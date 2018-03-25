Wyatt's 124 powers England in record chase

England women 199 for 3 (Wyatt 124, Sharma 2-32) beat India women 198 for 4 (Mandhana 76, Raj 53) by seven wickets

Opener Danielle Wyatt's blistering 64-ball 124 was instrumental in England gunning down a record chase of 199 against India at the Brabourne Stadium. Wyatt was the cornerstone of a rousing chase that saw her bat till the end of the 17th over. England went over the line with seven wickets in hand and eight balls to spare.

During the course of her knock, which included 15 fours and five sixes, Wyatt was involved in two sizeable stands. She first put 61 runs in 5.2 overs for the opening wicket with Bryony Smith. Then, she raised 96 runs for the second wicket with Tammy Beaumont, who slammed a 23-ball 35. Deepti Sharma dismissed Wyatt, but captain Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver knocked off the remaining runs with little difficulty. Four of India's bowlers went for more than 10 runs an over.

Danielle Wyatt's second T20I hundred set England on course to breaking their own record ESPNcricinfo Ltd

England's bowlers couldn't avoid a similar fate early on, as India's batsmen went on the rampage after being sent in. India prospered from a 129-run stand for the opening wicket between Smriti Mandhana (76 off 40 balls) and Mithali Raj (53 off 43). Captain Harmanpreet Kumar then carried on the momentum with a 22-ball 30 even as India ransacked 45 runs off their last 19 balls.

Pooja Vastrakar finished the innings with a flourish by slamming an unbeaten 10-ball 22. Tash Farrant was the pick of the England bowlers with 2 for 32. Sophie Ecclestone and Sciver claimed a wicket each.