify for semi finals birth...
The competition for squad in team India is so good......For the bright future.
@ KODIVEL ON JUNE 7, 2017, 20:20 GMT,
Are you referring to CT2017 team or your dream team. Nuwan Kulasekhara is not part of the squad and Lasith Malinga is NOT the captain. The present team is lead by Angelo Mathews.
As someone said, if Ashwin replaces Umesh (unlikely, and should not), India has batsman till 9. Even if not, I dont understand why should India have the lowest score in the first 10. I mean it doesnt hurt to be 45/0 at 10 overs, but may be a little better, to be lets say 65-70/1. This could prove to be the difference when playing against the top teams. These are powerplay overs and if someone can get 30-40 quick runs, it can not only set a platform but can change the game. It could be interesting if India replaces Dhawan with lets say Karthik (not going to happen), giving him a license to go hard. Till now, we have seen one sided affairs with some disparity between the teams. But this could change as top teams take on each other. It is difficult to conjecture what will set a bigger score: Kohli and Yuvraj playing till the end (taking lesser risks in the middle overs) or everyone going hard till Jadeja.
Bring in Sandakan to give some mystery spin threat and also Kulasekara to swing the ball on Overcast day. I feel like Prasanna may get hammered by Indians if he plays. India are big time favourites but SL do have talented impact players, self belief has been the main lacking ingredient in Sri Lanka cricket of late.
Issue is playing too many Wicketkeepers in the side. Need to have spare bowlers/ allrounders in playing 11 I guess. IND is very good team and most possibly candidate to final.
dont shout too much.after the pak vs sa match,sri has still enough chance to go to semis,just wait and see.remember,sri and nz is always big tournament racer held by icc.
@SONNETBANGLADESH - yes. But the problem is we have taken complacency out of our cricket since Dhoni took over as captain and Kohli continuing his legacy. The Shewag, Sachin, Harbajan era, a decade ago was the last Indian team that could get complacent at times. But not anymore.
if Chandimal does not do something winning in these two games, it should be bye bye to him from the odis. enough chances given already. he should play only then test matches.
@KODIVEL - very good suggestions on how to shoot ourselves in the foot.
like pakistan SL also lacking some good hitter who can finish the innings, same time india have many likes of yuvi, dhoni , pandya or even jadhav.
Probably Netherlands in World Cup 2011 had better chances against India than SL against India in 2017 CT
On current form if India play 70% it should be enough to beat SL playing at 100%. But stranger things have happened and if SL can start well then they give a god fight. The big worry for SL is that Malinga is not threatening against India as our guys have played him a million time by now. So there is no bowler in SL who can give them 2-3 quick wickets. Lakmal is probably the big threat. And with the middle order India have any player playing for 15 - 20 overs is enough to win the game for us. Conversely after Sanga's retirement, there isn't a single SL batsman who can score big runs. You don't need any plans against them. They will get themselves out most times. I have lost count of the number of times the likes of Chandimal, Dickwella etc have got themselves out. Mathews is the big exception but he is just coming off an injury. Overall if SL win it would be the biggest upset of this years tournament so far. They are so far behind
Sri Lanka (possible) ODI Squad Would be:
01 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 02 Kusal Perera, 03 Kusal Mendis, 04 Thisara Perera, 05 Dinesh Chandimal, 06 Danushka Gunathilaka, 07 Asela Gunaratne, 08 Nuwan Kulasekara, 09 Nuwan Pradeep, 10 Lasith Malinga (capt), 11 Lakshan Sandakan.
Bowling Line Up Would Be:
01 Nuwan Kulasekara, 02 Nuwan Pradeep, 03 Lasith Malinga (capt), 04 Lakshan Sandakan, 05 & 06 Danushka Gunathilaka, (OR) Asela Gunaratne, (OR) Thisara Perera, According To Pitch Condition.
With Gunathilaka and Mathews in, this is not a depleted side. Mathews has to play a captains innings and Gunathilaka is in good form. And he is a brilliant fielder. SL should do well against India.
Note of Indian Team Balance:
* I want Shikhar Dhawan to take Rest Head Of South Africa which is Next Match after 3 days of Today's Match due injury Concern, So Replace him with inform Dinesh Karthick.
* Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (Capt) to Open The Innings for Indian Team
* Promote Msdhoni at no 3 to get his form and Midas Touch, * Dinesh Karthick or Hardik Pandya they will change the bating Line up at no 5 and 6 according Match Situation.
* Replace Bating (All Rounder) Kedar Jadhav , with (Bowing All Rounder) Ravi C Ashwin as Complete package of Six Bowlers.
India (possible) ODI Squad Would be Vs Sri Lanka:
1 Rohit Sharma, (Bat) 2 Virat Kohli (capt), (Bat) 3 MS Dhoni (wk), (Bat) 4 Yuvraj Singh, (Bat) 5 Hardik Pandya, (Bat AR) 6 Dinesh Karthick, (Bat) 7 Ravi C Ashwin, (Spin AR) 8 Ravindra Jadeja, (Spin AR) 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, (Bowl) 10 Umesh Yadav, (Bowl) 11 Jasprit Bumrah (Bowl).
Bowling Line Up: 1 B Kumar, 2 U Yadav, 3 R Ashwin, 4 R Jadeja, 5 J Bumrah, 6 H Pandya.
1.Dickwella, 2.Danushka, 3.Mendis, 4.Asela, 5. Angy, 6. Kusal P, 7 Thisara, 8.Sandakan, 9.kulasekara, 10.Malinga, 11. Pradeep this will do ##
Chandi is our best batsmen ...but little unlucky lets not put him under pressure ... lets give him freedom to express himself the way he like...I mean with the bat.
Being an Indian, I really want Sri Lanka to play BIG. I have great respect to the likes of Singh, Mahela and Dilshan. If Matthews can take the responsibility of any one of them, trust me, SL will be a team to reckon. Play tough SL, gives us something to cheer for. (Rains, stay out of this
How about we replace malinga with sandakan if the pitch showed at least a bit of spin .. He might be able to buy a couple of wickets .. Malinga didnt look penetrative at all the other day plus he is a poor fielder .. Who knows what might 've happened if he took that catch .. And to top it all off he took 7 mins per over so approximately 30mins of the delay is due to malinga
If Sri Lanka beat India, then it will make tournament really interesting.
@SHELDON#THAT'SMYSPOT, agree with you 100%. Sri Lanka's got nothing to loose but everything to gain. So might as well just go out there and play freely.
Pak beat SA. India beat SL. Pak beat SL. India beat SA. So India and Pak are through.
From other side - Eng vs Aus is the do or die game.
It's going to be very tough for SL but they are capable turn tables at any time
India should win tomorrow....its ICC event cannot take any team lightly.....Rain will also play big roll as well. India should play Shami, just give him a chance.....Hows weather tomorrow anyway???
Injuries & suspensions seem to be the order of the day for Sri Lanka. However it may all turn out to be positives provided, as Sanga said, SL play its brand of arrogant cricket. Dickwella,Mendis & Kusal should be stressed of the importance of retaining wickets towards the end. Special emphasis must be placed in dealing with Jadeja & Ashwin .There are match winners in this team ,just need a spur & hopefully Mathew will handle it successfully tomorrow.
I am always against including a stand-by player into the eleven regardless of conditions. If he is good enough to be in the XI he has to be in the 15 member squad in the first place. The faster the SL think tank realise that "in these pitches you need atleast 6 bowling options otherwise you will be milked with ease in the middle overs," the better. The ideal XI for them is 1 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 2 Kusal Perera, 3 Kusal Mendis, 4 Dinesh Chandimal, 5 Angelo Mathews (capt), 6 Asela Gunaratne, 7 Thisara Perera, 8 Prasannna/Sanndakan, 9 Suranga Lakmal,10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Nuwan Pradeep.
Even the back up options are excellent for India...Rahane, Karthik, Ashwin and Shami....! Amazing
R Ashwin is injured , whether he's fully fit now , I do not know , but yeah .
spinners were behind the success even fast tracks in last two decades for SL. no any good spinners in the squad. 4 wicketkeeper batsmen in the playing 11 waste. Sadeera asalanka pushpakumara aponso rasmika dilshad should be drafted immediately after the CT
Ashwin must play tomorrow instead of Jadhav
Ashwin is a decent enough batsman he could play in place of kedar jadhav .
SL should play with 4 bowlers other than Thisara Perera. He and Asela can bowl the fifth bowlers quota. Dinesh Chandimal should be dropped, he is not a modern day ODI batsman. My 11 for the match. 1.Dickwella, 2.Danushka, 3.Mendis, 4.Asela, 5. Angy, 6. Kusal P, 7 Thisara, 8.Sandakan, 9.Lakmal, 10.Malinga, 11. Pradeep
Only close friends like me know that Ashwin hasn't fully recovered from his injury.
Since rohit has scored some runs,now he will try to play some rash shot and get out.
India needs to play well and not underestimate SL. A win should take India into the semis. But India must be wary. Sometimes easy wins might make a team look formidable so take it a game at a time. Respect your opponent but play your best.
