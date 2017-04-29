RCB crash to another miserable defeat
Rising Pune Supergiant 157 for 3 (Smith 45, Tiwary 44*) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 96 for 9 (Kohli 55, Ferguson 2-7) by 61 runs
Utterly wasteful batting left Royal Challengers Bangalore closer to the brink than ever before in IPL 2017. They needed 158 to win the first of five games Virat Kohli said they had to win to make the play-offs. They did not need a scoreline that read 53 for 5 in the 10th over. But that is what they got. That, and a chastening, morale-killing 61-run defeat.
Rising Pune Supergiant were not complaining. They finally got to defend a total at home and safeguard their position at fourth place on the points table.
So what now for RCB? They can, mathematically, still make the final four, but can a team that fell to 49 all out, a team that will lose AB de Villiers in the coming weeks, a team that tops the charts in run-outs (7), single-digit scores (40) and scoring slowly in the Powerplay (6.64) stop the rot in time?
The hitter
Rahul Tripathi has shouldered considerable responsibility in his first IPL season. He is expected to take advantage of fielding restrictions in the Powerplay, which by itself is not an unreasonable demand. But the 26-year old has also had to make up for his partner's struggles. Ajinkya Rahane's strike-rate of 123 is the lowest among openers with 100 or more runs in this IPL and today he fell early as well, sweeping a full toss to short fine leg.
RCB might have thought that gave them the advantage. After all, Tripathi did not even play the 2017 domestic T20 tournament. But on a grander stage, against tougher bowlers, he has now smashed six straight 30-plus scores - an unmatched tally - and specifically in the first six overs, he has 198 runs - another unmatched tally - hitting a boundary every 3.71 balls.
A see-saw innings
Pune collected 43 runs in the Powerplay, but only 26 in the next five overs, hitting only one four. This was because they had to deal with a dry pitch and a set of RCB players swearing by their slower balls. Another thing that worked for Kohli was his use of Pawan Negi. The left-arm spinner has bowled 120 balls this season - 103 of them have been to right-handers. They have also contributed to seven of his eight wickets, Tripathi the latest to succumb for 37 off 28 balls. Negi finished with 1 for 18, equalling his most economical spell of four overs in IPL history.
The splutter
It seems par for the course for Pune to potter along between the seventh and 14th overs: since they came into being in 2016, their run-rate of 7.55 in this phase has been the slowest among all teams. Only this year, it might actually be their plan, considering Manoj Tiwary's form, MS Dhoni's reputation, and the Ben Stokes investment. Against RCB, they had the first two on call but not the third. So Steven Smith smacked Samuel Badree for 6, 4, 4 in the 12th over and Pune had suddenly found 29 runs in two overs.
RCB did well to pull things back, taking pace off the ball against Tiwary, and tucking Dhoni up by bowling into his body. In the slog overs, when batsmen are solely thinking boundaries, those were sound plans. The last of the sound plans.
RCBusted
It began with de Villiers crunching a backfoot drive straight to short cover's hands. Score, 32 for 2. Then Kedar Jadhav was run-out, as he and Kohli looked for an overthrow when the ball was a few little feet away from the bowler. Score, 44 for 3. Sachin Baby chipped a catch to short midwicket. Score, 47 for 4. Stuart Binny top-edged a hook and was caught at long leg. Score, 48 for 5. Trent Woodhill, the batting coach, was sitting in the dugout, watching in pure horror.
Lockie Ferguson, who conceded 44 runs in his only other IPL game, came away with 4-1-7-2 today, including 18 dots, the highest for the season. Now that suggests he was terrifying, but he wasn't. Then did Smith funk it up with his fields? No. The pitch wasn't playing tricks either. There was no evidence to suggest every RCB batsman barring Kohli would only manage single-digits.
Alagappan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
It is not Kohli's captaincy that is at fault, it is the team composition. Too many batters, not enough bowlers, a common theme in Indian cricket. Next year one of Kohli, Gayle or de Villiers has to be given the flick and a top flight bowler comes in for that money saved.
