India bowl, Ashwin replaces Umesh

Both sides came into this virtual quarter-final unsure of how hard to go and when to go hard when batting first. But India were spared that "stress", as Virat Kohli put it, as they won their first toss of the tournament and chose to chase on the ground that has hosted two record Champions Trophy chases in three matches. A relieved Kohli announced one change, an expected one: R Ashwin replaced Umesh Yadav. Ashwin had three left-hand batsmen to work against on Sunday, but that had failed to earn him a spot against a similar Sri Lanka batting line-up earlier this week.

South Africa continued to invest in JP Duminy, who has struck only four fifties since the 2015 World Cup, but Wayne Parnell made way for Andile Phehlukwayo, which could suggest that South Africa were likely to open the bowling with Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel. Before that, though, they had a middle-overs issue to address.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 R Ashwin, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: 1 Hashim Amla, 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Faf du Plessis, 4 AB de Villiers (capt.), 5 David Miller, 6 JP Duminy, 7 Chris Morris, 8 Andile Phehlukwayo 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Morne Morkel, 11 Imran Tahir

