India bowl, Ashwin replaces Umesh
Toss India chose to bowl v South Africa
Live scorecard and ball-by-ball details
Both sides came into this virtual quarter-final unsure of how hard to go and when to go hard when batting first. But India were spared that "stress", as Virat Kohli put it, as they won their first toss of the tournament and chose to chase on the ground that has hosted two record Champions Trophy chases in three matches. A relieved Kohli announced one change, an expected one: R Ashwin replaced Umesh Yadav. Ashwin had three left-hand batsmen to work against on Sunday, but that had failed to earn him a spot against a similar Sri Lanka batting line-up earlier this week.
South Africa continued to invest in JP Duminy, who has struck only four fifties since the 2015 World Cup, but Wayne Parnell made way for Andile Phehlukwayo, which could suggest that South Africa were likely to open the bowling with Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel. Before that, though, they had a middle-overs issue to address.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 R Ashwin, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa: 1 Hashim Amla, 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Faf du Plessis, 4 AB de Villiers (capt.), 5 David Miller, 6 JP Duminy, 7 Chris Morris, 8 Andile Phehlukwayo 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Morne Morkel, 11 Imran Tahir
Here goes the seventh one. SA are choking again. And guess who are most worried now, it's Bangladesh fans.
IS SA just an overrated team?
Bangladesh watch out. Get ready for another teary night and your excuses
At the moment things look good for India. But this doesn't look like the other wickets so India needs to be careful. First restrict sa to as less as possible and then play sensibly. SA bowling is good so they will try to get a few early wickets. India might have preferred a Rahane type for this match. Still expecting a tense match.
jadeja took a hattrick. great bowling
once again southafrica choked in major tournament like icc champions trophy.
Now India must attack the lower middle order
So apparently with spinners only taking 2 wickets, this pitch is dusty. K then
India will win and BD fairytale will end in semis. Looks like Eng vs ind final again and this time Eng is strong team. BD get ready for hammering in semis.
Why does Kholi always bring on Pandya to bowl to new batsman and a dangerous batsman in morris can take the game away from you and india might end up with tricky 260 chase instead of 240, Kholi must bowl his main bowlers when possible it not a good idea to let new batsman settle in.
Hard to be a SA fan. disappointing performance again. I think SA needs to stop playing cricket and AN needs to step down from captaincy. Pedestrian performance this whole tournament. Hopefully he decides to retire.
Seems like we are getting India as our opponent for the semi final. Hope this time around we can show superior performance than India. Luke we have had at our home in the 2-1 series won. But since then India has transformed into a much stronger team. Whatever it is eagerly waiting to see our team win against India. Or South Africa. Whatever
SA should not come to any big tournament as they come with zero chance to win the cup. SA 's participation in big tournaments is all about providing some competitions and that's it.
South Africa should give his place to West Indies in 2019 world cup.
So if stokes goes for 7.5 runs per over than no problem. But if youngster pandya goes for 5.95 per oover and take wicket and make run out than poor captaincy. I cmean few people can only criticise. Kohli is giving all the confidence to youngster. Well done.
SUNNYSIGARA: Ahh once again, Sunny bhai comes to whiteknight India's opposition. This is a 300 pitch, not a 240 one.
South Africa should only play bilateral series , they will not win any major tournament in next 100 years .
South Africa doesn't deserve to play in the semifinal of champion trophy...trophy of major tournament doesn't belong to them....
Fau du plesis got both Ab and miller run out and then he was bowled out cheaply,Absolute disaster.He is totally responsible if south africa loose today.Comedy of errors.ICC number 1ranking team in ODI just not up to the par today.What is going on
the problem with saffas is they pressurize themselves tad too much in crunch games
with India looking like winning, Bangladesh can pack their bags on Thursday
poor south Africa. most overatted team.Don't understand why people call them favourite before every icc event.surely,apart from amla,decock and duplesis none of them can bet against good bowling attack.yet people refer them as model.what an illusion!
all the india haters in the comments section will go into hiding now :)
Hardik pandya is got to be the most overrated player to have played Cricket for India.
For all Pandya bashers, that must be hard to digest. Beautiful bowling!
Did someone whisper the C word in de Villiers and du Plessis' ears, LOL. SINGHARA is the ultimate good luck charm for Ind team. Every time he 'predicts' something unrealistically amazing for the opposition, they get jinxed, HA HA!!
