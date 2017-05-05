Axar, Sandeep thrust Kings XI after another RCB collapse
Kings XI Punjab 138 for 7 (Axar 38) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 119 (Mandeep 46, Axar 3-11, Sandeep 3-22) by 19 runs
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
Setting a target or chasing one, Royal Challengers Bangalore have swung to the collapso beat through the season. Up against a relatively simple chase of 139, albeit on a slow surface, Royal Challengers slumped to 119, slipping to their fifth consecutive loss in completed games. Kings XI Punjab executed on all counts in the second innings - their seamers were accurate, the spinners were economical and the fielding wasn't conspicuous, all of which resulted in the lowest total defended at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL, drastically improving their chances of making the playoffs.
Axar Patel had another stellar day with bat and ball. He took 3 for 11, but his most important contribution came towards the closing stages of the first innings, with his cameo - 38 off 17 balls - pushing Kings XI to 138. Sandeep Sharma then took out Royal Challengers' best batsmen - Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers - in his opening spell to fatally weaken a brittle batting line-up.
Batsmen cheated by relaid pitch
In previous seasons, batsmen were allowed to do what they wanted at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. They had the backing of short boundaries if a shot was mis-timed and gradually developed a relationship of trust with a true, gorgeous surface.
This season, a relaid surface has not only belied that trust, but it has already begun an intimate affair with the bowlers. A slow pitch with variable bounce was evident from the outset, and Kings XI struggled to cope with an atypical IPL surface. The average Powerplay score, before this game, was 39.4 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in first innings' this season. Kings XI laboured to 35 and lost their openers - Hashim Amla and Martin Guptill - in the Powerplay. Royal Challengers claimed the early advantage and didn't let go.
Axar's finishing credentials
A wire-to-wire win - dominating from start to finish - is a rare entity in T20s, primarily because an over, or even a ball, can change the direction of momentum. Axar has added incredible clean-hitting ability to his repertoire this season: before this game, he had hammered 112 runs off 59 balls in the end overs this season at a strike rate of 189.67, clinically executing his role as finisher.
Against Royal Challengers, he simply planned well and executed - picking his areas and battering them. He ended with 38 off just 17 balls, including taking Shane Watson for 18 in the last over. Momentum, clichéd as it may be, was with Kings XI. Kohli, visibly displeased with the last over, knew it too.
Swing+accuracy>pace?
Sandeep's biggest asset is not his speed - he is just about medium pace - but his accuracy and the ability to move the ball both ways. He is at his devastating best when he is able to find them both in perfect sync. He had one hooping away from Gayle to have him caught at point. Then, he got through Kohli's defence with an inswinger.
Aware that de Villiers was anticipating another inswinger, he bowled a couple of deliveries that moved away - one beat the bat, one took the edge. Sandeep, using his strengths, had opened up Royal Challengers' weakness.
Confidence affecting ability
Home or away, strong or not, Royal Challengers' batting has failed this season. Confidence is an abstract aspect that is almost always defined by results in sports. The confidence of success can positively influence tight games, but repeated failures can have a devastating effect mentally. Royal Challengers' middle order haven't found any answers - in intent, direction or approach - when their powerful top order has failed. Against a tight Kings XI attack, Royal Challengers' batsmen were found bereft of belief, not for the first time this season.
Nikhil Kalro is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Comments have now been closed for this article
cricfan9910943627 with a couple of hundred runs and a losing captaincy record for the season, I would think the failure started with Kohli. Most of the headlines have been about him fuming and slamming and disappointment at his team. Maybe he just needed to lead from the front. He couldn't do it in the Test series against Australia and here he is again blaming everyone but himself. The other amusing thing is Maxwell batting down the list. Carried on like a 5 yo during the Aussie season about how he should bat in the top 4. Here he is as Captain down the list and barely bowling (Thank God). Might be learning something about team cricket after all. Hopefully he'll take it like a man when he gets dropped from the Aussie XI before the next season, as they need an all-rounder not a bits & pieces 'sometimes' player.
@CRICFAN33638999.Kohli has only started to lead India in limited over matches. Please wait to see results. We all saw what happened in tests under his captaincy. Don't forget India lost four out of four twice under Dhoni, which was never there from Dada's reign. Dhoni is,no doubt, a very good captain for India especially in limited over matches. Comparison between Dhoni and Kohli is too early to do.
