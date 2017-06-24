One eye on weather, one on India's middle order
Match Facts
June 25, 2017
Start time 0900 local (1300 GMT)
Big Picture
Nine am starts in a bilateral series, after a world tournament has ended, with rain in the air, is asking a lot of a spectator. But for those die-hard fans who will still make the trip to the Queens Park Oval, be advised. Port-of-Spain is expected to receive thundershowers on Sunday afternoon, so don't be surprised if you hit your head on a big red sign in front of the ground that says, "nothing to see here". The sensible lot would take the time to sleep in, but the players don't really have that luxury.
India, for example, might not have anyone to grumble "five more minutes, coach," to on this tour, but they do have a few rookies they'd want to get in shape. Left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav was handed a debut on Friday but he didn't even step on to the field with the match being washed out. Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was not in the XI, but considering the low stakes, it might be useful to give him as many starts as possible to see if he could fit in the 2019 World Cup puzzle.
In any case, it is starting to seem like the only way India can check on a middle-order batsman is if they can promote him to open. Typically it is their top order that fetches the bulk of the runs in ODIs - on Friday, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane contributed 149 out of 199 before the rain came down.
West Indies - from 39.2 overs of play - looked steady, and their bowlers were especially clever against Virat Kohli. Pitching it short of a length and outside off stump - on a surface that gave them a little extra lift - they forced the India captain to return with a strike rate of 68. He couldn't get on top of the ball to bring his powerful wrists into play and he was rarely offered the drive as a means of escape. Take this attack lightly at your peril.
Form guide
West Indies WLLLW (completed matches, most recent first)
India LWWLW
In the spotlight
At 20, Alzarri Joseph generates pace effortlessly, not unlike Kagiso Rabada, who already leads South Africa's attack in all formats. But that is only an asset when combined with discipline, and some creativity in the form of variations. Joseph showed with his dismissal of Rahane - an offcutter the batsman simply did not see coming - that he is more than ready for modern cricket.
The merits in retaining Yuvraj Singh, even though he is 35, become apparent when he is in form. A career-best 150 against England and a 29-ball fifty against Pakistan showcased the best of his timing. In fact, since his comeback in January 2017, he has averaged 45 and struck at 102.24. He might have to keep up that level of performance to ward off competition from the likes of Pant, Manish Pandey (injured) and KL Rahul (injured), though.
Team news
Considering the last match they played ended in a no-result, West Indies might want to persist with the same XI.
West Indies (probable): 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Kieran Powell, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Jonathan Carter, 5 Jason Mohammed, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Jason Holder (capt), 8 Ashley Nurse, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Devendra Bishoo, 11 Miguel Cummins,
India came to the Caribbean with two uncapped players. One of them - Kuldeep - has debuted already and the other - Pant - would be looking forward to a first ODI cap as well.
India (probable): 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 R Ashwin, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Umesh Yadav
Pitch and conditions
Before the first ODI, Jeffrey Dujon described the pitch at the Queens Park Oval as a "tie-dye t-shirt" by Jeffrey Dujon, implying that it was difficult to assess. The one thing he was certain of was that it would spin in the first innings and flatten out later.
Stats and trivia
- The average run-rate batting first at the venue across 66 matches is 4.86. That translates to an average score of 243.
- Dhawan and Rahane's last five ODI partnerships read: 83, 125, 56, 112, 132
- Jason Holder has 48 wickets as West Indies captain - the same as Courtney Walsh
@JOSE...P : Muddled order then puddle order , take a bow sir , please enroll yourself for a "Rap Battle", you are the resident Poet Laureate here at Cricinfo !!! keep on rolling ....
@shekarramlal86 DLS favours the team batting second. the game was reduced to 26 overs to chase 194 if WI got to play.
We need to try out young players like Manish pandey and shreyas iyer in place of yuvi and jadhav they may play good innings once in a while but still they are bit inconsistent and slow movers on the field jadhav looks a bit over confident in the field why not try axar and chahal in place of jadeja and ashwin and I think pant should only play as an opener because he did very well opening the innings in u19 World Cup
bishan Singh bed and madan lal should be selected they are young and very talented
Pointless tour, pointless matches, pointless team, pointless selections, and pointless game administration. And if someone's following this series they are pointless too.