If SL manage to win tomorrow's game somehow it will be celebrated for years to come
Kapugedara should be open
Wish Sri Lankan Team & the Batting Order for India match: (Best batsman of the side should play @ #3 position) 1 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 2 Kusal Perera 3 Chamara Kapugedara, 4 Kusal Mendis, 5 Angelo Mathews (capt), 6 Asela Gunaratne, 7 Thisara Perera, 8 Seekkuge Prasanna, 9 Suranga Lakmal,10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Nuwan Pradeep For Future matches of the Tournament: (This is the ideal and strongest combination for the team; unfortunately, team management could not foresee these things due to lack of analytical skills. SL team badly needs a strong analyst to win matches) 1 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 2 Upul Taranga, 3 Chamara Kapugedara, 4 Angelo Mathews (capt), 5 Asela Gunaratne, 6 Kusal Perera, 7 Thisara Perera, 8 Seekkuge Prasanna / Sadakan, 9 Suranga Lakmal,10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Nuwan Pradeep Further, it is ridicule to see Chandimal as a batter of the top of the order dragging the matches so negatively. Chandimal desperately needs some assistance of a Psychologist to overcome this.
@sonnetbangladesh - on current form india is way better than any other asian team. SL will be crushed just like both BD
As a srilankan fan i should say indian team is the favorite...i think they will be the winning team.....as a team we are not in the spot..if we can give a challenging total as a fans we can satisfied...good luck for sri lanka team
the difference in quality and strength between these two teams is not that high as it seems in paper.the advantage ind has that they have some Xfactors in their team.However if they become complacent they might get a thunder out of blue.
we will support srilanka
""""Every over which is short it's a different punishment and it applies to all teams. This is not just against us.""""Mahela Jayawardena tweeted.....
Finally Andrew highlighting the damage done by Dinesh chandimal. SL definitely need a better number 4. Dhanushka gunathika, Sadeera Samarawickrama or Charith asalanka must be given opportunities at no 4.
Same people who are draging down SL were saying pakistan will be crushed before toss today
Here's the gameplan. If Sri lanka loses this game they are probably out. So have no fear and throw the kitchen sink at it. There's nothing to lose. Everyone is expecting India to thrash this mediocre Sri lankan line-up anyway. Good luck Mathews and bring your A game tomorrow. Hold on to your catches Malinga for the love of god. It's really not that difficult being a penetrative seamer and a good fielder at the same time. Just ask Trent Boult. Good luck SL make a game out of it. You're welcome SL management.
As a SL fan it's sad to see, SL as weakest team in the tournament. Only miracle to save SL from tomorrow's defeat is RAIN I guess.
Results of the recent matches played will tell you the entire story.Sri Lanka has introduced 50+ rookies during the last 4 years,the most by any professional cricket team. They never got the correct experience. Once failed to meet the expectations they were thrown in to limbo.Now this is the paying time of those blunders.
SA is on a loosing path here 165 for 7 Vs Pk. If Pk win this one SL may get a last chance to squeeze in ;)
Finally Andrew highlighting the damage done by Dinesh chandimal. SL definitely need a better number 4. Dhanushka gunathika, Sadeera Samarawickrama or Charith asalanka must be given opportunities at no 4.
SL will beat India by surprising everyone in the world
My SL xi -Niro, Kusal,Mendis ,Chandi,Ange,Asela,Thisara,Kule,Lakmal,Mali,Pradeep
Sl lost14 out of 17 odi played against ind since2012..
Highly Worrying Facts:
1) Apart from overall failures & miserable records in Eng (15 Av)/previous CT (3.5 Av), KJP's repeated failures carried throughout 2016 as well. 16 odis /376 r/ 23.50 average/ 83 SR/ 1x 100/1x50
2) Chandimal's record in 2017 up to now is extremely poor with match tilting Strike rate: 7 odis- 178 runs / 25.42 average/ 65.68 SR / 0x50 /0x100
3) Kusal Mendis at no3 had not lived up to his potential so far in 2017 with low Strike rate not up to today's demand: 9 odis /287 r/ 31.88 av/ 76.73 SR / 1 x100/ 2x50
4) Since Jan 2015 Under Mathew's leadership SL had continuously lost 6 odi series from a total of 7 series played (85% failure rate). The solitary success also was thanks to the highly depleted 3rd-string WI team gathered last minute & rushed to SL after problematically aborted WI tour of Ind in Nov 2015.