Gayle is well past his best like zaheer Khan and Ian Bell time for some youngster's
Bangalore has allways 200 Runs wicket.... chasing 180 plus score was also not difficult. but this year wicket is not a traditional pata one and 150 runs is wining score but some how RCB team management is not accepting it
I think RCB is in demoralized state that let them in the yesterday's match. The big three went for big shots and got out. If one out of VK and ADB were there for some time, they could have sailed home. Hope they will atleast one game before the season ends. But the biggest worry for India/South Africa is the form of VK/ADB's form and no doubt these two are to perform well in the CT. Let us hope VK/ADB for get this IPL after having great season last year.
RCB should retain Kohli, Rahul & Chahal rest are failures & don't have any future.
Does anybody think Rcb win their last 2 games?
Does anyone know why Avesh is not getting picked? ( Injured? Not good enough? )
I think the ground staff should try making the pitch easier for batting , kohli can only play on flat tracks. If the pitch is the slightest bit challenging - it will look as if its the first time he's held a cricket bat. Please ground staff help him out otherwise we will see him continuously failing
RCB definitely came to the end of their relevance. It's time to break up the team and completely revamp it, starting with the skipper. I expect to see ton of changes next year.
cricfan9910943627 with a couple of hundred runs and a losing captaincy record for the season, I would think the failure started with Kohli. Most of the headlines have been about him fuming and slamming and disappointment at his team. Maybe he just needed to lead from the front. He couldn't do it in the Test series against Australia and here he is again blaming everyone but himself. The other amusing thing is Maxwell batting down the list. Carried on like a 5 yo during the Aussie season about how he should bat in the top 4. Here he is as Captain down the list and barely bowling (Thank God). Might be learning something about team cricket after all. Hopefully he'll take it like a man when he gets dropped from the Aussie XI before the next season, as they need an all-rounder not a bits & pieces 'sometimes' player.
@CRICFAN33638999.Kohli has only started to lead India in limited over matches. Please wait to see results. We all saw what happened in tests under his captaincy. Don't forget India lost four out of four twice under Dhoni, which was never there from Dada's reign. Dhoni is,no doubt, a very good captain for India especially in limited over matches. Comparison between Dhoni and Kohli is too early to do.
Gayle is well past his best like zaheer Khan and Ian Bell time for some youngster's
Bangalore has allways 200 Runs wicket.... chasing 180 plus score was also not difficult. but this year wicket is not a traditional pata one and 150 runs is wining score but some how RCB team management is not accepting it
I think RCB is in demoralized state that let them in the yesterday's match. The big three went for big shots and got out. If one out of VK and ADB were there for some time, they could have sailed home. Hope they will atleast one game before the season ends. But the biggest worry for India/South Africa is the form of VK/ADB's form and no doubt these two are to perform well in the CT. Let us hope VK/ADB for get this IPL after having great season last year.
RCB should retain Kohli, Rahul & Chahal rest are failures & don't have any future.
Does anybody think Rcb win their last 2 games?
Does anyone know why Avesh is not getting picked? ( Injured? Not good enough? )
I think the ground staff should try making the pitch easier for batting , kohli can only play on flat tracks. If the pitch is the slightest bit challenging - it will look as if its the first time he's held a cricket bat. Please ground staff help him out otherwise we will see him continuously failing
RCB definitely came to the end of their relevance. It's time to break up the team and completely revamp it, starting with the skipper. I expect to see ton of changes next year.
All these Fine T20 Bowlers like Sandeep, Thampi, Nathu, Kaul , Siraj, Sangwan, Choudhary, Shardul, Unadkat, Rajpoot now need to Develop More Skills to go to the Next Level. They have to learn how to bowl
1. Yorkers (At the base of leg stump) 2. Yorkers ( wide of crease) 3. Cutters on slow surfaces 4. Seam position & Release with upright seam 5. Cross Seam to extract bounce 6. Bouncer at throat (Must have) 7. Slower delivery 8. Swing if you can 9. Around the wicket and over the wicket changing angles.
That way in a 2 over spell they'll be unplayable in T20s. Also they nNeed to learn the Art of Bowling. Zaheer Nehra Srinath learnt it in county cricket. These youngsters should ask for and be given permission to play club and county cricket.
RCB headed for a major, major cleanout.
RCBs demise was through rather rash stroke play at crucial stages in their innings. Better teams know how to hold back and consolidate when wickets are falling especially when the run target is not too demanding
Sandy has always been an underperformer in the Blue jersey . No matter what u do at IPL, if you can't perform on int'l level , u should stay at home.
Some people here are talking about picking Sandeep Sharma for England. I would not do that. Remember that CT is an ODI tournament, where bowlers are required to bowl not 4 overs, but 10 overs. Sandeep is an exceptional swing bowler upfront, but with a 10 over old ball, he is not remotely effective. Also we can forget about his death bowling, since he bowls good yorkers occasionally but overall he is not consistent. Remember him bowling length balls to ABD at the death in Indore? If an out-of-sorts ABD could do that to him, think of all the in-form batsmen playing in CT.
