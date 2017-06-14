Unfinished business on Bangladesh's minds
Match facts
June 15, 2017
Start time 1030 local (0930 GMT)
Big picture
This is the thing about international cricket today. With so much of it being played by so few teams, no lost opportunity is the end of the world. The kind of heartbreaking defeat Bangladesh endured against India in the World T20 last year had the potential of setting teams behind by years. In the year before that, Bangladesh went toe to toe with India for 30 overs in the World Cup quarter-final before losing their way, thanks in part to an umpiring blunder. Such setbacks in the history of Bangladesh cricket have been followed by disastrous months, but now Bangladesh are refusing to go away, having not lost any of their upwards momentum. For the third year in a row, they stand in India's way.
Bangladesh, though, should know that they are now too old in international cricket to be satisfied with one big win in one tournament. Except that the second big win will have to come against a side that has become extremely familiar with big-match atmosphere. India let other sides drive themselves into a frenzy in these big matches, and themselves concentrate on maintaining little disciplines.
If Bangladesh are going to win the semi-final, it is not likely to happen on the back of mistakes from India, who are in their sixth semi-final in the last seven ICC tournaments. They will have to find a way to build on what they did with the ball in the first 30 overs in Melbourne.
With R Ashwin's return to the XI, India will feel they have found the missing link, especially with pitches getting slower at the end of the tournament. Against South Africa, India's quicks showed they could bowl to a plan for long enough. The one weakness is the middle and lower middle order, but the top three haven't exposed them at all in this tournament. Almost every time Bangladesh have beaten India, or come close to beating India, it is thanks to their bowlers, who have the worst average this tournament and the third-worst economy rate.
Form guide
Bangladesh WLWWL (completed matches, most recent first)
India WLWLW
In the spotlight
Mustafizur Rahman made a sensational debut against India, but is going through his first ordinary tournament. He has taken one wicket in 138 balls while conceding 130 runs. Bangladesh will hope this is not a case of mystery on the wane. They will also need to create enough pressure from the other end so that batsmen can't just sit back and knock Mustafizur around.
One of the ways to survive for bowlers in modern limited-overs cricket is to be unusual. If Bangladesh's unusual Mustafizur has been having problems, India's Jasprit Bumrah has also had a mini dip. His response in the match against South Africa was excellent, but before that match he had gone at 6.88 an over for five wickets at 60.6 in his last five ODIs. India will hope he repeats what he did against South Africa: bowl to a plan and with discipline when the ball is new, and pick up wickets when it is old.
Team news
Bangladesh played four fast bowlers against New Zealand. The decision for them is whether they want the offspin of Mehedi Hasa. Imrul Kayes might struggle to make it back to the XI.
Bangladesh (possible) 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Sabbir Rahman, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Mosaddek Hossain, 8 Taskin Ahmed, 9 Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), 10 Rubel Hossain, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Umesh Yadav has a decent record against Bangladesh, but it is unlikely India will tinker with the combination that won against South Africa.
India (possible) 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 R Ashwin, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Pitch and conditions
The pitch for the semi-final has not been used recently; unless it changes drastically over the game, these sides should not have any real preference for batting or bowling first. The weather seems to have finally settled in Birmingham, and we shouldn't have any interruptions.
Stats and trivia
- Since the last World Cup, Bangladesh have had a better ODI record against the top-eight sides than India. Both have won 11 matches each, but Bangladesh have lost 10 to India's 13.
- In 30 overs of the first Powerplay - first ten overs - in this tournament, India have lost only one wicket.
- India bowlers' economy rate of 4.33 in the first Powerplay was the best in the league stages; Bangladesh's 5.60 was the worst.
- Mustafizur has got Rohit Sharma three times in 39 balls for 38 runs.
Quotes
"It's no surprise any more to anyone that they are really playing well. They've really improved their cricket, and it's a credit to their set-up and the kind of players they have now who are taking more responsibility. They are a very dangerous side on their day, and everyone realises that."
India captain Virat Kohli is not taking the semi-final lightly
"I know that on our day, we can do anything."
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
@CASUSFORTUITOS that's exactly what am saying. bangladesh are lucky but if australia vs bangla match was completed. We could have got a classic encounter between India and Australia. but now we will be get a semifinal in which India thrashes bangla in a one-sided match.
BD will crack under sustained pressure which NZ could not do. India will do that. India Pak final with Ind champions
No team or their fan base, regardless of how poorly the performed, cling on to the kind of excuses parroted by this fans, officials and even players. The umpiring error has mentioned here was a marginal call anyway and given in real time, protocol can't be turned because one team starts crying about it. This was not the first umpiring mistake in history and it won't be the last. However, one side knows how to milk it, in an unashamedly cringey fashion, into a controversy to pander to hypers.
east or west Bangladesh is the best
Bangla is the only team to reach semifinals after winning only 1 game. they should thank rain gods for their semifinal berth. or else after losing first match against England and almost losing 2nd match against Australia (bangla was all-out for 183
It's a great time to be a Bangladshi supporter now. Looking forward to a good game tomorrow.
India will beat Bangladesh
Pakistan vs Bangladesh final will be good to watch. Indian team can win only by favor of umpire like last time
IN'SHA'ALLAH CT2017 final between PAKISTAN vs BANGLADESH . good luck tomorrow BD brothers
Emon Das, good to have you back , we were missing the entertainment. Now that you have already given us the score card, would you be kind enough to let us know who'll be the man of the match as well ?