Worst batting performances being displayed by RCB than any other seasons.I am from Bangladesh.
Rag Team! consisting of Dhoni, Smith,??! Except for Dinda (pure trash) rest are all doing good. just about! Cheers!!
RCB miss Pace & Aggression in their bowling. They need the Pace of Aniket Sharma. With the 4 overseas stars of Gayle, ABD Watson & Badree picking themselves up they neeed a bowler at 140 kmph + to rattle the opposition. That man is ANIKET CHOWDHARY.
hard to believe , a ragtag team RPS , has made it to top 4 !
Both Koli and Ab are under performing in IPL before CT2017 bcz they dont want to reveal their game plan and keep them relatively fresh in the Tournament. It is nothing new in cricket Nz player often does this intentionally. But they perform consistently in World tournament.
Being Optimistic or one can call being over optimistic, RCB has handful of chances remaining, But, to get that all done - It needs to perform, which it has failed to and keep faith in their star power.Just to remain optimistic and Play Bold and entertain their fans and play the remaining with Dignity.And if Luck goes our way, We can still afford to lose against Mumbai and KKR and comfortably stay in top 4, or loose against KX11 or DD and fight with a fight with NRR with SRH or may be finish 3rd winning all the matches. But for all this, we need to stay dependent on our self as well as on others. We have lost 7, other teams also can lose :PBelow are few out of over 10000 scenarios - 1 - To finish at 3rdKX11 vs DD - DD
not sensible for RPS to make 157 knowing Bengaluru out of form, 61 runs waste
Sachin Baby, Stuart binny, Mandeep Singh..RCB has to pick atleast two of these passengers in playing XI which is then reduced to playing IX and you still expect to win matches!! Come on Virat, just take rest and get ready for CT (if it happens....)
cricuser you always comment like that we have recognized you where are you from. sarfaraj is injured and out of IPL.
I am glad Kohli is having a slump in the ipl. This makes it more likely he will get scores in tests and ODIs. No one can be in form all the time. RCBs won so many games last year on the back of phenomenal batting by Virat. It is just a matter of time before he comes good again.
4 th blow out on monday vs mumbai for RCB
RCB batting is not clicking, that's why they are at the bottom of the table.but not only batting will win all the matches. they needs to buy good fast bowlers.otherwise it will repeat every year.
I know INT captain Kohli and some of the most iconic batsmen in T20 cricket Gayle,AB plays for RCB,so It's important to overhype them,but people needs to be rational as well.Under Kohli's captaincy,RCB has reached playoffs just twice in 5 seasons(considering they are almost certain to miss playoffs this season as well) and they needed hell of a run of form from the team&Kohli to qualify for playoffs and reach their first final after in 5 years last year after a shaky start to the campaign.You can only do it for so long every year you see MI,KKR captained by Rohit,Gambhir or some of the teams that have Australian captains or Dhoni,they are well balanced sides and reaches playoffs almost every year.Kohli&RCB are overrated as captain&team,as simple as that,no headaches needed If they reaches playoffs or not.
All things apart, blaming Kohli will not help here. Agreed that he dropped catches on the field, and captaincy was (may be) found to be lacking, but when the entire team is stubbornly refusing to respond to the call of duty, anyone is bound to get clueless.
Someone here brought up Rohit's "sacrifice" at the top of the order to accommodate Buttler. I can only LOL at that. Given Rohit's current state, the opposition captain only has to catch a glimpse of Rohit coming to bat, to bring on his legspinner, and send Rohit back. Rohit needs to work on his batting against spinners ASAP.
Back to the point, RCB need to retain only 3 players next season - Kohli, ABD (he can be a valuable coaching asset later like Kallis for KKR) and KLR. Go for a complete revamp of the squad. Get players from India U19 team, since they will have the hunger to perform, and the fearlessness of tiger cubs.