@DESIBOI80 ON JUNE 11, 2017, 11:31 GMT "@sunnysigara - oh yeah, they are tearing apart Indian bowling attack at just under 5 runs per over alright! "
sunnysigara is shameless. So DESIBO180, there is no point. He has embarrassed himself a zillion times. He will come back for more and expose his ignorance.
Dustbowls are back. So does india's form
270 will be enough on this dry wicket.
safrica can still get 330 + in this match if they play sensibly against this mediocre bowling
As I write this, score is 157-5 in 33.3 overs. Players gone : Hash, De Kock, Devilliars, Miller, Faf. If you read the comment below, one or the other person has predicted a daddy hundred from each of them and have mentioned how they will destroy Indian bowling attack. Yeah right!
Thank you Mr. Faf for imposing 2 run-outs. We won't be disappointed if you even score a 50 now. Oh wait you just got cleaned!!!
There he goes again losing his head when the pressure is on… Why the suicidal run when there were still so many overs left in the match? ABD = Overrated. Time for SA to drop this guy as a captain. He can play solely as a batsman.
SUNNYSIGARA its not that slow a wicket like you think mate ! 240 runs India can chase easily ! For your kind information 9 players in our team can bat properly
WHOA........... SA choking again out of the competition.They should be relegated to associate status as they never live up to all the
South African Batsmen are doing the job of the fifth wicket taking bowler for India. Runout, South Africa... two best friend. Not sure what will be the result, but no doubt SA are shaking with the bat and nervous. Their bowlers have to a lot of hard work to win this one, or they need a superhuman strom in the last 7-8 overs or so.
God I cant our luck..AB was looking really good... Good peice of work...
choke in knockout stage again for SA.they will never win any major tournment.
Jadhav should be brought in from one end as the slow bowlers seem to be doing well. We will need 3 seamers for the death anyway (can't rely only on 2 for 10 overs)
whats wrong with SA comedy of running. looks like india in the finals.
SA is doing what they are good at doing. Too bad for BD as SA is doing it little earlier, they were bound to do something like that at some point of the tournament.
Suicidal Cricket by South Africa ! Gifting their wickets to us..... Poor Cricket from them ! There was no run on both the occasions
Rotating strike causing more run outs.
Have SA pressed the panic button again? ABD and FDP should never be on the crease at same time. Invariably it leads to run out. Now miller too.
when will this south Africans learn to be calm and composed when it matters in ICC knock out matches.
Yasir Khan... i don't think India's bowling today was subdue at all ... I think you are watching some other Matxh I guess
2 run outs what a pathetic team is south Africa
Those who are talking about have no clue about the wicket. 240 would be very difficult to chase. This is very very slow wicket.
the game is on...... lolz... two stupid run outs...... 1 more wicket..... go india... @@ BD fan
SA has a bad record of collapse in knock out game, otherwise they are fantastic............
Classic choke 101 by south africa
@sunnysigara - oh yeah, they are tearing apart Indian bowling attack at just under 5 runs per over alright! That's some tearing apart! Any more predictions, genius? Stop with your India hate already, you get embarrassed every single time.
Its look like faf becoming selfish for captaincy place.. 2 run outs to his name
with 4 wickets seems like SA will end up with 250-270 range or even less.. which will not be enough total for their bowlers
Hahhahaha... the running and run outs! This is comedy gold! South Africa finds incredible ways to choke!
Signs of another South African choke in a knockout visible. Abd going through a brain-fade and risking that single. As I am typing this there is another runout lol.
they always find a way of getting out...pitch does not do much...but give wkts to opposition...well done.. SA..well done ABD/FAF running..... go bak..pack your luggage as soon as poosible...Bye Bye..SA..keep hurting your Fans.....
Can we just admit that ABD is not as great as everyone makes him out to be? He doesn't score in big games.
India well on top now ! Without a contribution from the overrated ABD ___ going, going , gone !!