It wouldn't be A cakewalk for team India against Bangladesh,as so many Indian fans think it is, Tiger's are here to win n they will fight hard,they got nothing to lose, even though Indians are hot favorite to win but don't count Bangladesh out, don't predict winning cup, it's too early to count your chickens before they hatch, good luck to both teams, Pakistan are in waiting n watching
#gaziRaihan# who are you letting this valuable words to..these air heads dont have anything above their shoulders. Simply because of people like these commentors our sub continental countries supporters dont get along. Grow upppp..!! Play Better Cricket and Win..!! MAY THE BEST TEAM WINS #BDDIEHARDSUPPORTER
Umesh yadav in place of kedar jadhav..I think kedar will not getting batting tomorrow..top 7 batting option is enough for india Playing 11 should be Rohit dhawan virat yuvi dhoni hardik jadeja ashwin umesh bumrah bhuvi Mustafizur is not effective...so given another bowler chance may be can do magic tmrw Bangla 11 should be Tamim imrul/soumya sabbir mushfiqur shakib mahmudulah mosaddek mortaza rubel taskin (new player)
There are so many reasons for Bangladesh to be happy. They should be happy that they reached semi final of CT which they definitely don't deserve. They should be thankful to English weather for helping them as no other team has reached semi finals by winning only 1 game except them. Bangladesh should also be happy that they will be playing against a world class team India which will get them a chance to learn how to play cricket properly. It will definitely be a proud moment for them to rub their shoulders with the elites of game. How else can they learn unless they get chance to play with masters.
@SONNETBANGLADESH Even if Bangladesh had 250 to chase, that may not have beyond their reach when they were actually bundled out for <200. Approach may have been different, but chasing 260 on a huge Melbourne ground under lights against that Indian attack which bowled every team en route to the QF would still have been tough. Coming to the decisions, How many more years are the Bangladeshi fans going to cry over the spilt milk??? I mean common, If Jordans decision had gone England's way, Bangladesh would not even have made it to the QF. So things keep happening in cricket. Shikar's catch was a fair catch, Rohit's may not have been a no ball. But again Banglade rode into QF on the back of a lucky decision anyway. Also, good teams rise up. They dont fall flat after one wrong decision. That defines the character. Thats what teams like India, Aus, Eng have been doing. Look how England have taken big strides, whithout whining over Jordans run out. Live in the present, look into future.
Well done Pakistan. May the best team win the final. Hope India gives due respect to Bangladesh. Happy to c 3 sub continent teams.
Whenever there is a India Bangladesh match nowadays, I just hope there are no umpiring errors against Bangladesh. Just gives them an excuse after losing the match
SONNETBANGLADESH@ let's assume Bangladesh was chasing 260 and Thier final score was 193/10 very close to 260
Let's not get overexcited and unrealistic. IND is a far better team than BD, let's not forget that. Let's hope that our boys will be at their best and there will be a high voltage game tomorrow, we should prepare ourselves to accept any outcome. We really don't have anything to lose tomorrow!
Don't think Ind&Bd have anything against each other.Intl. cricket is being played for less than 150 years, India has been playing cricket for less than 100 years,BD has been playing cricket for less than 50 years,but from the time of Chandragupta to Mughal to British etc.,the people of both countries have been ruled by same rulers& kingdom for thousands of years and have fought the same enemy and still fighting.Till today,Poverty,Corrupt politicians& officials and huge inequality between certain set of people and rest of the 90-95% population is the 3 biggest enemies of both countries.Once upon a time,Bihar, Orissa,West Bengal,Assam etc. was with BD rather than rest of India and both have considerable amount of ancestors in each side of the border.Both Gandhi&Mujib went to both sides of the border for their political campaigns,the father of the nation of both countries and both countries have memorials for the same battle they fought together.They should Respect each other,not villify
Big match at hand. Hope it's not another walk in a park for India as they had against BD in the warm up match. Hope BD produce a valuable team effort against India to make a cracking semi-final. This CT still proves that anything can happen, look at Pak. After the first game vs India, im sure many of us didn't expect them to bounce back, but they've pulled through against the likes of SA, Sri lanka, and now England because of their belief and determination. Hope both teams pour their heart out on the pitch tomorrow and may the best team win.
@ sonnet Bangladesh...... Double tragedy awaits !!! Today and on Sunday.... Coz...kohli and co will beat both east and west Pakistan!..... Btw.... Hoping for another repeat of 2016 t20 world cup type of loss. .. wud luv to see that expression on the BD fans faces..... Get ready kohli ..
I seriously hope we give this small country a proper thrashing tomorrow, and show them who's boss. And keep their mouths shut for the next six months.
This "on their/our day" phrase is really starting to tick me off. Just what is the meaning of this phrase? Are you saying that, a particular team cannot win if its not their day? Where does this day come from? What is the point of this day? Do you HAVE to have that day to give any form of competitive performance every single time? This phrase has simply become a buzzword now to sweep a lot of mistakes and problems under the rug. There is no "our/their day". Perform better than the opposition, you win. Perform worse, you loose. Its simple as that. Hearing this phrase over and over again from almost everyone is becoming plain annoying.
Final would be all asia in eng. Is it asia cup!! Am from bd. tough to say who will win, ind is very strong by performer wise, but who Play as a team.. will win. Keep in mind since SA vs pak group game, all below ranked team winning. Best of luck.
IND V BAN must be a practice match for India to beat PAK in finals and lift the CT.
Let us stop bickering about petty issues.
