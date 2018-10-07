Harsh Tyagi bags six-for as India Under-19s clinch sixth Asia Cup title

India Under-19s 304 for 3 (Jaiswal 85, Simran 65*, Rawat 57, Badoni 52*) beat Sri Lanka Under-19s 160 (Madushka 49, Paranavithana 48, Tyagi 6-38)

play 3:14 From serving street food to breaking into India U-19s: Yashasvi Jaiswal's journey Get acquainted with India's Under-19 allrounder Yashasvi Jaiswal, who powered the team to Asia Cup glory in Bangladesh

Compared to the senior men's and women's Asia Cup finals this year, this was an anti-climax, as India cruised to their sixth Under-19 Asian title with a 144-run win against Sri Lanka in Dhaka. Fifties from four of the top five batsmen set up India's total of 304 for 3 after they chose to bat first. Then it was all Harsh Tyagi, the left-arm spinner picking up a six-wicket haul to help bowl Sri Lanka out for 160 in 38.4 overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Anuj Rawat added 121 for the first wicket, before Devdutt Padikkal put on another 59 runs for the second wicket with Jaiswal. After Padikkal fell in the 41st over, captain Simran Singh and Ayush Badoni smacked 110 unbroken runs in the remaining 9.1 overs.

Simran struck four sixes and three fours in his unbeaten 37-ball 65 while Badoni's unbeaten 28-ball 52 had five sixes and two fours. Rawat chipped in with 57 off 79 balls, while Jaiswal's 85 was the top score, coming off 113 balls and including eight fours and a six. Jaiswal finished as the tournament's run-getter with 318 runs.

Sri Lanka hardly put on a substantial partnership in reply, succumbing to Tyagi whose first wicket, in the 16th over, broke a 46-run second-wicket stand between Nishan Madushka and Pasindu Sooriyabandara. Tyagi removed both batsmen in the space of four overs, before taking four more wickets.

Fellow left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai took two wickets to take his tournament tally to 18; Tyagi finished second on that list with 14 wickets. Sri Lanka would rue another missed opportunity at the regional youth level, having lost their fourth Under-19 Asia Cup final.