Most of all, make a good TEAM. Whole should be greater than sum of parts.
Ferguson doesn't powerfully load up the delivery and always looks like a guy who will only bowl the mid-130s. However the ball is always delivered at 145+ up to 150, similar to Kemar Roach and I hope he doesn't turn to be like Roach. Since he easily delivers 145- 150, if he can vary his length without losing the control on line, he will be a great asset to any team because he doesn't need helpful conditions anymore.
Kholi should drop himself and no point playing till the end of the IPL 2017 and rest till the CT if IND plays. If RCB continues to lose when kholi plays he won't be able to play well in CT cuz these defeats will impact Kholi's mental fitness. Kholi should go look for another team i.e. MI or CSK (next year) these teams will be happy to accept his application.
RPS as a team is not scoring quickly and it is going to hurt them more as they move in to the business end. One option is to look at i/o Rahane, Washington Sundar should open alongwith Tripathi. Both should go aggressive at the top and Tiwary can join in the party too. The big named stars Smith, Dhoni, Rahane and Stokes can then follow and based on the situation can play their roles. All these stars are taking their, their strike rates are quite low compared to the lesser mortals- Tripathi and Tiwary.
the logic is, if a team can not find a better player than Stuart Binny in the playing 11, the team can hardly do anything.
This is hilarious, RCB having bought the three of the most exPlosive batsmen in the world is unable to score runs. This shows that a team with superstars only wouldn't work.
It's ok if you lose now because there's a next then next then next then next then next then next then next then next then next then next then next IPL season. It's for eternity so if you lose today someday you'll win back. This is not just for RCB in fact for all. Your paid and that what's matters most for any ipl cricketer.
Some people are still saying RCB can mathematically qualify for playoffs. What a joke, even aryabhatta wont be able to explain this...
Rahane does not deserve to be in the Indian team for the Champions trophy. He is classy in Tests but his limited overs strike rate is pathetic and like the World Cup semifinal in Australia in 2015 and in the T20 final in Bangladesh and many more instances it can cost the team dear.
RCB'S PROBLEM IS PSYCHOLOGICAL!!!! Missing the charismatic and influential Virat Kohli at the beginning of the season affected the gelling of the team. RCB has the best players but NO TEAM. They will never recover in time. They have to work now on their NEXT SEASON.
@ImonG: Though my heart want to say otherwise, I have to agree with you. ABD almost always failed to take his team over the line when it matter most in high profile, high pressure games. IMO, that stat will always be held against him to be counted among the most elite batsmen of the game. He is very good, but certainly falls short of a 'great'.
Some ridiculous comments citing about rcb and kohlis efficiency as a captain.... First, we need to understand that IPL is a yearly tournament not a once in 4 years world cup.... Kohli is 28 now.... Max he would play is another 10 years.... I'm sure he would win atleast 2 IPLs as a captain and player regardless of the franchise post 2018 mega auction..... The problem RCB is facing since 2011 IPL is the management of RCB by the owners..... Especially the great Vijay Mallya..... Letting go of manish, Robin, kallis,rayjennings... And ridiculous auction picking s year on year... Guess it's better for Mallya and diaegeo spirits to sell majority stakes to JSW steel who are a more professional corporate and I'm sure Bangalore based franchise, whatever the name is.... Will be a power house for years to come.... kohlis tenure as a rcb captain would only help him grow as a better captain...as he is a keen learner and a fighter!!! Go kohli.... Its a passing phase... Future is bright!
RCB for the remainder of this IPL should release Gayle,ABD,Watson,Binny,Mandeep and test out all the bench players . Sarfaraz Khan is being badly missed , inform and well suited to T20 Cricketers like Harpreet Singh and Vishnu Vinod are not being chosen .
We love Kohli no matter what. It is time to ditch some of the older international players who are trying to stretch out their careers on reputations alone. Doesn't work any more.