Indian Fans - No doubt the team is fantastic as shown by the ICC ranking. India are the TRUE champions on and off the field, but anyone can be a winner in a knockout tournament. Bangladesh have improved, though they are still very far from India's level. If BD do well tonight, then they have a chance. So PLEASE stop assuming India are automatic entry into the finals.
BD Fans - Please grow up. ICC and umpires are not against you. Every team has bad decisions against them, including India. Your team and following needs to reach a certain level of maturity before they can be called true champions, whether you win a trophy or not. Having said that. I would like to see BD do well too. Petty about the immaturity of the fans.
Pak - Well done on the win over Eng. Even you did not expect this, but hope Pak bounces back in world cricket. Follow cricket for the love of the game.
As Ravi Shastri says, "let cricket be the winner"!
No team or their fan base, regardless of how poorly the performed, cling on to the kind of excuses parroted by this fans, officials and even players. The umpiring error has mentioned here was a marginal call anyway and given in real time, protocol can't be turned because one team starts crying about it. This was not the first umpiring mistake in history and it won't be the last. However, one side knows how to milk it, in an unashamedly cringey fashion, into a controversy to pander to hypers.
Good luck to both BD and IND, looking forward to a cracking match. I hope there won't be any bad decision from umpires to ruin the spirit of the game!
For Bd to play full-strength and win they should make two changes from the last game's line up - Nasir Hossain should replace rubel hossain and Mehedi Hasan should replace Mosaddek. Otherwise I dont think Bd can win against this much improved indian side unless dangerous Sarkar plays the big knock that is long due from this talented batsman.
We BD fans love Bangladesh and India. I am sorry to say that there are some emotional and immature fans and even the media on the both sides who takes things too far. India may have a big brother attitude towards BD in not only cricket but also many other aspects which BD fans finds difficult to admit. But to be honest, India is big and better than us. We have to play out of our skins to beat India. Win the toss and bowl, restrict India around 300 and give a bash like tamim did in 2007 and 2015. Brothers do fight in family dont they? Best of luck to both teams. Taking early break from office tomorrow. Cheers
Already the fizz in the mustafizur Rehman has fizzled out. BD is just an ordinary team as pointed once by Sehwag. India should show them their right place.
Lovely analysis. Thank you.
I see a lot of comments denying Bangladesh imprivement, specially some commented, "Other than Bangladesh, no one really thinks they have improved". But, just the article above quotes from Virat, that Bangladesh has improved". Am i reading it wrong, or BD haters are too arrogant to accept our improvement? This type of mentality from the fans will not let this game to gain popularity. If you keep hating other peoples improvement, cricket will only be played among five nations in the world. It will never expand. For the sake of cricket, i want every week team to improve. I welcome AFG, QTR, IRL, HLD, NPL, evryone to rise. Look at football, how many nations play that game versus cricket. You can keep hating others, demand taking away their status. And be the top among five. No one else will even care about your acievement. It is like being top among a lone participant.
@ SONNETBANGLADESH ON JUNE 14, 2017, 17:38 GMT If BD lost momentum it is their fault. Remember the Ind v Pak match of CT '17. Virat Kohli was trying hard to get going. But after he hit one ball for a sixer, then there was no looking back. Even if Rohit got out for 91 runs in WC'15 QF, sufficient overs left for other Indian batsmen to charge in. It is not same as losing a set batsman at the last moment. Dear friends, at least do understand where each team stands in reality, please. Don't make us remind you everything again and again.
well from the start of CT i am unable to find Shikhar's haters lel xd...probable they all are hiding some where ..Well he is a champion player and always will be ..He always proved this ...Its just that u guys are judjing his overall performance from his Test performance..But i know heill improvere there tooo..
@crrkiran exactly. The most important thing besides the battle.
Many umpiring decisions have been pretty questionable throughout this Champions Trophy 2017. The quality of umpiring, especially the decisions regarding LBWs, have been ridiculously bad. In high-intensity matches, few such bad decisions by umpires can hurt the morals of players of the affected team, and thus change the outcome of the match. We all want clean umpiring and the use of DRS technology when there is slightest doubt about any decision. In order to promote transparency, the LBW calls (whether given out or not) must be shown on TV screens by the use of DRS. The true spirit of cricket is being imperilled and we must stand against it.
apart from winning in bd what has bd done? won any major titles NO..there will be another loss but bd team will win million hearts
India crushed Bangladesh in the warmups and then thrashed Pakistan in the group stage match. With those two emphatic victories, India will be quite confident about their chances of lifting the trophy. However, each game is a new game and anything can happen at any stage, so India should not take their opponents lightly.
Bangladesh will play fearless cricket against India, they are much more motivated when the opponent is the neighbour. I bet you that each of the BD players to give 110% on the field tomorrow. They have 3 centurions in this contest and they would love to chase. They will be under immense pressure yet they will make themselves look calm and just right on the money. Batting is their strength and 2 early wickets may put India on a back foot. Fizz the cutter could be found different person all together, watch out for Taskin the pace master, opponent can't afford to be lazy. Mashrafee to play with his top lines and length and rubel's yorkers to knock the middle stamp out like bow n arrow hits the bulls eye. India won't rush and would play balls on their merit. Each of them aware that BANGLADESH is not the side who they met 10 years back and these are the tigers are mature enough to hunt down big beast. I don't care about the result but I wanna see the game that we played on inch by inch.
