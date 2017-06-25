West Indies bowl, both sides unchanged

Toss West Indies chose to bowl v India

File photo - Both sides picked unchanged XIs after only 39.2 overs were possible in the first ODI © AFP

After early-morning rain delayed the start of the second ODI by two hours, West Indies looked to exploit the moisture and overheads when they invited India to bat first. The contest was reduced to 43 overs a side. The first Powerplay was supposed to be nine overs, and third eight overs long. Three bowlers were allowed to bowl nine overs.

Both the sides were unchanged after only 39.2 overs of play was possible in the first ODI. It meant India kept playing the veteran middle-order pair of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh, leaving out Rishabh Pant.

West Indies 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Kieran Powell, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Jonathan Carter, 5 Jason Mohammed, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Jason Holder (capt.), 8 Ashley Nurse, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Devendra Bishoo, 11 Miguel Cummins,

India 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 R Ashwin, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Umesh Yadav

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

