Curran and Moeen recalled in place of Woakes and Pope

England have made two changes for the fourth Test against India at the Ageas Bowl with Moeen Ali and Sam Curran being recalled in place of Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes who has a thigh injury.

Jos Buttler will take the gloves with Jonny Bairstow playing as a specialist batsman after his finger injury sustained at Trent Bridge. There are also concerns over Stokes' fitness so England have added an extra all-round option in Moeen who has been in outstanding form for Worcestershire.

"Chris Woakes is not fit to play this week and Ben Stokes has a slight issue so for the balance of the side Moeen Ali comes in for Ollie Pope," Joe Root said. "Jos Buttler is going to keep. It's a lot to ask Jonny to do it with a broken finger, but he's fit to bat. We have to do the best thing for this team to win the game. There are no guarantees in international sport.

"Moeen Ali has done exactly what you'd want him to do, he's been scoring runs and taking wickets in county cricket and should be full of confidence.

"We've bounced back from difficult defeats before and that's the challenge for us to do it again here."

England Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