To all the folks giving advice to Indian team and captain -- here is what Virar had to say, which is very respectful to the opposition -- what more do people want. Do some people just come hear to comment? Virat said: "It's no surprise any more to anyone that they are really playing well. They've really improved their cricket, and it's a credit to their set-up and the kind of players they have now who are taking more responsibility. They are a very dangerous side on their day, and everyone realises that."
BD should stick with the same XI who played last game. They should keep the same batting order. Only change make sense move Mahmudullah up to bat at number 4 position and Mushy bats at number 6 position as Mushy plays better down the order rather than up the order. Also, go with 4 full time pacers and exclude Mehdi from this game.
Good luck to both the teams. Hope that Alim Dar is not one of the officials in the game, where he failed to show impartiality as an officers in game after game.
Banladesh will win this.They need their batsmen to step up.Rahim,Shakib,Tamim,Soumya,Mamudulla all can be very good against India.
win lose no problem I love Bangladesh cricket
Bangladesh have had to face some strong Indian batting teams over the years. But this is the strongest Indian bowling Bangladeshi batsmen will face.
It is going to be an IND-PAK final. IND team will win as usual because PAK team has a mental block against the Indians. If they can overcome it, they have better bowling attack to contain the Indian batting machine. Bangla team has a consolation to brag for sometime being a semi-finalist in a major international competition.
Congrats pak for reaching finals. Waiting eagerly for an ind-pak final. BD can be dangerous side. I would not hv mind if BD have beaten India, but the way their fan behaves in social media, dis is my request to Kohli & Co., that plz show them where they really stand. Best of Luck guys. Bleed Blue...
Congratulations Pakistan on your decisive win against unbeaten Eng team! What a turn around in this CT! So many cricket pundits have been proven wrong. it's Cricket after all, if it's not the the most but definitely one of the most unpredictable game in the sporting world. Have fun everybody.
Final would be between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
unfortunately,Indian fans are not showing maturity here.they don't seem to understand Chasing 250-260 and chasing 300 not same thing.Had rohit been given out at that point,Ind would have at best scored 260.with 260 to chase,Bd batsman would be able to asses condition, and build their innings(they had to go right from ball 1 for chasing 300 which cost them wickets to tumble).Mahsmudulla's catch to shikar dhawan at third man was another controversial decision which set bd out of the game completely.
World cup...t20...asia cup...champtions trophy. Everytime fans from bangla talk same story. This time we will best India...what happens? India wins. Most fans go back and dont return to comment until next series. I feel sorry for them. I hope its a close game tomorrow for their sake. Other than bangladesh, no one really thinks they have imoroved. I feel India will empower this trophy.
First thing first- I want to re-iterate to the Indian captain, coach the players and the media not to go overboard, never take any team lightly, neither be complacent and arrogant and over confident as you have seen in your last outing against SL and also some of the results in the tournament so far specially yesterday where no one gave Pakistan any chance of winning against England. so current form or past history serves no purpose, only the team that plays their best game on that day wins. There is no such thing as predictable results and we have seen almost every prediction about this tournament have fallen apart and the so called pundits have badly fallen on their faces. Now what the indian team has to do mainly the captain and the coach, bring in Shami for Jadhav, because i still feel Jadhav is an extra baggage without any benefit and we need 5 full bowlers and 1 half bowler, this will leave batting slightly weak but we have 2 allrounders in jadeja and pandya. Bowlers win matches.
Cup will be for the Pakistan
This tournament shows that Ashwin is useless outside India ... over rated
India will win this. Congrats to BD for the progress. But to be fair, you beat NZ and survived Aus because of rain. Otherwise, it would have been a 3 way tie. So, i dont get masharafe saying "forget the matches won in league games". What matches. There was one match against NZ that was won. I am sure BD will compete real hard and give a run for money. But, India should win this. BD fans memes in your media depicting india as dog and BD as tiger was in a bad taste. Win or lose that is not on. Besides, respect is something that needs to be learnt. Hope more such qualifications to QFs and SFs will give peace to BD fans and start being respectful to others. BD is definitely getting better. But, interms of fans respect, they are regressive.
@VILLAINDER:Firstly, there was no"so called" bad decision rather there was actually bad decision.secondly there was not one poor decision,there were such 2 poor decision.Mahamudulla,caught by dhawan at thirdman had touched boundary rope,was given out quickly without using technology.coming to the main point: if you really watch cricket regularly,you must be familiar with the term"momentum:.India were struggling at that point in scoring rate,that blunder shifted momentum towsrds India and bd players lost their spirit.(just check, how many ind could put in last 5 overs after Rohit dissmisal,all damage was done by Rohit). Now had Rohit been given out at that time ,momentum would be with bd and in Melbourne new batsman always struggles and Indian potential score would be 250-260.Now I hope you are matured enough to understand what psychological effect it is for team to chase 260 than chasing 300.(Don't want to write on mahamudulla's controversial out)
Only rain can save us from winning this trophy.
Good luck to both team for tomorrow. From a Pak fan.
Bangladesh will have a nightmare waiting tomorrow, BD will have no game plan, cannot even read the pitch and to make it even worse Mashrafi would probably loose the toss. As a fan of BD this is what i have seen this BD team to go through. After they loose they blame umpires, icc and the opponent for being so strong. I simply believe its fullish to think that some day they will rise.