@CRICINFOUSER- Sarfaraz is injured out for the season. Its the time to say good boy to Gayle. A wake up call for pooor guy that money is running away now...
Ferguson should be playing for NZ in the Champions Trophy over Milne.
To me Kohli is not the man for the job.... A man that has a press conference and says he was distracted when a person stands up in the crowd is the reason he got out which inturn then points the finger at team insted of shouldering the responsibility as a captain says there is turmoil inside the unit not with the players. To me kohli is the problem he has a poor attitude and his arrogance is palatable, not a team man what so ever.. he is a good player no question though wont be great if his approach stays the same.
Kohli always seems to be running out his partners. He ran our Nair on the lattters debut
Talented players like Paul Valhaty and Bisla cant get a ipl contract and you get players in these current ipl teams putting in no effort and earning thousand of dollars.
RCB are the richest cricket team in the world but the matches are not won on paper you have to perform
Now since RPS already won more matches than previous edition, lets' rest the argument as to why the owners shown door to thanda thanda cool cool. Smith is present and future (though there's no future for RPS, you never know) and lets' forget the past, move on.
I'm happy RCB losing. This is what happens when you ignore an exceptionally talented young player like Sarafaraz.
Kohli should just admit that he is not a good short formats captain. He lacks thoughs. Also happy that he will work on his fielding now. He has got one rubbish catching technique.
@IMONG lol that was a fantastic comment. AB retires from longer format to concentrate on shorter formats and this is we have now . Surely some omens are haunting RCB . They r the most unlucky team despite talent . At times their bowlers go wayward ,at times batsmen flop ,at times when everything goes well like last year, opposition who are not known to bat well ,post 200 plus score in finals. That's been the story of RCB. It's time for VK to move on to another franchise & start winning . RCB isn't for him.
ABD : The Bradman of dead rubbers and bilateral series.
CRKIRAN : KKR did it too, in the 2014 season. During the Sharjah leg they looked down and out at the brink of elimination. Then the tournament returned to India, and they won quite a few matches straight to go to the finals and win it eventually
The definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over again expecting different results. RCB makes the same mistakes and don't really look to rectify them. The middle order is so weak because the top 3 batsmen are the best batsmen and once they depart early, it becomes very hard for the others. Last year Kohli and ABD did most of the work at the top, this year they could have saved ABD for the late flourish by sending him at number 4 or after 10 overs
Is RCB the Proteas of IPL? Can't hold the cup although been so close to it a few times in 10 seasons. On the other hand RPS have unearthed a good talent in Tripathi. Hope he doesnt fade away after 1 good season. I'm impreassed with Sundar as well. Tall and lanky, if he can bat like ge should can be an asset for TN and may be for CSK in future
@ABHI_242671 having your best batsmen in the top of the order is actually amethod used by some teams during the 90's and early 2000's. The indian squad used this method to apply pressure on opposition teams during this time. For example you had tendulkar Sehwag and Gambhir, For Australia Ponting Hayden and GIlchrist etc . All players who when it is their day could hit the ball at over a strike rate of 95(im talking about 50 overs). With the introduction of t20 cricket this method was forgotten. Yes I agree with you that the best batsmens have to play in the middle order now days. We see it with the Kohli's, Smith's, Root's and Wiliamson's. But considering that T20 is a shortest form of the game it makes sense to have your best batsman at the top of the order. It applies more pressure on the bowling team and we see it is succeeding with SRH whose best batsmen at the moment is warner, Tripathi with RPS and Nitish Rana with MI who all play at the top of the order.
This match was more of RCB losing than RPS winning. RPS was lucky to defend such paltry total. Had it been any other team like MI or KKR, they would have easily won. RPS bowling wasnt even able to bowl out the full RCB team, despite putting full pressure.
Kohli should have batted in middle instead he choose to open the innings the most comfortable position in a T20 game. Look at Rohit how he has sacrificed his opening position to Butler /Parthiv and this works wonderfully well for MI. In a T20 game you need good players in the middle overs but for RCB their best 3 players bat at 1,2 &3 !! Secondly am starting to doubt Kohli's ability to spot young talents. In the Australian test series he didn't consider Kuldeep Yadav instead he went ahead with Jayant Yadav in the square turner in Pune.
Read the article, "how can RCB still make it to the play offs". As a RCB fan, i was hoping for the miracle to happen for RCB to play in the play offs. NO.... they do not deserve to be there this year. Injury hit, low in confidence, resulting poor performances.......... I hope this debacle shall make them only stronger for the next year.
Cant get d best out of star players ... shows what a incompetent captain Kholi is
Another poor combination... Results in worst defeat.... Travis head is doing well at no. 4 or 5 then y he forced to open innings... Purely no common sense in RCB.. No. 3 is ideal for kohli... Let vishnu vinod a young lad to experience with gayle opening. Player like kohli and ABD to follow, vinod and head at no. 4 could play their natural game. Witj ABD at no. 5 Kedar can be very handy at no. 6.
y cant they do this?
Chonkpur Cheetahs driven back into the cage. What a sorry sight. First record 49 all out Second record 96 for 9. What could be the third one? This entire team should be revamped. Throw Kohli out if he insists on opening. Ultimately I recall the saying "too many cooks spoil the soup" (slightly modified). I never missed watching RCB playing compared to other Teams. Now I keep away from the TV when RCB is playing. Very upset indeed.
Kohli isnt a good captain and overrated ! Emotion wont help capraincy at all.
@HASHIMBAIG- How many matches has ABD won for RCB or other franchises while chasing under pressure? Open your stats book and get going. You will find only a smidgen. You can't deny his below par performances in ICC tournaments? Can you? Or in this IPL.
RCB need to maintain cricketing respect and play well for these last 4 matches. Retain ABD,VK,Rahul and Chahal only and build from there. They need to be smart in the auction next year, no putting all the eggs in one basket . They need a Indian all rounder as well as an out and out finisher. Good Indian bowlers and need to bring in some good Indian talent. My team for next year: Rahul,Tripathi,Kohli,ABD,Buttler,Hooda,Krunal Pandya.Chahal, Thampi,Boult,Rabada
RCB is just a shadow of itself . The team morale is at all time low . Virat Kohli looked rusty and ABD is still to come in terms from the injury. They have 4 games to go and restore the old Pride. Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties and nobody in wildest of dreams thought about the plight of a team as good as RCB.
Haha.. Kholi played 8 overs and scored 55 in T20 game. But he blame other team members for defeat. He should be removed from captaincy and rest him for remaining matches. RCB need fresh legs.
KOHLI's bad captaincy is costing RCB! His purple patch with the bat is also over and will get worse as the year goes by.
We can't overlook Kohli's habit of dropping easy catches. Today was his 3rd drop catch in 4 matches, all have been pretty easy ones. Imagine someone doing this at CT matches and Kohli will be all over him in fumes. Not so much of criticism when he does it.
Kohli please don't play ipl .you still act like teenager.
This was bound to happen soon, Kohli and ABDV losing touch leaving RCB to fend for themselves. Now look at the bandwagon RCB fans calling for Kohli to leave next year, instead of backing the team lol how sad.
Prediction play offs . KKR vs RPS. KKR win. MI vs SRH. SRH win. RPS vs SRH .SRH win. Finals in hyd. KKR vs SRH. Umpiring decisions go well and SRH 2017 IPL title winners .
Abhinav Mukund was the leading run scorer in TNPL semis and finals. He would have done well against first class bowlers. RCB or KXIP should have replaced KL Rahul/M Vijay with him. He would have helped them to chase scores like 130,140
Kohli form seems to be on the wane. He should take sometime off to refresh his mind. Kohli had a weakness when playing genuine fast bowling and not it looks like too much cricket has jaded him completely. Time to rest and recover - so he can regain his form.
