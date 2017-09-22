India Green ousted after rain-hit clash in Kanpur

India Green 100 for 3 (Gandhi 39, Chopra 26) drew with India Blue 177 (Tiwary 78, Raina 40, Rasool 5-70, Choudhary 3-18)

Parvez Rasool bowls for India A BCCI

Rain washed out play for the third day in a row in Kanpur as the Duleep Trophy match between India Blue and India Green ended in a draw. The result meant that India Blue, who had earned three points in their previous match, will meet India Red, who have seven points from two games, again in the final.

India Green, though, had given themselves a good chance of pushing for the final on a first day that saw the fall of 13 wickets. Jammu & Kashmir offspinner Parvez Rasool and Rajasthan left-arm quick Aniket Choudhary combined to skittle India Blue for 177 in 52 overs, in two sessions. In response, India Green closed the day at 100 for 3 with Tamil Nadu opener Kaushik Gandhi top-scoring with 39. Rain then ruined the rest of the match, ousting India Green.

The final will be played from September 25 in Lucknow.