India should replace Kedar with Shami, since all its batsmen are in good form. Rohit Dhawan Kohli Yuvi Dhoni Pandya Jaddu Ash Bhuvi Shami Bumrah. Even if someone has a bad day in bowling India can still recover unlike in Sri Lanka match
Wow!! All Asian existing. Simple equation, win the toss choose to field then chase. You will be the winner. All the best for both. An Asian fan
"On our day we can do anything". Like concede 320 and then get bowled for 80. Or better.... Lose 3 wickets in 3 balls to lose by 1 run.
@VILANDER, I hope you understand the difference of chasing a ~300 score and a ~250 score in a WC quarterfinals ... India were definitely a way better team than BD, but one or two decisions in a crunch situation can shift the momentum of the game ... Any ways best of luck to both teams for today's Semifinal ... India are definitely the favorites, but hopefully the tigers will put up a good fight ... #goTigers
so if you keep counting on what umpiring mistake took the game away from you how is that the team has really progressed? Imagine SA getting stuck on 'oh, Gibbs dropped the catch else the game was ours' before every encounter with Australia? A top professional teams goes out there and plays the game without cribbing too much about past. But it seems like each time there is a match between India and BD writers/fans, both alike, bring up this no ball thing. Move on, the sooner the better for both, writers and fans (and team).
I'm pretty sure you all have seen enough games to know match is not over until its really over. Match didn't end at Rohit's no-ball call. BD may be a good team but they still play with a lot of nerves, just like Pakistan, and as a professionals you have to stop behaving like cry babies if you really want to be at the top. Like the Australia of 1999s/2000s, they had nerves of steal. And, if any other team has come close to that in last few years its India.
Hope better team will win. My cards with BD..
On current form, BD can beat India easily anywhere in the world. Pak is no match for us either. BD has a very good chance to create history and silence their critics by winning this trophy...
@ARAFAT HABIB - Actually Rohit's wicket would finally have allowed India to tee off and score faster. BD would've lost by a bigger margin. 250? India had good players still waiting to bat when that incident happened. One of the best finishers in the game was still to bat. Raina was hitting well. So I am requesting BD fans to get over this delusion
BD had no review left in that WC game, Umpire calls No ball on ground and it was instantly called and BD can not review, even if they were allowed to review they could not have as they had none left. India made 196 at that time and had 7 batters in the tent, Bd eventually made 193 and lost. India beat BD and it was not because of Umpiring decision.
There is nothing in CT as its all over game .... IndIa will win hands down
After watching the first SF between Eng vs PAK, I am more than confident to say BD are equally capable of springing a similar surprise against India. Though I favor Ind to win comfortably, in my heart I would like a PAK Vs BD finals. That would be good for both these teams having to come through so many struggles in the last several years due to security problems at 'home'.
The so called umpiring error - Rohit was on 91 made 137. When the error happened India were at 196 ( BD made 193 in return) so even if after Rohits departure all Indian bastmen 7 of them, got out for 0 then also BD would have lost. Cricinfo pls publish.
INDIA will clinch trophy easily ...as there is no competition..BD
England strong batting has been demolished by Pak bowling, the no 8 team. Bangladesh is no 6. They have a fair chance to beat India. Keep in mind that match in England when BD almost beat them, had Rohit been given out on a ball that was not a no ball.
I would like India to reinforce bowling which means leaving out Pandya. Kohli's lucky charm has been not to repeat sides which also necessitates the change. Even though its a knock out game where runs on the board do matter I would like India to chase if they win toss. India are favourites so they would have more pressure. Luckily their off day against SL didnt cause too much damage. Hopefully the Indians would fire and not take Bangladesh too lightly.
Should be a good contest Bangladesh will come at India hard and be their best, India fans like myself no you can't underestimate Bangladesh, so a place in the final is not certain
As an Indian fan, i dont want any poor umpiring decesions tommorow. Such decisions overshadows a well deserved Indian win like 2015 wc quarter final. Let the 50-50 calls go in favour of bangladesh. I dont want any excuse from them this time.
Rain has ruined this tournament. This is cake walk for india to take the cup. BD cannot challenge india and pak will find a way to mess up final.
@NAGARAJA GUNDAPPA, the write was referring to the 30 overs of India's innings, when Rohit's out was mistakenly ruled out by Aleem Dar. It would have been very difficult for India to cross 250 if Rohit was given out at that time. He went on to score a century and lift the run rate substantially.
I can see tamim iqbal lifting the Man of the match award and Shakib taking a five for tomorrow.
We have seen umpty number of times that ranking and history does not matter in ODIs. Whoever plays best tomorrow wins. BD is a good team off late and are a competitive side. India is extremely hard team to beat, generally. Tight bowling, skillful batting and swift fielding can yield result to any team on a given day. Best of luck to both teams
Shami for Pandya is a good idea. NZ bowled wonderfully well to restrict BD for 33-4 after which they somehow went to short stuff which didn't change even while sakib mahamadullah played their shots . Kohli MS Kumble are not KW to let loose any chances of penetrated initially . Hoping for a tough contest . As always underdogs hold upper hand,BD are favs. But Ind has experience playing in pressure situations and they thrive on pressure . It can be a good game if both sides play 50 overs . Expecting Ind to bat first tom posting around 270-280 & BD to try to chase it down which they did vs NZ but Ind are not NZ they know how SC teams work their strategies and Hathurasinghe is well aware of that too. BD have good captain in mortaza and some level headed players like Tamim & Sakib .If these 4 guys think well and implement plans well they will win ,if they go under pump expect Ind-Pak final.GL team India go get 'em!