Sandeep would walk into my team for T20, but not ODI. He needs to be about 5kmph faster than he is, and needs to consistently bowl yorkers at the death like Bhuvi and Bumrah.
Sandeep is in the PK mould. With more pace, he can get into Bhuvi mould, which would be invaluable for India overseas.
i think india should go back to dhoni until his retiring.kohli is no where near a good captain who can win the team by captaincy which dhoni mccullum mahela clarke did.very poor from kohli.as a capatain as well as a batsman
There i a promotional event organized by Kingfisher in Bangalore. General public is allowed to bowl at RCB greats and ful team in a shopping mall in Bangalore. I am crossing my fingers to see if RCB can get bowled out by normal non sportsman folks.
Those who are bashing Gayle for not performing should understand that he had won many matches for RCB than Kohli himself. Just have a look at the shots played by Kohli & ABD in last few matches to get out. Both of them are major cause for RCB's failure by their immature and irresponsible batting display. ABD has always scored big against weaker teams in leagues and even at the international level (mainly against WI). I have yet to see ABD smashing bowling like that against stronger bowling attack like Australia, England, India and Pakistan.
baffling team selection RCB Watson over Mills ? really ? after so much failure ? kholi has lost it .
I know Sandeep picked those 3 wickets upfront but Man of the Match should have been given to Axar. His innings was the difference between 120 and 138 and he got the same number of wickets at a cheaper economy rate. Those 3 were out of form anyway.
The match showed that player should be selected based on skill not on speed. I heard commentators still saying Varun Aron should be selected for Eng series as backup for Umesh...comeone...Sandeep Sharma is the swing bowlers and should be selected for overseas tour
The famous superstar trios collapsed in front of young bowler. What a pathetic situation for RCB and fans.
@doosra-sheru. I owe you an apology, regarding Nari Contractors' accident story. You were right & I was wrong. Yet another reader @cricfan67301766 kindly pointed out the error, also furnished the URL, to trace the right write-up.
I mixed up Charlie Griffith & Roy Gilchrist. Hence the mistake on my part. My age (80) is letting mt memory down. My apology & thanks to both were posted too late in the day, that article seems to have gone to the archives, before either of you might have had a chance to read it.
Chris Gayle is the team on past reputation. I don't think any franchise will touch him even with a pair of tongs.
I think it is poor captaincy by Kohli. He never used bowlers properly. He should used Arvind for last over instead of Whatson. Binny was not used properly by Kohli as well as by Dhoni when he was playing for india. He is an all rounder and in this season, out of 8 matches he bowled only in 4 matches and that too only 6 overs(4-50-4 wickets). Whatson bowled in all 7 games and his figure 23-229-4. In his ODI debut he bowled only 1 over (he was taken as all rounder) where as Ambati Raydu who is a batsman given 3 0vers. In his 2nd match Rohit Sharma bowled more over than binny.
Its really disturbing to see ABD bat like that. Almost in 3-4 matches where RCB's batting chickened out, he played carelessly. He hits a four, a six and the very next ball try to slogs again only to be caught. I feel only Kohli and ABD are the batsmen in form for RCB and ABD never took the responsibility to bat seriously. Atleast for next 2 games, Kohli should bat in ODI style and ABD must preserve his wicket till the 15th/16th over. Gayle must be given the freedom to slog from 1st/2nd over itself. Their problem is their youngster batsmen are not at all good to support the failure of big 3. Yesterday, Jadhav and Mandeep had the responsibility to carry on slowly till the end instead they went for shots. I am impressed the way Negi batted yesterday. Very sensible till the end but had to go against Axar. Their problem is not their mindset, their problem is that none of their batsmen is taking the responsibility on such pitches.
RCB really! I have lost count of the number of low chases they have botched up. That also after having a star studded line up. All they're doing is spoiling chances for other teams like dd, 139 is definitely chaseable, rather than punjabs bowling. rob batsmen are suffering from lack of confidence and have no belief, just give away their wickets...
Poor king kohli and all of his men couldnt put RCB back together again. : )
Nothing going right for RCB. Please stop playing cricket seniors, all of them take Rest please. Remaining matches give the youngsters a chance.