@HKNP, ishan kishan? Please Noooo. Guy could not do ANYTHING in 20 overs, so he could not do anything in Long game. Simple as that. He just has a nice name for branding. apart from that, he is a over hyped domestic player.
@WHNS.......Gate collection may drop, if the potential ticket buyers know in advance about any major washout. The board don't worry about it, as the ticket sales (either good or bad) is on the ground owner, and DOESN'T AFFECT THE BOARD AT ALL he he !!
Ishan Kishan and Ishak Jaggi, both of Jharkhand deserved to be in the one day side to West Indies instead of Yuvaraj and Dhoni but the selectors didnt think so in their infinite wisdom
West indies and sri lanka should be under icc radar during scheduling.
With more rain hovering over the 2nd ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in POS,it seems this series will get reduced to a 3 match ODI series like on India's 2002 tour of the Caribbean where washouts in the 1st 2 ODIs in Kingston culminated in India's maiden ODI series win in WI including a 1st ever ODI win in Bridgetown.Hope to see both Kuldeep & Rishabh Pant in action in the ODI tomorrow provided play is possible.@HASHIMBAIG Agree with your views though India's next Test series is scheduled next month in SL. Not too sure of persisting with Yuvraj for another 2 years till the next WC in England though his 2 innings(150 against England) and 53(32) against Pakistan in India's CT opener were ample proof that there is some cricket left in India's MOS of its last WC win at home in 2011.India's selectors needs to look at the available talent in domestic shorter format cricket in planning for the 2019 WC in England including a wicket keeper as MSD may have to be replaced before the big ICC event.
This season in the Windies may hide the muddled-order in our middle-order, with washouts.
Most probably, it will be some puddle-order which will be stealing the TV screens.
Fortunately for the broadcaster, they don't have to give any (not even partial) refund to the advertisers. So, the main purpose of financial help to the host board will go undisturbed
P.S.
Gate collection may drop, if the potential ticket buyers know in advance about any major washout. The board don't worry about it, as the ticket sales (either good or bad) is on the ground owner, and doesn't affect the board at all.
HASHIMBAIG, Rishab Pant is so patronized by people, since he is a hard-hitting youngster. People like him need to be given early exposure to international cricket, and should be persisted with for a long time. Surely with time, the return on investment will be great.
Also, he has played only one domestic season, and not a full one at that. It would be rather meaningless to point out stats for now and say that he is more suited to FC cricket than LO cricket. Remember that at 19, he was made captain of his domestic LO team Delhi, and that probably turned out to be his undoing, as he started underperforming under pressure of captaincy.
As such, where are we going with Yuvi? He is already gingerly at best on the field, and this will only get worse by 2019, when he will be 38. It is highly painful to watch India's best point fielder in the previous decade, lumbering along now.
poor windies..boring series..
This is a meaningless bilateral series and that too in the midst of a rainy spell. We can't expect much. Atleast we could have sent a young side under a new captain to see their ability to face international sides. Should we play players like Kohli, Yuvaraj, Ashwin and other seniors in this tour? When will we try guys like Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Sandeep Sharma, Chahal, Krunal Pandya, Mohamed Siraj, Basil Thampi and Shardul Thakur? After they turn 30? I am seriously disturbed with the present selection panel's aversion to try youngsters. You need foresight to unearth a Sachin or Ganguly.
Kohli needs to understand that the team belongs to the country and not to his family. he just can't keep Yuvraj in on youngsters expense because he is his best friend. if he is so much in love with Yuvraj he should also leave the team and both of them should buy a villa in Andaman and Nicobar. just seeing Yuvraj gives me high blood pressure.
I do not know why people are so optimistic about the selection of Rishabh Pant. Instead of drafting him in limited overs cricket, he should have rather been selected 8n the longest format.
He averages a great 68 in first class cricket, but has a boring average of 20 in the shorter formats.