I believe india will easily beat bangladesh and it will be India vs Pak final. India is just too strong for Ban. But my best wishes to bangladesh and my xi against india would be: 1. Tamim 2.Mehdi 3.Mahd'llah 4. Mush 5. Shakib 6. Mosadek 7. Sabbir 8. Taskin 9. Mortaza 10. Rubel 11. Fizz Drop Sarkar and Kayes as they are failing. Bring Sabbir in the end.
My Bet Bangladesh Tiger will WIN ..... not my word....
Bangla fan are backing on the fact that there are so many upsets in this torney... No confidence on their own team...
It all comes down to the toss and whoever wins it will want to filed first. Whoever wins the toss will be half way to the final
Banglades will reach finals. They just have to rename Dhaka as Finals.
As much as I would love to see BD fight in the final, I think that India will pulverize then. Sorry to say that, but India don't often mess up crunch games...unlike my Proteas :(
India have already undergone a reality check in the match they lost to SL. Had we been undefeated we would've prolly lost but I don't expect a defeat here.
Kohli is calm, composed and respects the opposition. Our skipper is waiting for an auspicious day to win.
Bangladesh will Choke. They can win only on their day may be 1 in 5-10 attempts.
The article says: "In the year before that, Bangladesh went toe to toe with India for 30 overs in the World Cup quarter-final before losing their way, thanks in part to an umpiring blunder. "
A Bangladesh score of 107 / 5 with a RR of 3.56 and RRR of 9.80 at the end of 30 overs while chasing a total of 303 in 50 overs looks going toe to toe for the author?? Scoring 196 runs in 20 overs with the last 5 wickets was in line with the chase at this juncture (for them to lose way afterwards)? Defies all cricketing sense.
Two Asian team to fight for the CT on an English soil will be a treat to watch on this Sunday...Hope india to put aside BD tomorrow and see what we all want to see...IND vs PAK finale
Oh please. Stop this overhyping of the BD team. They are extremely lucky to be in the sf.
It looks like it will be BD vs PAK final.
@kapilgoyal414- india should drop pandya and bring shami in his place. too many fast bowlers on a slpw wicket is not a good strategy. umesh yadav is a run leaker. better to keep him out
Bangla team deserves respect and so do some fans but few trolls here i am not sure r they really Bangladesh supporters? This game would be interesting especially after new Zealand game. India should go all out attack and play just 1 spinner instead of continuing with same team as mentioned above. Batting wise there is not much change for blues. My only concern is jaddu played as cull time fielder? He should either contain (primary role) or try taking wickets ,need some convincing in these conditions.
Fizz is a overrated bowler ,he is generally a spinner how gets wickets on rank turners in bangladehs. In fast condition or flat wickets in england he have been unsucsessfull bcz it doesnt spin. He is in the same bowling category as Sri lankan Gunaratne ,WI Samuels and Pakistani Afridi. Their stock delievery is a slower one like Fizz's and they have a occasional faster one touching 120-130km/h
Last 50 over white ball tourney/ series India lost to Bangladesh . India notwithstanding their talent and great form and record in the champions trophy must not take The bangla tigers lightly . Because if they do it will be inviting peril
I would request Indian team and Indian fans to consider this a practice match, just like they did against Sri Lanka :). You know, India is currently the best ODI team . They are unbeatable. They should not worry against weak Bangladesh.
Everyone had allergy to see Bangladesh & Pakistan in Semi Final. And they already predict India vs England in the final. I see a tweet from Shewag. But who know what happened in next may be Pakistan vs India/Bangladesh. Every time favorite does not go through........................well done Pakistan.. Love from Bangladesh.................world cricket is now competitive.........................
Because of the lefties BAN has, drop Jadeja and play Shami/Yadav instead
good luck India. we want to see you again in final
If you take a look at the Captains' comments, it is clear that one team is calm, collected, sure of their plans, confident about their skills, and aware of the opponent's strengths and weaknesses; the other team seems to be going more for false bravado and overconfidence. We all know which is which.
Mouth watering game lurking on the horizon. Despite the rain this has been a great tournament so far, looking forward to tomorrow's game. Go India go..
SL beat IND, BD beat NZ, PAK beat SA and now ENG.... in this tournament, anything is possible. IND might be favorites going into the game, but if they get complacent, they could be in for the shock of their lives.
cricket is played on the field and not on the paper or TV.. The team that plays better cricket on the day, wins!Best of luck bangla tigers
Oh so we got a (mis) match against Bangladesh tomorrow to reach the final? YAWN..off to sleep till final..
Stat does not matter on the field. Its all about performance in a certain match. Definately India is favourite in 2nd semi. May be all superstar Indian batsman are going to score double hundreads. May be all Indian fast n spin bowlers are going to get 5 wickets each. But Bangladesh have nothing to loose. Thats the danger for India.
Hope Kohli drops Pandya and brings in Shami. Rest of the team is fine.
Please play all fast bowlers, team India for semifinal should be: Dhawan, Rohit, Kohli, Yuvraj/Jadhav, Dhoni, pandya, Jadeja, Bhuvi, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah. I think jadhav is better player. India has enough batsman till 7. Jadeja & Pandya are allrounders and great fielders.
crictz...so damn true haha
Considering the number of upsets in the event I am fearful BD might upset India in SF. Thankfully SL beat India and shattered their overconfidence.Now India will treat every opponent with respect.Its going to be Pak vs Ind/BD...i won't be surprised if BD wins the CT...one of the best CT ever
Umpiring blunders happen. When a bad decision goes against your team, people understandably get upset, but we should not call into question the integrity of international umpires. I am happy that Bangladesh is playing at a high level and is in league with the big boys nowadays. Hope the best team wins.
