Bangladesh v India, Champions Trophy, 2nd semi-final, Edgbaston June 15, 2017

Dominant India march into yet another final

The Report by Sidharth Monga
782

India 265 for 1 (Rohit 123*, Kohli 96*) beat Bangladesh 264 for 7 (Tamim 70, Mushfiqur 61, Jadhav 2-22, Bumrah 2-40) by 9 wickets
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details

Play 01:33
Tait: India took important wickets at the right time

The best team at ICC events since 2010 marched into its fourth final in seven tournaments to set up a summit clash against Pakistan, pitting the tournament's best bowling sides against each other.

Like they did in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final, first time semi-finalists Bangladesh went toe to toe with India for about 30 overs - even inched ahead perhaps - but came apart against the non-turning, part-time, extremely slow offspin of Kedar Jadhav. They slipped from 142 for 2 in 25 overs to only 264 on a fresh pitch at Edgbaston. While Jadhav brought down the total from the realms of 320, Jasprit Bumrah's final spell of 5-0-27-1 shaved a further 20 off what Bangladesh looked good for.

In response, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan put up an exhibition, picking apart Bangladesh's bowling with delectable stroke-play. Rohit brought up his first hundred of this tournament and moved to No. 2 on the run-scoring charts; Dhawan reclaimed the lead from Tamim Iqbal; and Kohli - who had been scoring runs despite not looking at his best - signalled a return to sublime form while becoming the fastest to 8000 ODI runs. It was an ominous sign for India's opponents in what will be their third final appearance in the last four 50-over ICC events; in the other event they lost in the semi-final.

There was a calm to how India chased down the target, the slickness of a team used to such situations. This was their sixth semi-final in ICC events in seven years. Veterans of big matches, they prefer to sit back while their oppositions work themselves into a frenzy; when they make a mistake, India swoop in.

It looked like they had done that in the seventh over when Bhuvneshwar Kumar out-thought the aggressive Sabbir Rahman after he had raced away to 19 off 12. Having seen him chip down twice to clear mid-off, Bhuvneshwar started to mix bouncers and length balls. Bumrah did his bit by cramping Tamim Iqbal up at the other end. Thirteen straight dot balls brought the expected loose shot, and the wicket, to the sucker ball, reducing Bangladesh to 31 for 2.

© ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Mushfiqur Rahim kept attacking, dropping Bhuvneshwar over mid-off, but settled down soon, carrying the struggling Tamim. Signs were ominous for India - reminiscent of the World T20 semi-final last year - when Hardik Pandya overstepped when castling Tamim, who would have been out for 12 off 36 then.

Instead Tamim and Mushfiqur batted perfectly against the India spinners. Mushfiqur is a hard man to bowl to for a spinner because his height means that good length balls end up getting cut or pulled. And he has the various sweeps to unsettle them when they start pitching it up. Tamim grew in confidence, too. Every time India strung together dot balls, either of them would hit a boundary. By the 25th over, they had added 111 in 19.1 overs. They had negated the main spinners, and had also taken 28 off Pandya's three overs, which meant India now had a fifth-bowler problem.

That fifth-bowler problem turned out to be their blessing in disguise. Bangladesh believed they should have hit four of the first 11 Jadhav deliveries for boundaries. They were short and they were juicy, but because Jadhav's pace is off, they played with batsmen's rhythm. Three of those were hit straight to fielders, and the fourth was rescued by a diving Bhuvneshwar at cover-point. Had any of these balls reached the fence, you can be pretty sure the 12th ball would have gone differently. Now, though, Tamim went for the slog sweep but the ball never arrived, and when it did it clipped the leg bail. India could sigh in relief: Tamim had taken 58 off the last 46 balls he faced.

Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja - 25 in his first four overs - now began to rush through the overs. Shakib Al Hasan slowed them down a touch with a cut boundary off Jadeja, but when he went to repeat it in Jadeja's next over, he chose a ball not short enough, and MS Dhoni produced a sensational catch. The coup de grâce of this death by slowness came in the 36th over, when Mushfiqur chipped a dipping full toss from Jadhav straight to short midwicket. Bangladesh since Jadhav's introduction: 10.2 overs, 37 runs, and three wickets to rip the heart out of the batting.

Of the core Bangladesh batting, only Mahmudullah was left. With Mosaddek Hossain, he took Bangladesh to the final 10 overs with five wickets in hand and 207 on the board, but in the final 10 came Bumrah. He had had an ordinary start to this tournament, but, like in the South Africa match, he bowled quick, he bowled smartly, and he cramped Mosaddek for a return catch and then hit the base of Mahmudullah's off stump with what looked like a laser-guided yorker.