After yesterday's game, i have really understood INTENT from Kohli's point of view. It means you persist with useless international "stars" from a bygone era (Watson - bowling gentle length balls), and not give the benchers in the squad (Harpreet, Vinod, Avesh) one single game. It also means that you show arrogance in the face of the situation (116 needed off 104; perfectly suited for the Kohli of yore to build his innings - not this Kohli though), and then cluelessly charge out to a swing bowler in the middle of a good spell, without showing a modicum of respect, since you are purportedly the KING.
Intent, people, intent. Remember the word - INTENT.
RAJURAMKI, RCB have already overtaken DD of 2014, when they got only 4 points, courtesy the rain-marred game against SRH. But i get your point. Egregious performance standards set by RCB.
People here who are saying that SRH were unlucky to miss out on one point against RCB, i certainly agree with you, but look on the flip side. Now, with the hope that no other matches will be rained out, SRH will be the only team in contention for the playoffs sitting on an odd number of points. So this is the only team that should focus on winning only, and not worry about NRR and other such trope, which is a blessing i would say.
Sandeep got out Gayle storm, Kohli blaster & ABD 360*. Problem is RCB must still be thinking they were 4 sixers away from victory. That is their mindset. KXIP were 54 in 9.5 overs. Sixes alone do not win you matches. They completely overlooked pitch conditions - the whole tournament.
RCB need good coach. I think Sanga will do better job in that role. He is well respected by captain Kohli as we saw during 2014 T20 WC final. Sanga knows every tactic that Mahela comes up with. Therefore RCB can trump MI in next season.
So the Razamatazz and galaxy of the stars of most sought after team has been done n dusted in the most horrendous way possible . Its. Just like the beginning of another team in its infancy stage KKR . Generally bowlers improve with time but not so with Aaron . He was taken to england in 2014 has played 2 tests and been in IPL for time a plenty . Ravi shashtri says he has improved , but in which aspect ? Having played so long his condistency is haywire . He is no bench strength for indian team . Umesh Yadav shami also started in almost same time as Aaron but just see the fantastic level to which these two have risen ! Simply worldclass ! Shami though is injury prone . Aaron by the time he matures his time will be over . Thank god axar did negi in else had it been aaron RCB would sure have got over the line
this is good kohli bad form may contribute towards india not qualifying fir semi in ct
The great flourish (at least in publicity), with which RCB was launched; and the way it is stalling now, high & dry in the sky, the franchise reminds me of an Airlines, which started with great aplomb & plumped into immense debts & depths; leaving many of its employees in a lurch!
History has this habit of repeating itself, if the men concerned keep repeating themselves, whatever may be the plate of goods they deal with & plot of handling them.
Feel really bad for kohli he must be distraught.
Even when Kohli win the match it's not convinced , in my Kohli need to play as a batsman only .
One more thing last time Bangalore pitch was like road then every player come to the party now pitch offered some thing it change whole scenario .
No youngster in RCB performed well this season to replace the big 3. Whoever got a chance to bat didn't prove good enough. Kedar, Kohli, ABD and Gayle are still better performers for RCB. The problem is somewhere else. May be stress due to non-cricketing reasons. Selection of completely out of form Watson is somewhat disturbing. And in case of the batting line-up, itis better to continue with Kohli and Gayle opening with ABD at one down. Kohli should take ankering role like last season. Then only he gets time to plan the innings. But this time he is sent to hit from starting and no one else is taking the responsibility of carrying the innings till the end.
Nothing is wrong with virat's captaincy. He will definitely become the best captain India has ever had. Already he is close to beating Dhoni in tests. It is just the fact that Banglore team is not suited to his style of captaincy. Players like ABDV and Gayle are not told what to do. They play their natural game. Having Gale in Banglore side is like holding tigers tail. If they release him, certainly some team will pick him up for higher price and there is a danger of him clicking once a while that too against RCB itself! So better to keep him with RCB, but the problem is he performs only once in while!
Sandeep should be selected for champions trophy in England. He and buvi will swing the ball both sides in England. I was in fact expecting Sandeep in the side on last english tour itself, but as expected the selectors lacked creative selection. Bowlers who got Sachin bowled in domestic have gone on to represent India inmediately. Example Balaji, Mohit Sharma etc. Hope Sandeep because he clean bowled virat, gets into Indian team.
Someone in Punjab team has definitely encouraged Sandeep to swing the ball in t20s like how buvi does. This has given him license to go for wickets. Hope he succeeds in international side as well.
Kohli' s performance in the IPL this year doesn't give any confidence in the Champions Trophy this year either as opener or Capt. Watson and Gayle are past their sale date. RCB needs a brand new team of youngsters if they wish to continue in the IPL
I love this pitch. It offers variation in the batting friendly tournament.
