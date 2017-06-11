India v South Africa, Champions Trophy, Group B, The Oval June 11, 2017

India bowl, Ashwin replaces Umesh

The Report by Sidharth Monga
156

Toss India chose to bowl v South Africa
Live scorecard and ball-by-ball details

Play 03:30
Agarkar: Ashwin's ability was never in question

Both sides came into this virtual quarter-final unsure of how hard to go and when to go hard when batting first. But India were spared that "stress", as Virat Kohli put it, as they won their first toss of the tournament and chose to chase on the ground that has hosted two record Champions Trophy chases in three matches. A relieved Kohli announced one change, an expected one: R Ashwin replaced Umesh Yadav. Ashwin had three left-hand batsmen to work against on Sunday, but that had failed to earn him a spot against a similar Sri Lanka batting line-up earlier this week.

South Africa continued to invest in JP Duminy, who has struck only four fifties since the 2015 World Cup, but Wayne Parnell made way for Andile Phehlukwayo, which could suggest that South Africa were likely to open the bowling with Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel. Before that, though, they had a middle-overs issue to address.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 R Ashwin, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: 1 Hashim Amla, 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Faf du Plessis, 4 AB de Villiers (capt.), 5 David Miller, 6 JP Duminy, 7 Chris Morris, 8 Andile Phehlukwayo 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Morne Morkel, 11 Imran Tahir

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Login To Post Comments

  • Rough_Fan on June 11, 2017, 12:21 GMT

    Here goes the seventh one. SA are choking again. And guess who are most worried now, it's Bangladesh fans.

  • Breezefollower on June 11, 2017, 12:20 GMT

    IS SA just an overrated team?

  • IndianCap on June 11, 2017, 12:19 GMT

    Bangladesh watch out. Get ready for another teary night and your excuses

  • BeAHuman on June 11, 2017, 12:09 GMT

    At the moment things look good for India. But this doesn't look like the other wickets so India needs to be careful. First restrict sa to as less as possible and then play sensibly. SA bowling is good so they will try to get a few early wickets. India might have preferred a Rahane type for this match. Still expecting a tense match.

  • ICCexpert.... on June 11, 2017, 12:06 GMT

    jadeja took a hattrick. great bowling

  •   Cricinfouser on June 11, 2017, 12:06 GMT

    once again southafrica choked in major tournament like icc champions trophy.

  • espn79585890 on June 11, 2017, 12:03 GMT

    Now India must attack the lower middle order

  • White_Bird on June 11, 2017, 12:02 GMT

    So apparently with spinners only taking 2 wickets, this pitch is dusty. K then

  • JaggatJogia on June 11, 2017, 12:02 GMT

    India will win and BD fairytale will end in semis. Looks like Eng vs ind final again and this time Eng is strong team. BD get ready for hammering in semis.

  • shewag12 on June 11, 2017, 12:01 GMT

    Why does Kholi always bring on Pandya to bowl to new batsman and a dangerous batsman in morris can take the game away from you and india might end up with tricky 260 chase instead of 240, Kholi must bowl his main bowlers when possible it not a good idea to let new batsman settle in.

  • No featured comments at the moment.