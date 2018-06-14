Follow ESPNcricinfo's live report of Afghanistan's first Test. If you don't see the blog immediately below, please refresh the page. Enjoy the game!
Mandhana set to become first Indian to play in Super League
16hESPNcricinfo staff
Uncertainty continues to cloud Zimbabwe T20 tri-series
13hFirdose Moonda
'You can't bowl three balls and start looking for a wicket'
2dNagraj Gollapudi
Zimbabwe players may call off protest and play T20 tri-series
2dFirdose Moonda
Who played the most Test matches without ever bowling?
3dSteven Lynch
John Mooney looks ahead to his Test debut with Afghanistan
3dNagraj Gollapudi
Records, upsets, and a tape-ball World Cup: a recap of the week
4dESPNcricinfo staff
The night terror hit cricket in Afghanistan
5dSharda Ugra