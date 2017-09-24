Dhawan not named in India's squad for last two ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan will take no part in the ODI series against Australia after he was not named in India's squad for the last two ODIs. Dhawan was left out of the squad for the first three ODIs after being granted leave to take care of his wife, who was taken ill. The BCCI has not named a replacement.

Axar Patel, who was left out of the squad after he had sprained his left ankle playing football during a training session ahead of the first ODI, regained his spot in India's 15-member squad. Axar's like-for-like replacement Ravindra Jadeja was excluded.

Axar's recall is a reaffirmation of the selectors' inclination to give him a decent run in the spinning allrounder's slot ahead of Jadeja, who had an underwhelming Champions Trophy and went wicketless in the two games he played in West Indies. Meanwhile, Axar had a good outing in Sri Lanka finishing with six wickets in four games at an economy rate of 3.85.

India took an unassailable lead in the series after beating Australia by five wickets in Indore. The next ODI in this series is on September 28 in Bengaluru.

India squad: Virat Kohli (capt.), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel