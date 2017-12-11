Gambhir, Chandela lead breezy Delhi chase

Delhi 405 (Chandela 81, Shorey 78, Himmat 71, Hirwani 5-89) and 217 for 3 (Gambhir 95, Chandela 57) beat Madhya Pradesh 338 (Harpreet 107, Dane 59, Manan 4-46) and 283 (Harpreet 78, Datey 60, Vikas Mishra 4-59) by seven wickets

Gautam Gambhir steers the ball on to the off side AFP

Gautam Gambhir's 95 and another half-century from Kunal Chandela enabled Delhi to romp into the Ranji Trophy semi-finals with a seven-wicket win against Madhya Pradesh in Vijayawada. In their semi-final from December 17 to 21, Delhi will meet Bengal, who qualified on the basis of their first-innings lead against Gujarat.

Delhi began the fifth day at 8 for no loss chasing 217, and lost Vikas Tokas in the fourth over of the morning. MP would have to wait another 20.5 overs for their next breakthrough, by which time Gambhir had added 98 for the second wicket with Chandela at 4.70 per over. Chandela, the 23-year-old opening batsman, made 57 off 85 balls, with six fours and two sixes; with this innings he had scored half-centuries in each of his first three first-class innings.

Delhi never let up their pace of scoring; their third-wicket partnership of 95, between Gambhir and Dhruv Shorey, also came at more than four an over. It ended with a run-out, Gambhir falling five short of a hundred, having faced 129 balls and hit nine fours and a six. Shorey was unbeaten on 46 (77b, 6x4) as Delhi reached their target in 51.4 overs.