@SUNNYSIGARA please eat hot dog for dinner and have fun
abd gone. once again southafrica choked again.
china fan here ..Go india Go ;)
I must question not the bowling but Kohlis captaincy here. All aggression no strategy. What a gift to bowl Hardik Pandya to get the new opposition batsman settled
Hardik Pandya is a waste in this team rather play Shami in his place in the future games.Hardik does nothing with him bowling neither stops the run flow nor picks up wicket.Shami might go for a runs but will pick up some wickets too.350 on cards if India don't pick de villiers and du plesis quickly.South Africa favourites to win here.pitch is getting slow and low and will help spinners in the second innings.
Wow what captaincy by Virat... bowling with Pandya instead of a spinner to ABD who is new to the pitch.
As Indian fan they think that India has already won the match
It seems 300 would not be enough for victory against India. Slow batting from SA...
Oh boy..AB is looking dangerous already
Question is can india chase down anything close to 300 with fragile middle order under a crunch presure game? south Africa's bowling attack is also strong to defend anything close to 300(proven when SA Toured India in 2015)
What a massive mistake from Kholi bowling Pandya to AB Devillier when he just come into bat it makes no sense surely you get your main bowler on and try to get Deviller out
A good 300 pitch south Africa have to score 330+ against Indian batting line up !
Who shall BD play semi with? India or SA? If it is BD-IND that would bring the 2015 back! Fight between the fans! Luv to see this! But if it is BD-SA then BD's chance of playing final is higher! Still I'd like to see this with India! 'Cos it would be fun to defeat India, more than SA!
HADESLOGIC: Jadeja bowls QDK. So what was that about our best fielder and most economical spinner being useless?
QDK and Faf tearing apart Indian bowling. This is incredible batting on this difficult wickets. As I predicted toss didn't matter.
Nice to see Indian bowlers geting hammered!
Azhwin had his first wicket of Amla in the Champions Trophy. Good sign for India since eliminating Amla ..ABD and Quinten will go a long way in restricting SA from reaching a sizable total. India with its young squad is sure to capture the Trophy this time.
Stage getting set for De villiers and Miller.they gonna slaughter this club level indian bowling attack.
Dhoni reflexes are to slow keeping and batting how many runs will that missed stumping on De Kock cost India.
no one hate india at all. especially me iam a big cricket fan of bd and india. from bd. i want india to qualify for the semis.
Aussie fan here. Go south Africa!!
Protea Fire! With have what it takes to go all the way, show them!
India tightened the screws? How come? This pitch is already getting very slow , batsmen find it difficult to cope. Methinks SA on course of 320, which seems to be a very good total to defend.
Too many easy singles... I don't know why we play Jadeja as a spinner anymore. He hardly takes any wickets, very susceptible to leaking runs and mostly useless with the bat. EVERY team has at least one wrist spinner / wicket taking spinner but Ind (the land of spin bowlers), the irony...
Kuldeep Yadav is the best leg spin bowler in india problem is who would you replace in bowling lineup and it shortens batting
Poor fielding.. missed run out, dropped catch n now missed stumping
Ball is 15 overs old now so time for India to turn the screws - Surprise SA by resting all pace bowlers and give them spin only. Bring on Jadhav and Yuvraj to support Ashwin and Jadeja.
This is a classical spinner's wicket. Bowl slow, bowl flight, let the batsman generate all the ower. Even pacers, just run in and bowl slow cutters. Hope Indian spinners do not make the mistake of bowling quick. (Jadeja's first over.) Cheers!
oh Dhoni, NO! You don't miss out the chance to dismiss our Bane (de Kock). @CANTWAITTOSEE, I agree. The part time spinners should do more work in the middle overs given that we might need Panya in the last 10 today (2 pacers alone cannot cover that).
Dear Irfan Shrinagar Kashmir, there goes your daddy hundred from Amla mate. You've jinxed him mate. Next time ask for a sixty ball thirty, may be he'll score a hundred. Past is past, he's one of Ashwins bunny now. Cheer up.
Why Virat is continuously using useless hardik paynda???
Looks like this pitch does not help bowlers. Ind should chase down whatever SA scored. Anyway if rain does not affect, looser has to pack.