Really this years IPL has brought forth many of our youngsters to the front. The sheen of the foreign players have gone. In the long run it will be good for Indian Cricket. We would like to see some new faces in the team like Samson, Pant,Tripathi etc. In the team.
Kohli did not choose the right bowlers for the 19th & 20th over . A spinner for the 19th over and Watson for the 20th . In the process RCB conceded 20 extra runs . In the next season , I don't think any franchise will take players like Gayle , Watson and Binny . RCB will be setting a record for the lowest points in the IPL for all seasons . What is the point in having big names like Gayle , ABD and Kohli if they continuously reel out such pathetic performances ? A very depressing season for RCB .
Gayle and Watson are passed it. They are aged and not playing at the top level internwtionally for years now so it was inevitabke their performances would fade. Jist because they were sooo good and the pitch at Bengalaru was such a road have they been able to look so good last year. This year a bit of spice and even the great Ab and Kohli look susceptible. AB is on the back strectch of his career too and his decision to opt of tests will swiften up his demise imo. So what now. Well get a balamce to your team. If this is the new pitch or even if it becomes a batsman paradise again next year its important to have solid performers from 1 to 11 in all departments. They need to make changes to personal and become less top heavy. Do away with useless cricketers like Mandeep and Binny. Just because 7 indians are compulsory doesnt mean people who show no real desire to improve or at least make the most of what limited talent they may have. Negi the only useful indian beside kohli at rcb
when was the last time RCB won?can't remember and just can't understand that a team which have 4 top international payers are Struggling this much...
Gayle is the massive truckload of overrated BS of the century! And he calls himself 'Universal Boss'. What bollocks!!! I would be happy if Gayle goes without an IPL contract next time. ABD is another though not as bad. Some say ABD is the best in the world and better than the likes of Kohli, Tendulkar, etc. BS! Sehwag hit the ball deadlier than ABD. Remove these two and RCB can heal themselves.
can someone tell me what is the role of Ab Kohli Gayle. why don't they willingly sit on the bench if they can't perform. they must be ashamed of themselves seriously.
I am quite disgusted with the team selection and strategies employed by both RCB and Kings XI , Kohli despite RCB being out of playoff contention is still not giving game time to the likes of Harpreet Singh , Vishnu Vinod , Avesh Khan . As for Kings XI why do they persist with four overseas batters when throughout this IPL uncapped Indian batters have shown they can perform equally well , ideally in Indian conditions out of four overseas slots two should be seamers preferably one being a tearaway quick and other someone like Andrew Tye. Likes of Brad Hodge (GL) and Tom Moody (SRH) don't trust younger uncapped Indian batters because they don't know much about them but one expected better from Sehwag .
Happy that kohli's lean phase came in IPL..afterall who cares about ipl..looking forward to see king kohli in CT
Kholi is getting exposed as a poor Captain... No doubt he is a great batsman, but his Captaincy has been too aggressive, which is putting too much pressure on his own team..!
This is becoming embarassing... for the IPL. Teams without a certain standard should be scrapped after 8- 10 games so that the competition standard is maintained. Based on these performances I now understand why RCB players were endorsing a mattress brand. They are here only for sleeping. Lol
Here we go.... Usual comments if rcb ,, kohli... ABD and Blah.. Blah.. Blah.... Guys IPL is not the ultimate platform for world success.... Someone had rightly mentioned if RCBs form and it's owners problem....its a perfect observation.... There is a rife speculation of RCB being sold or being bought it 80%by JSW primarily and a big shipping tycoon is in fray.... Remember... In a franchise based tournament model .... Owners play huge role... Indeed a huge one.... MI, KKR, CSK until 2015.... Had and have the most stable owners and they are winning..... What happened to Deccan chargers???? Post 2010 when issues started surfacing in Deccan chronicle...DC sank in 2011.... Same with pune, Kochi.... Punjab during the ness ,preity fiasco........ Sunrisers are set due to a very stable owners in sun network.... I'm sure virat , ABD will come good in CT... So will Gayle in CPL.... The way RCB is playing hope they lose against Delhi..... But atleast beat KKR, just to tweak GGs arrogance!!!
RCB have lost the plot completely but that is fine, they weren't going anywhere this year even if they won all remaining matches. So just have some fun and play the rest of the games out, the results don't really matter. I don't think they should drop the top players and give the youngsters a chance, no youngster is going to turn into the next star because he got a couple of games at the expense of an out of form Gayle/Watto/AB/Virat. Cricket is a streaky game. KXIP went from finalists to stone last in the space of a year, RCB is doing the same now. If the stars don't fire, there is nothing Virat or the coach can do. Just suck it down and try again next year. Hopefully the top players hit peak form and perform like they did in 2016. Incidentally, how classy was that of Amla to walk? It doesn't matter if the keeper and bowler didn't appeal, Hash knew he nicked off so he walked. Those are the values he lives by. It's a pity more don't follow his example.
