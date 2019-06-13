        <
          18th match, ICC Cricket World Cup at Nottingham, Jun 13 2019
          Match abandoned without a ball bowled
          India, New Zealand remain unbeaten as rain forces another washout

          Match umpires Paul Reiffel (left) and Marais Erasmus on a pitch inspection Getty Images
          3:00 AM ET
          • The Report by Varun Shetty

          India v New Zealand Match abandoned without toss
          As it happened

          India and New Zealand took a point each and remained the only unbeaten teams in the tournament as rain prevented even a toss from happening at Trent Bridge. As things stood before the match, a result would have either further solidified New Zealand's position at the top, or helped India nudge ahead of Australia into second place with a game in hand.

          There were large patches of damp turf in the point and midwicket regions, results of water rolling off the covers, which were on and off intermittently through the day. The sun didn't come out all day and at the end of it, after several inspections, umpire Paul Reiffel declared at 3pm that the "weather had beaten us".

          The abandonment follows an uninspiring trend this week, where two games have failed to start and one was called off less than an hour into play. The three abandoned games in this World Cup are an anomaly as far as this tournament goes, considering there were only two before this edition, since its start in 1975.

          Both teams would have been happy with the point, but India in particular would have liked to take some momentum from this game, given their upcoming blockbuster fixture against Pakistan on Sunday. But Virat Kohli admitted after the match that the right decision had been made.