@KRUNS may be there will be a lot of ppl who would want India to lose but this subdued bowling won't help India cause either
Ashwin's 3rd over. Ashwin seems to getting into his rhythm. His 3rd over is much better than his first 2. His first 2 were not much better than rubbish. Looks like a sluggish wicket. India should look to take pace off the ball. Getting Yuvraj and Kedar Jadhav to play the 5th bowler instead of Pandya might not be a bad option. Cheers!
pressure piling on amla and decock? I thought it is other way around
Pandya drops amla. Next ball amla slammed him over for a six. Must be hurting... Poor guy
Can Indian openers keep their wickets like these openers? How irony is this that AUS & IND can't reach the semifinal and BD reached semifinal. I think this is the greatest upset in this tournament.
iam missing verendra Sehwag badly. though there are many hard hitters now but there's no hitter like sehwag who attacks from ball one in all conditions ,in all formats, against any bowler.dont judge the pitch when viru was batting
India fielding has been poor this tournament they fail to hit stumps in run out chances and to many drop catches
this is a used wicket and although the wicket is pretty slow.
Absolutely no way that India can actually lose the match from here . Magnificent bowling form the Indian opening bowlers ___ their South African counterparts will be carted all over the ground during the corresponding overs . The Quota's will also be on their way home soon .
How can it be such a large country that is absolutely fanatical about cricket be unable to produce any fearsome quicks?
Hardik Pandya is indias weak link in the bowling he got no consistency
CRICFAN96140610: The same South African attack that India hammered in 2015 World Cup and in 2014 T20 World Cup?
india has a high chance to qualify for the semifinals .
Fascinating bowling from indian quicks and spinners. No one can score 200 against such bowling attach. Only 4.0 rpo against india?. You don't stand a chance.
I take it back about SA scoring 300 . This is very very poor wicket. Dust is already coming off. It would be absolutely impossible to bat in 2nd innings. Even 250 is looking likely monumental task. Blunder fr India to nat first.
@SUNNYSIGARA 9:55 GMT I hardly agreed with your comments in the past but today I completely agree with your comment.
so India went with jadeja and pandya again, the same pair that Sri Lankan thrashed all around the park. South Africa will outbat India out of the match like they did in the home series 5th game.
The first 10 ovs gone and the best bowling side has still not picked up a wicket! Haha 60 overs of wicketless tournament. 50 from srilanka match and 10 from this.
De Kock has a brilliant record against India Here comes another century by de Kock Bye Bye India It was nice seeing you!
SA 33/0 in 9 overs. Looks like gameplan is for Amla to play sheet anchor role. Expect SA to explode with shots anytime. India should have dropped Pandya for Shami as they have option of jadhav and jadeja at that batting position and pandya as a bowler is hardly a wicket taker.
Haha. Law of averages doesn't work that way. Actually in cricket it tends to work the other way.
SUNNYSIGARA: Slow run rate, your beloved South Africa (we know you hate India for some reason) shooting themselves in the foot as usual.
this is not a 300 wicket. Wicket is pretty dry. 280 will be enough
Kohli Made a wrong decision by choosing to bowl, in a pressure game batting first is better.
Looks like Sth Africa will canter home. Indian bowlers can't seem to worry them in the slightest. Justice as SA are the only team left in that deserve to win.
@CRICINFOUSER Is there any probability that IND reach semifinal after losing this match?
with the comments I can see people are so eager for India to loose ... ha ha ha
i don't see ind winning now..look at SA attack..they have atleast 3 wickettakers..now look at ind..who will take wickets?pandya? no chance of winning
As usual. South African openers are completely unconcerned about the situation and the stakes. No effort to score runs whatsoever. Happily defending loose deliveries.
When the hell these two are gonna explode. SA and IND has issue of getting sedate start in first powerplay.
on a slow used pitch India won a good toss and chose to bowl first.Playing 2 spinners India should have batted first and looked to choke south Africa in the second innings using there slower bowlers.270 might be a match winning score here
Is the speedometer correct? Bumrah bowling at 147 kmph.. anybody noticed?
what Kohli is telling nohit shikir dhawan will bat at 5 runs per over and 322 was not enough for srilanka.if by fluke we dismiss south Africa under 250 India is gone case
SA looks like score 400 against this weakest attack..how can kohli not play umesh and shami..ridiculous
Nothing in pitch for bowler so far ... Get ready for runfest in access of 350(min)
This will be the game of the tournament.best of luck to both teams.Two evenly matched teams with world class players.