India shouldn't make the mistake of going with 3 full time bowlers + Jadeja/Pandya. One of Umesh or Shami needs to definitely be part of the equation, even if it means at the expense of Jadeja or Pandya, else if 1 bowler has a bad day, it could well put pressure or the entire mix. Remember, in the WC Quarters, it was Umesh and Shami who were the star performers. Bumrah had a good day against SA, but the law of averages may work against him. This is a crunch game and there's no scope for any errors in judgement. Get in the best bowlers, best batsmen and 1 All Rounder. Good luck India, can't lose this one. Any opinions or reactions are welcome.
drop yuvraj and play umesh yadav
India must not under estimate Banga Boys. Look at the 1st Semi how well Pakistan has turned around. Kholi must think for a balanced combination is Pandya still worth in the 11 ? He was the only expensive bowler against SA and very expensive through out the tournament. Shami/ Umesh must be included.
Key for bangladesh for tomorrow's game would be whether he openers can provide a good start.if they do, then one would be under pressure.no more words now.
Let's not think Bumrah is only death bowler Bumrah is excellent opening bowler. He sets the tone for whole bowling unit.
Emon Dash, Imsrk and Smart Animesh are back again! Guys No one is taking you guys seriously! Not even real BD fans.....
The way England and pakistan match planned out, I think it is safe to say who ever the team rise to the occasion better will win.I think India has a little bit edge for winning but Bangaladesh has equally same. Hances if they bowl and field well and put runs on the board, match is on
I think BD will win tomorrow. Mostly because of their determination and India on the other will always take things lightly. Also BD fielding is very better when compared to Indian fielders (Ashwin, Dhawan, Jadhav).
Based on how recent matches in CT have panned out, whoever wins the toss and inserts the opposition in to bat, is likely to win the match. BD certainly have a chance, except that the result will not be like what typical BD fan @EMON_DAS predicted below.
@CRICFAN8468214691, You can stay a crybaby all your life while forgetting to thank rain gods that impacted Australia's chances fecilitating your entry into semifinals. The umpire's decision you keep on repeating was correct, and even if it was incorrect the margin of loss was way too big for that to have any impact on the outcome of the match. There is an improvement in cricket skills of some of Bangladesh batsman, however, their supporters remain juvenile. I was shocked to see the kind of comments posted in social media by Bangladesh supporters and I haven't seen such offensive contents in any sport anywhere in the world.
all ind and bd fans:please don't spread hate and respect each other.In the end of the day, it's only a game not someone's life or death.so be humble and enjoy the game.increase brotherhood between two neighbouring nations who have lot of similarities in religion,custom,culture,trade and of-course sports.
Get thru d toss and opt bowling India....we are good in chasing. To post a decent total on board will add some sort of pressure on Bangla Batsmen.I am confident that whatever score Bangla make , Indian batters get it. Ashwin is d key.
Time for rohit to hit his third 200 in Odis :)
it's going to be a one sided contest India will beat Bangladesh very easily....
India has to face tough challenge from BD .This time Rohit sharma will fail miserably,thats for sure.Bd will take revenge of 2015 WC.
Remember a comm on Star Sports saying during the Ind-SA game : "India play the semi final at Birmingham, and then they have a final on Sunday". Of course, he did try to make up after that saying that Bangladesh are a good side bla bla. In the subconscious mind, that game is not a match at all. Tee hee hee!
@Eatsleepplaycricket mashrafe actually said that at the beginning of the tournament and that hardly makes him captain nervous
I would really love to see Bangladesh win this, it'd prove something to the cricketing world, but more importantly to themselves. Self-belief is a great driver. At the same time, a Pakistan-India final is a tantalising prospect!
@straightbatting could you please tell who will be the MoM???
I am a India fan, but I have always enjoyed watching the Bangladesh team. They are such a talented bunch, it is about time they rise up and claim their place in the world cricket. It will be a great game of cricket tomorrow. Two talented sides will have a go at each other. It will NOT BE A WALK IN THE PARK for India. They have to earn every wicket and every run. Bangladesh will have to play their top game for 100 overs. Either way I will be happy with the results. Good luck to both teams, and best of luck to both their fans.
Well Press conference tells you the state of mind between two captains. One is "Captain Cool", who has a plan for an opponent and the other is "Captain Nervous", who waits for some miracles to happen.
"It's no surprise any more to anyone that they are really playing well. They've really improved their cricket, and it's a credit to their set-up and the kind of players they have now who are taking more responsibility. They are a very dangerous side on their day, and everyone realises that." - Virat
"I know that on our day, we can do anything." - Mashrafe
BD is not easy team, but very tuff match against india(am indian fan)
@Emon_Das BD 359/2 (Tamim 233*); IND 159/10 (Fizz 8/22) Too..........................many confident(not happen). am waiting tomorrow match.
As mentioned this is a fresh pitch so a score of 300 should be par. India will look to chase as they have more often than not in recent past. If batting first, Rohit and Dhawan will have to go for a quick partnership rather than one to set the base. A run rate of 6 for first 20 overs with 1 wicket down should up the Indian innings nicely. However, if same goes for BD, then there will be worrying signs for India. In the end, it comes down to holding the nerves better and I think India might just have an edge in that. May the best team win. And may the BD fans stay calm.
