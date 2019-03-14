        <
          14/03Result
          Final (D/N), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Indore, Mar 14 2019
          Karnataka won by 8 wickets (with 9 balls remaining)
          Player of the Match
          Mayank AgarwalKarnataka
          Unbeaten Karnataka clinch maiden T20 crown

          Mayank Agarwal finds a reason to smile during the Vijay Hazare final PTI
          3:00 AM ET
          • Shashank Kishore

          Karnataka 159 for 2 (Agarwal 85*, Kadam 60) beat Maharashtra 155 for 4 (Shaikh 69*, Mithun 2-24) by eight wickets

          Karnataka trounced Maharashtra to clinch their maiden domestic T20 title in Indore. In doing so, they extended their T20 winning streak to 14 matches, the joint-highest winning streak for an India-based side along with Kolkata Knight Riders.

          The IPL franchise, incidentally won their second IPL title in 2014 during this run after Manish Pandey struck a match-winning 94 then. Incidentally, it was Pandey at the forefront for Karnataka, leading them to their first domestic title since they won the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2017-18.

          While this was in no way a balm to sooth their disappointment of crashing out of the Ranji Trophy in the semi-finals stage for two seasons back-to-back, the emergence of a young batting group would please the team management, headed by former Karnataka and Railways strongman Yere Goud and former fast bowler S Aravind.

          While it was Mayank Agarwal, who capped off a relatively lean tournament with a sparkling unbeaten 85 in the final to make a mockery of a 156 chase - Karnataka won by eight wickets and nine balls to spare -it was rookie Rohan Kadam who led their batting charts all through.

          Kadam, a 24-year old left-hander whose batting style elicits comparison with Mumbai stalwart Abhishek Nayar, set the tempo at the top to make a destructive 39-ball 60 in a 92-run second-wicket stand with Agarwal off just 61 deliveries. Kadam finished the competition as the highest run-getter: 536 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 129.78. In all, he stuck five fifties and a century in his first full tournament for Karnataka.

          It was a comeback of sorts for him, given he was nowhere in the state reckoning after making 17 in his only List-A appearance two years ago. In KL Rahul and R Samarth's absence, he played the role of an enforcer at the top, providing momentum for the middle order. Pandey, handed Karnataka's captaincy full-time, aggregated 331 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 171.5.

          It wasn't just their batting that clicked. The bowling, with the presence of experienced R Vinay Kumar and Abhimanyu Mithun - who have missed the IPL bus after being unsold at the auction - provided early breakthroughs time and again. In a relatively high-scoring final on a tired surface that has hosted two weeks of cricket, Mithun's contribution of 2 for 24 was invaluable.

          The scalp of Ankeet Bawne in particular, to break an 81-run stand with Naushad Shaikh, after Maharashtra were wobbling at 55 for 3, prevented a final kick. Mystery spinner KC Cariappa too, bowling with the new ball, didn't do his credentials too much harm, finishing with a frugal 1 for 26 off his four overs.

          Karnataka were immensely benefited by the presence of a third pacer to back their experienced duo. With Prasidh Krishna, who made a name for himself with Kolkata Knight Riders last season, playing a sporadic role, V Koushik made use of his opportunities to finish as Karnataka's highest run-getter: 17 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 13.13 and economy of 6.36. While his figures in the final were a modest none for 31 off his quota, he'd left a considerable impression on the team, with Pandey singling out his efforts during the tournament at different times.

          For Maharashtra, this was a game of what-ifs. Shaikh, their only batsman in the top 10 run-getters in the tournament, impressed with his six-hitting prowess, as did Nikhil Naik, fast becoming a T20 only player for them.

          In fact it was Naik, who brought them into the title clash on the back of a destructive 95 not out in the semi-finals against Railways, single-handedly converting a sub-140 score into a match-winning 177. His 58-ball knock had four fours and eight towering sixes, two of which were sent over the roof. Incidentally, it was these big-hitting qualities that earned him a bid from Knight Riders for IPL 2019. In Naik and Shaikh, Maharashtra may have found some consolation as they were made to reflect on another tale of being 'so near but yet so far.'

          Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

          Super League Group A
          TEAMMWLPTNRR
          MAHA440160.826
          BENG431120.827
          JKAND4228-0.786
          GUJ41340.262
          RLYS4040-1.175
          Super League Group B
          TEAMMWLPTNRR
          KNTKA440161.283
          MUM431120.544
          VIDAR42280.756
          DELHI4134-1.698
          UP4040-0.882
          Group A
          TEAMMWLPTNRR
          JKAND651201.838
          DELHI651201.604
          KER642161.92
          AP633121.832
          J + K63312-0.41
          MNPR6154-3.244
          NAGA6060-3.876
          Group B
          TEAMMWLPTNRR
          VIDAR651201.083
          GUJ642161.28
          HP642160.705
          TN642160.397
          RAJ633120.758
          Bihar6154-1.877
          MEGHA6060-2.311
          Group C
          TEAMMWLPTNRR
          MUM651201.59
          RLYS651201.264
          SAU642161.241
          PNJB633120.581
          MP633120.179
          GOA6154-0.802
          SIKM6060-4.466
          Group D
          TEAMMWLPTNRR
          KNTKA770282.959
          BENG752202.259
          CGARH743161.539
          ASSAM743161.4
          HRYNA743160.881
          ODSH73412-0.157
          ARPR7164-3.885
          MIZOR7070-5.371
          Group E
          TEAMMWLPTNRR
          UP751222.154
          MAHA751221.249
          SVCS742180.529
          UKHND74218-1.287
          BRODA73314-0.059
          HYD7156-0.182
          PONDI7156-1.238
          TPURA7156-1.265