5) Loosing Upul Tharanga- most productive experienced batter/since recalled after 3y as opener in 2017: 9 odi/365 r/40.55 Av/91 SR/ 1x100/2x50
Not just on form Andrew, but man to man, India have the better players. This should be an easy win for India. But SL do have a competitive spirit about them that makes them an interesting team to watch in ICC events. But they need to overcome a mountain here. India on the other hand need to put up a clinical performance. They do have areas of concern, particularly that middle order, and the opening powerplay during batting where they have a tendency to start sedately. Other than that, this is a top notch Indian team. SL have their hands full here. It won't be easy.
Easy win for India they should win it I though don't see any change in the team
Ash needs to be in the eleven tomorrow he has a tremendous record against SL. also you don't need Jadhav when you have someone like a Jadeja coming at 7. Also Ash and Bhuvi coming at 8 and 9 are not a bad option at all. It's the spinners who will win you this tournament with the pitches slowing down and with almost no grass cover.
What happens if Pak beat SA today and SL beat Ind ? The final group matches then effectively become the quarter-finals, don't they ?
Mohammed Shami might replace Bumrah who wasnt effective vs Pak. I feel Ashwin can in picked in place of kedar jadav. Indian top order is going well, time to solidify bowling with more spin. Had MSD captained the side and didnt pick ashwin all MS critics would have gone berserk on him, now that virat is leading the side none are raising this issue. MS was criticized for not picking Ash for RPS last year.
Would Ashwin play any match in this tournament??
Tempt to play Ashvin also on this wicket.... But at who's place...? No point in changing winning combination.Srilankan opening pair is dangerous on a given day. Win d toss and bowl first.
India shouldn't take SL lightly. They are not like Bangladesh. The only drawback for SL is lack of experience and not lack of talent. They can surprise us. We should be on top of Sri Lanka to win tomorrow.
SL is far better than pak atleast they play consistent cricket whether good or bad.
sri lanka basically need a miracle to win against India.. SL probably the worst asian team in this tournament. they r very consistent performing inconsistently. Sana`s buddy ford has done an excellent job so far..
Such a wonderful piece of writing by clubbing both hard facts and humour...well done Andrew, I wonder why cricinfo do not give you to write previews of all matches...after very long time, I read a nice preview in cricinfo...keep going
Coming to the match, I hope SL give us strong fight unlike ALL SEASONED TEAM in last match...Malinga and Mathews are the key...hope rain wont be a worry for the match
Never believe SL in ICC events. They always bring something out of nothing. India surely are favorites, just favorites. SL are capable of causing an upset
Listed team in here is good for SL, however, they need to bring in Sandakan instead of Lakmal even though Lakmal was impressive.
SL was on top 2/3 of the game Vs mighty SA thanks to widely experienced in-form Tharanga 's leadership & batting as Opener (4 batters in middle order threw away that golden chance by failing to collect 96 runs)....Upul's suspension is good for India since SL is a team capable of surprises :)
No featured comments at the moment.
SL was on top 2/3 of the game Vs mighty SA thanks to widely experienced in-form Tharanga 's leadership & batting as Opener (4 batters in middle order threw away that golden chance by failing to collect 96 runs)....Upul's suspension is good for India since SL is a team capable of surprises :)
Listed team in here is good for SL, however, they need to bring in Sandakan instead of Lakmal even though Lakmal was impressive.
Never believe SL in ICC events. They always bring something out of nothing. India surely are favorites, just favorites. SL are capable of causing an upset
Such a wonderful piece of writing by clubbing both hard facts and humour...well done Andrew, I wonder why cricinfo do not give you to write previews of all matches...after very long time, I read a nice preview in cricinfo...keep going
Coming to the match, I hope SL give us strong fight unlike ALL SEASONED TEAM in last match...Malinga and Mathews are the key...hope rain wont be a worry for the match
sri lanka basically need a miracle to win against India.. SL probably the worst asian team in this tournament. they r very consistent performing inconsistently. Sana`s buddy ford has done an excellent job so far..
SL is far better than pak atleast they play consistent cricket whether good or bad.
India shouldn't take SL lightly. They are not like Bangladesh. The only drawback for SL is lack of experience and not lack of talent. They can surprise us. We should be on top of Sri Lanka to win tomorrow.
Tempt to play Ashvin also on this wicket.... But at who's place...? No point in changing winning combination.Srilankan opening pair is dangerous on a given day. Win d toss and bowl first.
Would Ashwin play any match in this tournament??
Mohammed Shami might replace Bumrah who wasnt effective vs Pak. I feel Ashwin can in picked in place of kedar jadav. Indian top order is going well, time to solidify bowling with more spin. Had MSD captained the side and didnt pick ashwin all MS critics would have gone berserk on him, now that virat is leading the side none are raising this issue. MS was criticized for not picking Ash for RPS last year.