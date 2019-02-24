        <
          24/02Live
          1st T20I (N), Australia tour of India at Visakhapatnam, Feb 24 2019
          Australia require another 109 runs with 8 wickets and 16.1 overs remaining
          24/02Live
          1st T20I (N), Australia tour of India at Visakhapatnam, Feb 24 2019
          Australia require another 109 runs with 8 wickets and 16.1 overs remaining

          Australia bowl, Mayank Markande makes international debut

          KL Rahul celebrates his hundred Getty Images
          3:00 AM ET
          • The Report by Karthik Krishnaswamy

          Toss Australia chose to bowl v India

          Aaron Finch, the Australia captain, has chosen to bowl first in the first T20I in Visakhapatnam. India captain Virat Kohli said he would have liked to bowl as well, but felt there wouldn't be too much dew later on to complicate defending a total. With plenty of cracks visible on the surface, there could be some help for the spinners too.

          India picked three spinners - the allrounder Krunal Pandya and a pair of legspinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Mayank Markande, who makes his international debut. They also gave KL Rahul some game time at the top of the order, resting Shikhar Dhawan in order to do so.

          Australia, meanwhile, handed a T20I debut to Peter Handscomb, who will also keep wicket. They went in with an attack featuring as many as four frontline quicks in Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff, and the legspinner Adam Zampa.

          India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Umesh Yadav, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Mayank Markande, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

          Australia: 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 D'Arcy Short, 3 Marcus Stoinis, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Peter Handscomb (wk), 6 Ashton Turner, 7 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Jhye Richardson, 10 Jason Behrendorff, 11 Adam Zampa

          Australia 2nd innings Partnerships

          WktRunsPlayers
          1st5DJM ShortMP Stoinis
          2nd0AJ FinchDJM Short
          3rd9DJM ShortGJ Maxwell

