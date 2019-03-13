Toss Australia chose to bat v India

Australia's captain Aaron Finch chose to bat in the series deciding final ODI against India at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

Despite Australia's record-breaking chase in Mohali, led by Ashton Turner, Finch opted to put scoreboard pressure on India, while also making two changes: Marcus Stoinis returning from a finger injury at the expense of Shaun Marsh, while Nathan Lyon was recalled in place of Jason Behrendorff.

India also made changes, with Virat Kohli saying "we are close to playing our ideal starting XI for the World Cup." They preferred Ravindra Jadeja's all-round prowess to Yuzvendra Chahal, while calling in Mohammed Shami in place of KL Rahul.

India 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (c), 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 Kedar Jadhav, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Australia 1 Usman Khawaja, 2 Aaron Finch (capt), 3 Marcus Stoinis, 4 Peter Handscomb, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Ashton Turner, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Nathan Lyon, 10 Jhye Richardson, 11 Adam Zampa