Sarwate bags six as Vidarbha complete massive win

Vidarbha 246 (Wadkar 53, Akshay 5-66) and 507 for 9 dec (Fazal 119, Wankhade 107, Wadkar 67*, Jaffer 58, Akshay 4-118) beat Kerala 176 (Gurbani 5-38) and 165 (Nizar 64, Sarwate 6-41) by 412 runs

Aditya Sarwate appeals for a caught-behind PTI

A six-wicket haul from the left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate completed Kerala's humbling in Surat, where Vidarbha won by 412 runs to set up a semi-final meeting with Karnataka. Kerala, who were bowled out for 176 in their first innings, did even worse in their second, slumping to 165 all out after being set an improbable target of 578.

Vidarbha already led by 501 when the fifth day began, and they declared after scoring a further 76 runs for the loss of three wickets in 22.4 overs in the morning. Akshay Wadkar, their wicketkeeper, completed his second half-century of the match in that period, and was unbeaten on 67 (110b, 4x4, 1x6) when Vidarbha declared. KC Akshay, the left-arm spinner, took two of the wickets that fell in the morning to finish with innings figures of 4 for 118 and match figures of 9 for 184.

Kerala had been batted out of the match, but they still had a chance to save it. Sarwate, however, had other ideas, taking 6 for 41 in 16.2 overs - his fifth five-wicket haul in only his 14th match; he now averages an astonishing 16.40 in first-class cricket - to bowl them out in 52.2 overs. Salman Nizar, batting at No. 3, scored 64 (104b, 4x4, 4x6), but none of the other Kerala batsmen got to 30.