@HADESLOGIC Expressions can be tricky sometimes. Well, I did catch up with the last one, when he got out. He felt entitled and not disappointed at all with the rash shot he committed. To be honest, I find the whole RCB team lacking motivation and commitment, playing with flared up egos. Kohli is getting overly passionate which is leading to his frustration, the manner of his dismissals convey it vividly and it is rubbing on to other players as well. ABD- I never have seen him performing in pressure situations ever. Gayle is a spent force. This whole team is lacking strategical and practical planning in different facets of their batting. I fear for Kohli's captaincy in our national team. Hope, Dhoni calms him down.
What hurts me more is that even after this abysmal performance by RCB, their team will be back in IPL 2018, probably with same big names in playing 11. while on the other hand, teams like Pune and Guj. Lions who are putting some good show this year will be removed from 2018 IPL edition due to comeback of CSK and RR. Pune and Guj. deserve to play in IPL next year not only due to their good performance but for promoting young local talent.
no-one is in form for rcb kohl, gayle ,watson and ab have been averaging like 15 a game. They have the best batting lineup on the paper. They should split this team up next year
@nikhil i am agree with you, maxwell should open the ining because in field restriction he is dengorous like he did for australia vs srilanka.what a captaincy from maxwell and he is bowling very well i think punjab is going into playoff and maxi is captaining very well.
Just a bad team having a bad season. Might be a good idea to drop ABD. Having positive intent is one thing, being reckless is another. Virat and ABD could have easily applied themselves to win this. RCB are due for a solid batting day and I am sure some team will suffer at their hands before they bow out of the tournament.
Kohli has been great with his captaincy, bowling changes
I had predicted that RCB would have loss the game by 19 runs or less at the half way stage. Why 19 runs? The same 19 runs that Watson gave away in the last over. Watson days are over, don't understand why Kohli persisting with him whilst Neggi, Badree and Arvind all had overs remaining. Gayle slowly going too, he doesn't have any self confidence as the whole RCB team right, don't see RCB retaining him for next year auction, as a matter of fact won't be surprised if he goes unsold, from a West Indian.
If u feel Mandeep as a player then even I can play for RCB.... Pls try Harpreet Singh,.,,: He is far better player than him and Finish games
@ COOLJACK_143 Yes it will be sad to see SRH not go through because of that 1 sure point lost due to rain!!
DADDAAA this is the most funniest excuse i have come across till date seriously?
kholi used watson for four overs and gave runs to kings xl?. i think, kholi should not lead India on shorter formats?. its affecting his batting...Raina or rohith should given chance?. Pant should get a chance as opener?. Raina should replace yuvi.
Two Bowlers Won the Match for their teams. Sandeep's Swing geting the Big 3 ( Gayle, Kohli ABD) was outstanding.
and ANIKET Chowdhary whose 4 overs 2/18 getting Amla and bowling to Marsh Maxwell & co. That too was Outstandinv for Extra Bounce Seam & Zip off the pitch
I think stress within the CoA and BCCI and ICC are taking a toll on kohli and his captaincy.
They all are good players, problem is with coaching stuff, management, captaincy and others alike. Each year they bring quality players, but may be they don't have this supporting or encouraging atmosphere to bring out best from the players. Look at the Management like KKR, SR etc, very ordinary overseas players but they always delivers when it matters.
@ DHIRSHAN GOBIND: I think you have missed Amla's century against Mumbai Indians.
RCB should be more practical than passionate. If the target is pretty small, take singles and score more towards the end. If target is small, it's like a test match.
Well played Axar & Sandeep.
With RCB's so many problem, there is another one which is the Bangalore pitch ? What's wrong with the pitch ? It's so slow. It wasn't like that before. The pitch hasn't really helped the struggling RCB batting. I would prefer RCB to play away games if Bangalore pitch remains the same.
rcb doing a chelsea of previous season.
I think the untimely resignation of Dhoni from limited over team Captaincy disturbed Kohli's mindset too much. After that, eventhough he played a few good innings, Kohli was never himself. His concentration seems lost. He has been pacing his innings very carefully before, but now is playing very casually. He may need time to correct it.
Probably the Last IPL innings of Universal Boss. Haha.. He will not be getting into any IPL contract again. Sorry for you Gayle !!
Most over rated team since inception. Gayle only good to sell condoms, while Watson, AB and Kohli can dance away to "Oh jiyo dhan dhana dhan". Scrap this team next IPL rather than the PSG and GL.