SAIFULLAH FAROOQUI, i beg to disagree. Indian team has some proven performers who will listen to good advice, and correct their fallacies, unlike this shameless RCB team, which keeps making the same mistakes again and again. Further with some players in the Indian squad making the playoffs with their respective IPL teams, their confidence will be good as well.
A captain is only as good as his team, and if the team cannot even stand at the non-striker's end and watch their captain score runs, the captain is hardly to be blamed.
RCB is a weird combination of players looking good on paper but rarely play as a team. Get rid of Gayle and ABD. Bring in young bangladeshi player and a young ENG player. Open with Watson, Virat should play at 3.
RCB need a new squad next season.
master captaincy from dhoni. He will win the trophy in this season again.
and why is this only the second time a true up and coming superstar has been seen in the IPL? When on when is this ridiculous 4 foreign rule going to change? Let the fans watch the best players not second -rate journeymen
It's difficult to believe that team could look as good on paper, and look so bad on grass as RCB are
So now RCB underperforming because King Kholi is tired? Very creative and clever excise.
RCB how many ever stars you have can never win games or the trophy its the mindset of the captain and the team that is the huge problem. Virat with his so called aggression seems to loose the plot this so called aggression looks great when the going is good but when the team is down you need a calm head which kohli lacks blaming a gayle or abd is of no use rcb as a team cant click they have only individual brilliance. My worry is more unless kohli learns to calm down and take it smooth India will face lot of problems in future with his captaincy
It's a wonderful shame they left Gayle. I wonder what they had in their minds. And I think an elephant flow through the side screen when Kohli got out. Otherwise he would have got his team home. Really feel sad to AB. He deserve some victory on his own. Terrific player. Not using lame excuses like Kohli Kuttu. Hope they can jump to 7th place at the end of the league process rather than the last thanks to the no result point. Cheers!
Rcb combination is not good this year
Time for new coaching staff. The outfit has been a shambles for sometime now. Travish Head ahead of Gayle is a joke. Another Brisbane Heat selection. How many of the Heat players have come off.
When some other team beats RCB please give credit to the team for beating. The readers seem to think that RCB lost only due to their problems. The credit should actually go to the opponents.
Virat should rest for rest of the matches..he seems too jaded..as it is RCB is now out of race. He can get much needed rest before new season starts for India.
India will perform in the same way in CT ( If didn't pull out) as Rcb is performing in Kohli's captaincy .
smith is captain only for toss. whereas kohli is not
So far Kohli has been outdone in the captaincy department by Smith let it be the three test matches or be the two IPL games Smith's rotation of bowlers have been impressive. Also it shows how much of a mental game cricket is ofcourse there is no issue with the technique when it comes to guys like Kohli, ABD or Gayle but their mindset is totally negative as of now. Seems like RCB is going to finish last this season and who thought this would happen at the beginning.
RCB need to look at next season and take some lessons from here. Get rid of Gayle, Watson, Head, Mandeep or Manpreet Singh and few others. Try and get good Karnataka players like Uthappa and Pandey who are committed. Get some good or decent bowlers not this mediocre bunch. Change the captain. Never use India for these matches. He has more important things to do than be burdened with this.
I wil change my words. RCB would have been lucky had they played in Bangalore they could have atleast got 1 point due to heavy rains in Bangalore.
mr.EvilJairaj you can play only 4 overseas players at a time
I think their batting order is not right. Abd should bat at 5-6.Open with Vishnu Vinod & Gayle/Head & VK @3. Kindly Publish :-P
Virat please leave RCB. Useless team
RCB please play this squad next match at least Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Virat Kohli, Harpreet Singh, AB de Villiers, Kedar Jadhav, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Samuel Badree, Tymal Mills, Avesh Khan - Bowling options Mills, Badree, Khan, Patel, chahal, gayle, watson and give gayle and watson full license to play their natural game that's where they are the best
@ALLROUNDCRICKET If players including Kohli are exhausted then should NOT be playing IPL. Other forms of cricket is lot more important than this IPL farce!
