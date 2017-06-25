West Indies v India, 2nd ODI, Port of Spain June 25, 2017

West Indies bowl, both sides unchanged

The Report by Sidharth Monga
Toss West Indies chose to bowl v India
File photo - Both sides picked unchanged XIs after only 39.2 overs were possible in the first ODI © AFP

After early-morning rain delayed the start of the second ODI by two hours, West Indies looked to exploit the moisture and overheads when they invited India to bat first. The contest was reduced to 43 overs a side. The first Powerplay was supposed to be nine overs, and third eight overs long. Three bowlers were allowed to bowl nine overs.

Both the sides were unchanged after only 39.2 overs of play was possible in the first ODI. It meant India kept playing the veteran middle-order pair of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh, leaving out Rishabh Pant.

West Indies 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Kieran Powell, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Jonathan Carter, 5 Jason Mohammed, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Jason Holder (capt.), 8 Ashley Nurse, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Devendra Bishoo, 11 Miguel Cummins,

India 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 R Ashwin, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Umesh Yadav

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

  • ELECTRIC_LOCO_WAP4_IS_DELUDED on June 25, 2017, 17:12 GMT

    CRICFAN81932572: Umm, the reason people are screaming for Rishabh Pant to be played is because he is an exciting talent who has a stellar FC record. The kid has a FC average of 81.83 which is bordering near Bradman levels and has smashed 4 FC hundreds already, one of them being a triple. Obviously I'm not saying he will be like Bradman or even Vijay Merchant (FC average of 71) but the kid needs to play to gain international experience. This is politics because even MSD was held back despite being an amazing talent. Please publish, cricinfo.

  • bangla_minnow on June 25, 2017, 17:08 GMT

    Wow people are after Dhoni he is the only player who has won won T20 wc 50 overs wc and CT as a captain. He was won numerous games for India and wc 2015 crucial knock in finals he is still a good player

  • Daisycric on June 25, 2017, 16:59 GMT

    people are asking for pant to come in for dhoni, He is a test player, his one day average is 20 and t20 average is 22, so on what basis people want him in one day side? Dhoni who average 55 is deserving player.

  • Andy199 on June 25, 2017, 16:53 GMT

    When will you indian cricket experts grow some brains? A player trains very hard, becomes player of fhe world cup, scores six sixes in an over, beats cancer, beats the mental trauma, scores in domestic, gets back in the international side, scores career best 150 on return, a couple of failures and he isnt fit for this team anymore!! Its true he is not at his personal best but he certainly deserves the opportunity he is getting for his efforts ans results in domestic!!!! This team is already quite young... Pant will get his chance in time!! He has only he can be good but far from being consistent!! Some of you Indian fans behave like Bangladeshi fans who are just finding out what cricket is... have some self respect and have some respect in general too... its embarrassing to read some senseless views

  •   Shobhit Singh on June 25, 2017, 16:49 GMT

    What happen if yuvraj show his range today? People thought change just a,question?

  • hrichintel on June 25, 2017, 16:45 GMT

    What a pity that we have a 5match pointless series after CT.....what a shame that we still persist with Yuvi Dhoni.....you got to be kidding me as it looks like they may well be in squad for WC19.....India and its selectors ard trying their absolute best to help india knocked out in league stages.....some things never change

  • singhraunak on June 25, 2017, 16:40 GMT

    but india should try out rishabh pant for this series as he is in a very good nick and he is a guy whom india should invest

  • crrkiran on June 25, 2017, 16:34 GMT

    So which over will be the final over of the game?

  • Arnold_Schwarzenegger on June 25, 2017, 16:32 GMT

    Rahane , Dhawan & Virat will make their stats great in this series so against better attack when they flop their stats will still look cool.

  • Dee Pak on June 25, 2017, 16:31 GMT

    Eng vs SA T20, its final for both teams n Morgan rested himself but here yuvraj