Maxwell should open the batting alongside Guptill as he can really b dangerous in the powerplay.Also,bring in Gurkeerat in place of Natrajan.Gurkeerat Maxwell can make up the 5 the bowler
Same dribble just different game. Now is it time to start the clean out..starting with the coaching staff, then the selectors ,then several players .drop them all before the next game and give some of the bench guys a go
Last time RCB was lucky not to get bowled out this time they completed the feat of getting bowled again. Kohli wicket again showed his arrogance I am king kohli i dont care about any bowler i will smash and fails again
RCB of late reminds us of the Indian ODI teams of the 1990s till 2000-01....team has three-four batting superstars on whom team's performance is entirely dependent...The rest of the team is extremely ordinary and a few bad months for the batting superstars means that team is struggling at the bottom
Time to remove s from Royal ChallengerS Banglore
its really embarssing, with all these socall stars..i think when you just play 20\20 all around you bound to start failing. you just cant wait for a tournament with no proper practise. especially when you are getting up in age . a la gayle and watson and pollard and the rest of the ol geezers. what a waste of money .time to move on with the active guys.
poor captaincy from kohli....he can't be a captain 'dhoni' for sure...aravind,badree
I don't understand why Shane Watson is still in the playing eleven. He gives away so many runs that cause RCB to lose the match. He never takes runs as he yields them.
RCB had no heart in this tournament this year. Hands down.
Aaron has the pace. What I don't understand is that over the years he has played why hasn't he improved on control or change of pace. Its frustrating to watch another vinod kambli.
The way their batsman are playing RCB deserve the last place in the IPL 2017. Their top 3 batsmans Virat, Gayle & AB not able to score even 10 runs in a match. Shame on RCB.
sandip sharma, you are such a brilliant bowler. You should play for india.
RCB performance this year has been the worst performance by any team in a decade of IPL. They have simply not shown the intent to win the matches this year. Did the last year success went to their head or it's something else, is difficult to say.
Can't say if Gayle and Watson would be retained next year.
Pathetic performance by RCB this year. They deserved the last spot.
As an Indian fan, happy that our captain's lean period happens during this series. He will be back as the highest scorer in CT or in SA, where he was good last time.
Punjab will win courtesy honesty & integrity they showed for the game today particularly hashim amila
@CRICFAN10044827, you mean RCB's bowling? Well to give you the highlights. Jadhav missed a stumping off a ball TWICE, conceded 4 byes TWICE and every time bore an expression that basically said F.O. to Chahal (the poor bowler on all occasions). When it came to bat with his side 3 down for 30 and struggling, he kept giving the seamers charge EVERY time and then just bashed a ball that barely went to short extra cover's hands. And then he had the same expression while walking back.
Kohli will be more than happy not going to CT with this kind of form.
How I wish Gayle was not available due to some minor injury from game one! How I wish ABD didn't recover fully and couldn't play at all! How I wish Kohli remained completely off from this season like Aswin! How I wish Watson retired from cricket before the start of this season! It seems if all these happened RCB would have done well than what they are doing now. Ah What was I thinking????!!!! (urrrrrrrrrr rrrurrr grinding my teeth)
Rain gods did clear injustice to SRH when they had game vs RCB. With this form RCB would have 100% lost vs SRH team. 1 point gone in the drain for SRH,which might as well haunt them getting to playoffs .
Chris Fail must be one of the most over-rated players around
He comes off 1 in 10 games
I am sure Sandeep Sharma bowls slower than Varun Aaron but still get wickets, I wonder how. Supporters of super fast bowlers/believers of only pace bowling can get wickets please clarify.
How many match-winners become useless in RCB team. Is it such a toxic team?
Isn't this the most no. of times collective batting failure or any IPL team in a season.
Amla must be replaced by Miller and then reshuffle the order. Why is suck a powerful and expensive player always left out?
Kohli's 2 years of great form had to come to an end one day. May it long continue!
The hosts lost all seven matches AB played this season. If this continues today, drop him.
All three superstars back in the hut. A certain indictment of their whole season.
@HADESLOGIC I didn't watch RCB's innings. What incidences of Jadhav are you referring here? Can you elighten some of those?
WHOA........Another poultry (duck)....ooops ......paltry score from the boss of the universe. Please give the young guns a chance as RCBe out of it and the geezers are not contributing.
Sandeep Sharma breathing fire! Gayle, Kohli and AB in 3 overs, wow. Best spell in this IPL?