Only 2 teams have comeback from brink of elimination in ipl to reach finals. CSK did that 3 times and MI did that 2 times.
@DIESEL_LOCO_WDP4- Agreed that not all wrongs can be corrected by a captain.But many of them can be. A very aggressive attitude has both positives and negatives. If your team is winning, the aggression drives you to perform even better, while when you keep losing, the aggression drives negativity and hopelessness. Virat needs to chill and enjoy. He has harldy captained in all formats till now. The pressure is getting built up on him with on field antics in tests and tam performance in ipl.Thats why an able second in command is needed for him who shares some load.
@The/Wall- DD still have a cushion of number of games unlike rcb. Agree that dd always flatter to decieve. If quinton was available this season, maybe more impact would have been visible. Still Sanju,Shreyas,Billings are no simpletons. DD have enough to go on to a remarkable season.
RCB making playoff? A team that is failing to combat scores of 130 and 157 do not deserve to be there.
When Smith was made captain of Supergiants there were some surprises. It was a good move. It relieved MSD from the responsibilities. Smith has been superb in this edition. Consider his team. No Ashwin to start with. Getting the best out of Deepak Chaahar, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, most of which would not make it in most of the teams.
Look at RCB, they have everything to win but they don't win. A team that has Gayle, Watson, Kohli, ABD, Kedar Jadhav, Binny, Head are good enough to score 200 every time but they have failed miserably this season. Very poor performance from a star-studded team.
Kudos to Pune for their teamwork!!!
Virat like Jadeja looks exhausted after a long Test season. Lets not forget the toll that this takes. Perhaps for the next few games he should Drop himself and let fresh minds of ABD/Watson captain.
@SOUTHIESAAR- Good insight. He still finished with strike rate around that of Tiwari. So no issues there. Time for RCB and virat to introspect.
Lets not forget RPS scored 40 in the last 4 on a track where scoring was difficult. RCB Bowlers look toothless. Bring in PACE of ANIKET CHOWDHARY!
Tripathi for RPS has been the Real revelation. 6 scores of 30+ in his firdt IPL while seniors like Rahane have struggled. He is one for the future.
I suppose RCB fans are still optimistic of their chances at Playoffs.
Am I the only one who thinks that this is probably the lowest score in which all the batsmen scored at least one run
VK should leave RCB next year n put himself in auction. He deserve better team n can play normal batsman without captaincy pressure
PSYCHEDELIC9309, there is only so much that Kohli can do with this useless squad. We need heads rolling quick.
1. Please send Vettori back to NZ. No clue how to coach young players, no clue how to approach an auction. 2. Allan Donald - what is he even doing here? Appears only fit to act in RCB Insider videos. Absolutely no coaching offered to Indian fast bowlers. Surely another coach would have spotted the lack of yorkers by now? 3. All these superstars - so much for their reputation that precedes performance.
When other teams are exploring new highs, here is this team exploring new lows. Sigh.
being dd fan is even more painful. at least rob reach playoffs each season. dd make silly choices every yr and stay at the bottom. what makes it worse is the, this season they have played so well come so close to winning. And then they play immaturely and lose
RCB are breaking all kinds of records this season! In a negative sense of course! Have to feel for Kohli. This really proves the adage that a captain is as good as his team. To an extent at least. He can take a team thus far and no further. He cannot make mediocre players play beyond their capacity. Specially his bowlers. He has the batsmen but they are under performing.
True @straighttalker which is why they need to try swapping they overseas players. Sadly even watson,head and de villiers too havent clicked . Since you can only play 4 overseas players they tries head to open today, it didnt work but at least they tried something.Also gayle is liability in the field ( great player though he was )
What the heck is virat doing? He is not even trying. Hayden is right no point playing throughout, go for win or get out trying. Looks like he is showing the lack of support he has . But i don't think this is the way to do it.