I would stick with Yuvraj Singh for another 2-3 years until Pant gets settled in limited overs cricket, but from now on I would pick him in test matches.
Cheers!
@Scrop:this series was not even in the ftp,for some strange reasons the series is happening.anyway,another washout awaiting tomorrow.
What else would you expect? Half of the tour last year was wasted because of rain and yet, the lesson was not learnt. The decision makers in their infinite wisdom have scheduled another pointless series - all the more so because India keep fielding a full strength side. There would have been far more interest in this series had the selectors displayed the gumption to pick some young guys - but no to that too. Hope the players get some well deserved rest and the rest of the series get washed out.
This is unfortunate for india as it might hurt thier ranking
BCCI Adminstrations schedule these matches jus for the sake of FTP, what is the point of this series when games get washed away.
technology days also authorities commit blunders. they know before hand when it rains. then why the hell they fix matches on rainy days.
Personally i would like to have as much play as possible, but a washout might not be the most undesirable result for both teams here. For WI, washout means a rise in ratings points due to points shared with a higher-ranked team, and serves their purpose well.
For India, it might mean a big drop in rankings, but at least it eliminates any false positives that might emerge, due to peculiarly muggy conditions in WI (say, like Jadeja/Ashwin getting bucketloads of wickets, and team think-tank thinking they are back to prime form; or Rahane scoring at a decent clip and then we Indian fans thinking he is an amazing third opener to have, and so on).
This series should have been a trial for more important overseas tours of SA, NZ, Aus, Eng, but alas! Not to be.
With the hope that the weather relents, all the best to both teams.
why india tour wi in these seasons of rainy. no gain in ranking awa trp as it will be loss of points in ranking in any case.
INSIDEHEDGE, well said. There was no need to have a pointless series in rainy conditions. Why do the administrators never learn not to schedule matches in rainy season? Is it because may be these policy decisions are made "indoors", and these so-called custodians of the game are not privy to the nuisances caused by rain, and its associates like thunder and lightning?
Nature does not want a series, we are not going to have a series. Why lose hard-earned rankings points over trying to visit some trivial team which is not even remotely interested in fielding its best XI, and tries to rebuff all talents possible by citing administrative issues? (Bravo et al.)
BCCI needs to be given a knock on its head to understand how not to tax players, and to sort out their priorities as far as tours are concerned.
If the rain stays away then you need to have DK, Pant, Shami and Kuldeep in the side. Guys like Dhawan, Bhuvi and Dhoni can rest as these guys have been playing non stop cricket since the IPL.
Why would Jason Holder chose to bat 2nd in a game he knows will be affected by rain? Trinidad had a tropical storm on Monday and the game was played on Friday. Even if there is no rain tomorrow, I doubt the ground will be in absolutely perfect conditions for 100 overs of cricket
whats the weather forecast?
India will be thrashed by west indies tomorrow.
Please try out the younger players. This is the best way to plan for the World Cup.
An average run rate of 4.86 does not necessarily translate to an average score of 243. sometimes teams get all out and dont end up completing their innings so the average score would be lower. For example if a team scores 120 runs in 40 overs and is all out, the run rate is 3.00 but the score is not 150.
@Al M uthu:
Does Rishabh Pant have to replace Yuvi, Yuvi alone, necessarily?
As your preview seems to imply.
Can't he replace someone else?
The last edition of the Champions Trophy ended with India heading straight to the Windies for a tri series with the hosts and SL. Instead of celebrating the CT win at home and doing some promo work with it, they headed to sun 'n sand for a completely forgettable series. Mind you, there were a few fans who went gaga at MSD taking a game against Lanka deep and hitting the wining runs in the last over.
The reaction from the fans could easily have misled you into thinking that game against Lanka was somehow more important than the CT. The only notable thing about MSD's innings that day was that it was probably the lat time he was able to pull of a high risk strategy that takes a game into the last 3 or so deliveries needlessly.
This series, like 4 years ago, is poorly scheduled. This time the rain is not going to accommodate. There can be no complaints, we're in the middle of the hurricane season in the Carib.
Give chance to all new players like Pant, Kuldeep..