Brilliant batting by Amla and QDK. They are scroring at brisk pace without taking any risk. Big, big score on the card.
pitch is good - commentator verdict. just wonder what made it good...being a road?
india bowlers are weak on overseas pitches ,and rohit and dhawan are the reason india lost last match they are too slow they put pressure on other batsmen india can easily score 350+ if they bat without these two players who play for themselves
This match India can win only if a miracle happens because no team wins with 4 full and 2 half bowlers. VK should have got Shami in place of Jadhav which is a big blunder which indian team management is going to regret for such a crucial match because even Bhumrah was not at his best maybe due to his inexperience at the international level. Shami with his guile and experience would have done a world of good but as usual indian management does wierd thing which defies logic and rationale. Any way good luck india. Just look at NZ and aussies how they lost because both teams never had 5 full bowlers. If VK had some sense he should have kept Umesh and brought in shami instead of bhumrah and ashwin in place of jadhav. 2 half bowlers might give atleast 70 to 80 runs in their 10 overs, if that does not happen then it is going to be a miracle and specially jadeja also is not performing as he used to so that is a cause of worry too, that is why you need 5 full and 1 half bowler in Pandya.
Last time bhuvaneshwar kumar went for over 100 runs v SA. Thats why hes picked ahead of yadav i guess
Shocked out of my mind that India did not open the bowling with Ashwin as thats all they ever do! Hope he gets smacked around the park today by the mighty Hash.
No early wickets. SA is in total command.
Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah. 2 death bowlers and Hardik Pandya. India will find it very tough to take even half the wickets. Time to squeeze the playing rate rather.
india will qualify for the semi finals.
Going by law of averages, Amla,de Kock and de Velliers all should fire today..also de Kock has a paranormal average against India..so is it a dooms day waiting ahead of India??
Why India not playing Shami or Umesh Yadav. Is it because Kohli thinking Bumrah / Bhuvi has more control / economical. May be Kedar Jhadav should have been left out to accomodate Ashwin and Umesh included in the team. Kohli is looking to chase whatever SA putup on the scoreboard. Pretty defensive captaincy by Kohli. He should have tried to restrict SA while bowling rather than putting faith on batsmen. Defeat in the hands of Srilanka seems to have affected the captain.
No early breakthrough means SA is in the upperhand , ominous sign for IND.
No chance for India today. Time to pack up for home.
If you look closely, indian team has 3 ipl guys, bits and pieces jadeja , no confidance Yuvraj. Half of the side wothless. And they this team a world beater.
This is goiNg to be a great ODI, these two teams are well matched
What kind of selection is this from virat kohli just going with 3 fast bowlers in which one of the fast bowler is hardik pandya who can't even complete his quota of 10 overs & whose bowling is absolute rubbish. Its gud tat ashwin got a chance but he should have replaced either pandya or jadeja & shami should have played instead of umesh. Shami is the only indian bowler who could take wickets at any stage of the match & is one of the best odi fast bowlers & has an excellent record against South Africa. Shami's pace & extra bounce could have been deadly on dis kind of English pitches where there is no swing. Hope kohli's obsession with pandya does not cost India a spot in champions trophy semifinal.
India miss shami badly....only gud think chasing team dominate the series..hope india chase
Why is JP Duminy still being selected... come on drop him already
1st over done. Absolutely no swing on offer. So Baffling!
India should have replaced jadhav with Ashwin. Replacing umesh had made fielding department weak
Bits and pieces player Hardik Pandya doesn't deserve a place in a high voltage game like this. Shami should have been included.
280+ is more than enough for SA to win this match.
Replace Phehlukwayo with Steyn, and you have one of the strongest SA sides to ever play an ODI.
SA if didn't choke will be easy winner
Shami will be dearly missed.
why not Shami ?? he should have been there in place of jadhav then
The match is already over for south africa. India never failed to chase down any target at world cup. Rohit, dhawan, kohli will smash south africa.
india can win this match if they have learned and observed last bangladesh match for crucial tips :) safrica team is far superior right now ..things look bleak for india
This must be match of tournament ..Best of luck to both teams.India fan
First thing had gone in india's way ( toss). Now bowl well against saf batsmans and then come positively to chase. Good luck team India
looking at a knockout game against south Africa it would have been a good decision to bat first.pitch is also a used one so if the weather remains good it might help spinners in the second innings.Its going to be south Africa winning this match