The bowlers had done their job once again in what has arguably been their best tournament in adverse conditions. The ball hasn't swung, but you can see - for the first time arguably - that India bowlers have had defensive plans in place, and have executed them, especially Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah. Now it was up to the batsmen to make sure this good work didn't go to waste.

Bangladesh's only chance lay in accessing India's suspect lower middle order early, but on a flat pitch with no deviation off the straight, India's top order took them to school. Every shot hit with ease was a message to the Bangladesh batsmen who had ended at least 50 short. If Dhawan went deep to punch them square, Rohit stood tall and played punch-on drives; if Rohit cut with ease, Kohli unleashed some vintage cover drives that had not quite been coming off in the league stages. It was as if there was a contest within a contest: who will play the most glorious shots. It all worked for India, who ended the chase in 40.1 overs.

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Login To Post Comments

  • nuraiz on June 15, 2017, 17:46 GMT

    The one who wins the toss will win the final as well ! Such is the poor state of ODI cricket these days. .... I didn't watched any of the CT 2017 matches except for the final score card ! Such was the standard of ODI cricket these days :(

  • Jezthebez on June 15, 2017, 17:45 GMT

    @CRICFAN20668709 but ban didn't win the toss, Tamim didn't get 100, ban did lose quick wickets at 160/2, and Mortaza didn't give an early start and fizz wasn't at his best. Just admit that India are a better team than Sri Lanka

  • rajeshtummala on June 15, 2017, 17:44 GMT

    It's really an awful match, no excitement watching a semifinal of an ICC tournament. A one sided affair throughout the day yet Ban fans get overzealous and thinks too high of their team when in reality their team is no match to India's class in all departments. Ban can only be competitive in ODI with West Indies, AFG, IRE, ZIM and some times SriLanka and Pakistan. Their bowling is the worst in top 10 teams, AFG has good bowlers in both pace and spin departments compared to BAN.

  • Ram on June 15, 2017, 17:44 GMT

    Did you guy's watch Mash's post match press conference. One of the best IMO. With his innocent English, he wished luck for both finalists. And an honest post mortem on why they lost and what they need to do in the future to win games. Very very captain like statements. No wonder Bangladesh are doing well under him.

  • Gagan Sharma on June 15, 2017, 17:43 GMT

    Congrats team blue for one sided win. Indo pak final my dream come true. I always cheer for pakistan to win all their matches in this ct ( not their first match with my team) and after their match against india they really improve a lot and we guys gonna se a nail biting indo pak final once again for sure. As they are neighbours and was a part of us in past Pakistan always my second team. Lots of indians fans are used to support team green in their matches and pak fans also supporting indian team but bd fans are always so hard on their opponents knowing that their bd team is still far away from top ranked teams. matches cant be win by mouth. So good luck to both teams as an indian i want my team to lift the cup but really want a cracker final between both teams. And i m requesting to both teams fans to be humble on each other and enjoy cricket unlike bd supporters. A die hard indian fan

  • Player_007 on June 15, 2017, 17:43 GMT

    Well done Virat Kohli on completing 8000 runs...what a class player!! The best in business!! A true champ!!!best wishes from Pak!

  • Icedragon on June 15, 2017, 17:43 GMT

    Congrats Team India. Commiserations to BD. Dont be disheartened though your team is on right track, have a mold of good batsmen and bowlers, its just about experience and temperament. Thanks to all the Pak Brothers and few BD fans for the appreciation. We have to play out of our skin against Pak bowlers. Respect from Ind fan.

    And whats up with these pitches in England it looks like roads and people criticize Indian Pitches...what a joke...

  • nuraiz on June 15, 2017, 17:43 GMT

    The one who wins the toss will win the final as well ! Such is the poor state of ODI cricket these days. .... I didn't watched any of the CT 2017 matches except for the final score card ! Such was the standard of ODI cricket these days :(

  • stahmedeimon on June 15, 2017, 17:42 GMT

    Bangladesh have played 4 games in current Champions Trophy win-1 loss-2 wash out-1. Their rate of success is as meager as 25%. How is it possible for a team to book a semi-final spot in a ICC event. Rain has created this for Bangladesh.

  • cricfan0686097067 on June 15, 2017, 17:41 GMT

    Only reason BD got here is rain effecting other teams. But i am sure we will be hearing BD fans bragging about reaching the semis for years to come.

  • No featured comments at the moment.