IND should be thinking if they can even reach final beating BD, then talk about beating PAK again. And this time if IND reach final somehow then PAK will lift the trophyn And if BD goes then its BD who is gonna win the CT for the very first time & make history...
Wait until tomorrow and you will see the winner, don't jump to high it's only cricket not football World Cup
Been a cup with lots of surprises. Hope bd plays well and no one chokes. I tend to think India is more stable now to gift a match away especially after the sl game. Having said that, both teams would be happier chasing.
As an Indian I won't mind Bangladesh winning, it's good for cricket. How it'll be a good fight with no ugly scenes.
BD would have gone to semis anyway if none of the GRP A play interrupted by rain. in that case NZ would beat AUS. so each would have 2 points in the table but BD run rate would have been higher than AUS and NZ since BD make 305 against ENG while NZ and AUS failed to touch 300 against ENG. BD had also a comprehensive win against NZ. So with run rate BD would have gone to semis as a qualified team
BD fans time to land back to Earth.
Ha ha 14 vs. 11. In all those matches if India had played with 6 players they would have won. What nonsense.
Congrats Pakistani brothers!! Tigers are coming to meet you in the final, but Sorry brothers the cup belongs to the TIGERS...
neither there is glory or pride defeating or being defeated by bd. india will compete against their complacency and luck factor.
If BD bat first then they shud score 250 which shud be enough for our bowlers to defend. If we bat first then we can score 350 against this Indian bowlers
India are clear favourites, but the rise of the underdogs currently is very alarming and I can't see it being easy for India. My prediction is india to bat first 240/9 and Bangladesh win with 7 balls remaining. I hope it's going to be a belter.
Good luck Bangladesh, go ahead and hopefully you will play against 11 player on the field instead of 14
"India let other sides drive themselves into a frenzy in these big matches, and themselves concentrate on maintaining little disciplines" - I think this sums up the entire challenge of playing against India in a big game. Bangladesh and in last decade or so Pakistan as well, have worked themselves up so much in such matches that quite often that over eagerness leads to mistakes on the field handing over the advantage to India. For example, in that world t20 match, had that been Any other opponent than India, both Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah would not have gone for a six, and won it in singles. In a crunch match, it's better to keep calm than to approach it with vagaries in mind.
BD 359/2 (Tamim 233*); IND 159/10 (Fizz 8/22)
Hopefully this time the Bangla boys will have the upper hand over the men in blue & make histry through reaching their first ever final match of a global ICC event by beating Team India
With the recent form.. India will be the favourites. . if Bangladesh could restrict India to 260-270 its game on. What if Bangladesh bats first.. Whatever the total India will win.
what ever the team that day how is play mind is cool that team can won
I get a feeling that India will make it through easily. However, they should use this game as a platform to get some messages across to the Pakistan camp in light of the upcoming final on Sunday.
Just one umpiring decision that went against bangladesh and everyone saying its 11 vs 14 etc. Even if rohit sharma was out at that stage anything would have happened. Umpiring or other blunders are part and parcel of game. Every team will get such blunders. If south africa is like bangladesh then they shouldnt be playing cricket at all whenever DLS or rain involves. Its all part of the game.
An umpiring blunder...what nonsense...Bangladesh lost that match with heavy margin and India were only 3 down at that stage. It is very easy to blame umpires, pitches or weather conditions when you loose a match. How about giving some credit to the players who stand tall even in adverse conditions...How about Bangladesh crumbled like a cookie in-front of the classy pace attack by Yadav and Shami? Everybody gets a chance... had it not been an umpiring blunder then Bangladesh wouldn't have made it to the quarter finals...Just to refresh your memories I am talking about CJ Jordan run out in Bangladesh vs England group match. Let's be fair!
Bangla need to score 325 first in a pressure game and then you can talk about Kohli 2 chances.
India are favourites, but on the day, anything can happen especially if its a knockout. I'm expecting Bangladesh to win this one though. The players themselves know that they have nothing to lose, and can go our there, and give it their all. Pressure is all on India. 4 fast bowlers is a must for Bangladesh.
Yes agree with Kohli, BD are a much improved side and can be very dangerous. PAK are on their way tot he finals barring a miracle, so it seems to be an ALL SC affair, might as well call it as ASIA CUP lol....
The trend in this tournament has been win the toss, bowl first and win the game....so toss is critical
Hope that match won't be an one sided match. Best of luck for both teams.
Hoping that Bangladesh won't have to play against 14 on the field like 2015 world cup. "We all saw what happened".
Best of luck Tigers, hope you guys will hold your nerve!
This phrase says everything - "India let other sides drive themselves into a frenzy in these big matches, and themselves concentrate on maintaining little disciplines". The team that does the basics right will go through. Hope Kohli & Co can repeat the magic of MSD!
See, on purely cricketing terms it's anybody's game. Whoever keeps their composure and competes harder will win. Bangladesh are surely a better side than before. India will start as favorites but that means nothing. Ban have nothing to lose. India can't let them hurt their ego. Indian batting is due a failure. But looking at today's game, it obvious, favorites always do not win. I will be rooting for India and believe they can win this and win it all
Considering favourites are going out of business in the 2nd part of this tournament and England's performance today, it is going to be a touch contest tomorrow, hope better team comes top.
Bangladesh need to score 325 plus then if you give kohli two chance for batting still won't able to chased down considering the pressure of semi final
Best of luck Bangladesh if sri lanka can do it you also can do it