This is heights of shamelessness shown by the RCB team. They simply do not learn from their mistakes. I really dont know why it is so hard for others to just stay at one end and support Kohli. Even masterclass innings from him is not going to save them anymore. They do not deserve a single point more than they have already got.
One sincere request. Please put Kohli out of his misery and send him home. He needs a well deserved rest. The last thing he needs is frustration ruining his comeback to form post injury.
I only hope that for the justice of other teams, no matches involving RCB are rained out. From an extremely frustrated die-hard RCB fan.
ABD is the most overrated player in planet, especially in limited overs formats. He was an abject failure in World cup 2007, 2011, World T20 2014,2016 Cannot help the team to cross line in crucial matches. I haven't seen him performing in chases ever, whether in IPL or any other tournament and he has been total flop in this season.
Gayle should bat lower down i think he will do better at the moment
poor selection...poor bating .poor performance. what binni did...see this pitch uttappa smashes all over that 186...bt 156 cant do rcb
Pawan negi another useless like binny ....both fellows play for worth rate rupees 500...so sad to see ...kohli need a gud team...rcb f8 for last place of the table
Being RCB fan this year is too painful this year. Too much miserable batting
@StraighTalker they should stick with their best team at all times win loose r draw n stop expect Gayle to make 100 n big score all the time, think they showing the man disrespect, they wasn't dropping him when he's making big runs but as soon as he's making few low score having a bad patch they drop him when most of the fans came to watch him give him a run
RCB fans (only talking about bandwagon fans) are clueless why a team with VK AB Gayle so bad. I remember during my hostel days, majority would be like Ipl is RCBs to lose at the start of tournament but at the end of it were brought down to earth.
In 6 matches Gayle has scored 152...De Villiers 153 and Kohli less than 200 to date...stats don't lie
@Armchair_critic And how many of RCB batsmen have not been a massive flop this season?
ABD flop too, even Kholi flop I think they should stick with there markee players n have faith n confidence in them @ARMCHAIR
Because he cant field at all and has been a massive flop this season @Straighttalker , thats why
Why is Gayle being dropped? Poor selection. Hope he goes to another team IPL 2018 where he can be respected.
As usual, Dhoni playing according to his standard and failed to score fast runs in the last few overs. This guy must be the most overhyped player ever to play cricket. Time for RPS to drop Dhoni and include a younger and better wicket keeper batsman in their team if they want to be in top 4.
CRICFAN73039108, LOL yes. It is a thunderstorm here in Bangalore. Somehow this is becoming too frequent. What is the best way to get rain to Bangalore? Get RCB to play a match somewhere in the country.
Dhoni got off to his usual start. One run off the first five balls he faced.
All those saying RCB has the weakest bowling lineup, hope you got your answers. Since last 3-4 matches RCB bowlers have bowled way above average if not great. The batsmen haven't just capitalised. Once again I say RCB has a good bowling line-up.
RCB r really lucky tat they hav already played their home game against pune. If today was their home game against pune then rain would hav surely eliminated them as it is raining heavily in Bangalore.
Did Stuart Binny just get Steve Smith's wicket? Brb I will spend the rest of the day in disbelief
This Well Happen many time next although He is good cricketer butt not good captaincy Result is that When India Came out from Home Result will same.... For Success Learn from Dhoni Captaincy
Really hilarious to see Kohli showing "intensity" and "intent" in the field by dropping dollies. If there is ever a time when Kohli should stop talking and start doing, it would be now.
All this in-your-face attitude looks cool when backed up with performances, but when your on-field performance is overshadowed by trash talk, it is a serious business, that needs to be addressed quickly.
Hoping for a turnaround from Kohli soon. Good luck!
again binny woo god, wat a luck to him and bad luck to RCB,He getting 1000% return without 0% investment
Another heavy defeat for RCB