Watson finishes 4 overs and Badree doesn't? Looks like Virat's batting form is getting to his head now. Why is he even persisting with Watson in this form?!
Sandeep Sharma should definitely be on that plane with the Indian team for the Champions trophy. Swing will be an asset.
That's it... i am recommending an official name change - Chris Fayle
what happen to the rcb captain 'flat track bully'...
Universe is contained in a zero (vacuum).
Universe boss is looking like a load of dross
RCB and Kohli don't learn. Keep playing Watson even though it is quite apparent that he is way over the hill, across the valley and into the ditch. That over against Tiwary where he kept feeding him easy paced, length balls was not enough apparently. He bowls late again and gets owned by a lower order slogger. This over combined with the wonderful wicketkeeping might again be decisive today.
WHOA.......MAXWELL is not fit to be captain and should not be in the playing 11. A big let down. Remind me of west indian rememberthename.A flash in the pan.. Punjab team is weak with big name losers. Only Amla is worthy.
Badree has bowled well this season mate @doosra-sheru and the indians do get 7 places out of 11 and even then you get the non performing 1-2
Lets see maxwell argue about how his shots were the "obvious " ones to play today. He really has no price on his wicket doesnt he. Even more frustratingly is that when he does try to apply himself he bats much better. He may be a good reverse sweeper but im sure if stars could be added up hed probably score about 50 runs fir every 10 wickets while reverse sweeping.T20 is worth it somewhat but it is mind numbing when he does it in tight situations especially in lther formats
For a tiny leg spinner, Chahal bowls far too many no balls. He might have got away with one here but he better rein it in before he costs Ind on the international stage again. If I remember, he was denied a wicket during the Eng T20 series as well because of this.
Kedhar Jadhav might have played some very exciting innings recently and emerged as a strong candidate but his attitude is just terrible. While batting, fielding or keeping, he has this annoying smug look of someone who thinks the world owes him a lot. Whether trying to play needless shots, posturing on crease, or his terrible keeping support, he is fast becoming someone no one can root for.
Why are Kings XI batting like it a 50 over per side match?
Win or Lose. RCB fan from season 1. Not everyone can boast off about their fan loyalty in IPL. RCB might disappoint but hopes never die. The name 'RCB' and the 'Red
@Honey0701 WHOA..............Add Badree , Watson, Dwayne Smith , and a few others to the list. Why are the youngsters from India not given a.chance. I am sure they will do better
@Honey0701 WHOA..............Add Badree , Watson, Dwayne Smith , and a few others to the list. Why are the youngsters from India not given a.chance. I am sure they will do better
Gayle, Y Phatan and Polard are one match heroes, with one good innings in the season they get chance to play more matches. No consistency at all.
No featured comments at the moment.
Gayle, Y Phatan and Polard are one match heroes, with one good innings in the season they get chance to play more matches. No consistency at all.
@Honey0701 WHOA..............Add Badree , Watson, Dwayne Smith , and a few others to the list. Why are the youngsters from India not given a.chance. I am sure they will do better
@Honey0701 WHOA..............Add Badree , Watson, Dwayne Smith , and a few others to the list. Why are the youngsters from India not given a.chance. I am sure they will do better
Win or Lose. RCB fan from season 1. Not everyone can boast off about their fan loyalty in IPL. RCB might disappoint but hopes never die. The name 'RCB' and the 'Red
Why are Kings XI batting like it a 50 over per side match?
Kedhar Jadhav might have played some very exciting innings recently and emerged as a strong candidate but his attitude is just terrible. While batting, fielding or keeping, he has this annoying smug look of someone who thinks the world owes him a lot. Whether trying to play needless shots, posturing on crease, or his terrible keeping support, he is fast becoming someone no one can root for.
For a tiny leg spinner, Chahal bowls far too many no balls. He might have got away with one here but he better rein it in before he costs Ind on the international stage again. If I remember, he was denied a wicket during the Eng T20 series as well because of this.
Lets see maxwell argue about how his shots were the "obvious " ones to play today. He really has no price on his wicket doesnt he. Even more frustratingly is that when he does try to apply himself he bats much better. He may be a good reverse sweeper but im sure if stars could be added up hed probably score about 50 runs fir every 10 wickets while reverse sweeping.T20 is worth it somewhat but it is mind numbing when he does it in tight situations especially in lther formats
Badree has bowled well this season mate @doosra-sheru and the indians do get 7 places out of 11 and even then you get the non performing 1-2
WHOA.......MAXWELL is not fit to be captain and should not be in the playing 11. A big let down. Remind me of west indian rememberthename.A flash in the pan.. Punjab team is weak with big name losers. Only Amla is worthy.