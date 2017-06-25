West Indies bowl, both sides unchanged
Toss West Indies chose to bowl v India
After early-morning rain delayed the start of the second ODI by two hours, West Indies looked to exploit the moisture and overheads when they invited India to bat first. The contest was reduced to 43 overs a side. The first Powerplay was supposed to be nine overs, and third eight overs long. Three bowlers were allowed to bowl nine overs.
Both the sides were unchanged after only 39.2 overs of play was possible in the first ODI. It meant India kept playing the veteran middle-order pair of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh, leaving out Rishabh Pant.
West Indies 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Kieran Powell, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Jonathan Carter, 5 Jason Mohammed, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Jason Holder (capt.), 8 Ashley Nurse, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Devendra Bishoo, 11 Miguel Cummins,
India 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 R Ashwin, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Umesh Yadav
CRICFAN81932572: Umm, the reason people are screaming for Rishabh Pant to be played is because he is an exciting talent who has a stellar FC record. The kid has a FC average of 81.83 which is bordering near Bradman levels and has smashed 4 FC hundreds already, one of them being a triple. Obviously I'm not saying he will be like Bradman or even Vijay Merchant (FC average of 71) but the kid needs to play to gain international experience. This is politics because even MSD was held back despite being an amazing talent. Please publish, cricinfo.
Wow people are after Dhoni he is the only player who has won won T20 wc 50 overs wc and CT as a captain. He was won numerous games for India and wc 2015 crucial knock in finals he is still a good player
people are asking for pant to come in for dhoni, He is a test player, his one day average is 20 and t20 average is 22, so on what basis people want him in one day side? Dhoni who average 55 is deserving player.
When will you indian cricket experts grow some brains? A player trains very hard, becomes player of fhe world cup, scores six sixes in an over, beats cancer, beats the mental trauma, scores in domestic, gets back in the international side, scores career best 150 on return, a couple of failures and he isnt fit for this team anymore!! Its true he is not at his personal best but he certainly deserves the opportunity he is getting for his efforts ans results in domestic!!!! This team is already quite young... Pant will get his chance in time!! He has only he can be good but far from being consistent!! Some of you Indian fans behave like Bangladeshi fans who are just finding out what cricket is... have some self respect and have some respect in general too... its embarrassing to read some senseless views
What happen if yuvraj show his range today? People thought change just a,question?
What a pity that we have a 5match pointless series after CT.....what a shame that we still persist with Yuvi Dhoni.....you got to be kidding me as it looks like they may well be in squad for WC19.....India and its selectors ard trying their absolute best to help india knocked out in league stages.....some things never change
but india should try out rishabh pant for this series as he is in a very good nick and he is a guy whom india should invest
So which over will be the final over of the game?
Rahane , Dhawan & Virat will make their stats great in this series so against better attack when they flop their stats will still look cool.
Eng vs SA T20, its final for both teams n Morgan rested himself but here yuvraj
Please people, Stop Complaining about Useless Holder, & don`t mention what Country he comes from, because he got Metman as his clueless supporter coming from the same Country.
Why is joseph persisted with in odi, all selectors r doin is wasting his fittest and confidence (shaking head). As for holder he is captain so we stuck with his bowling , 4 now. Nxt game keswick please. Carter is verrrrrrry lucky to be picked.
WHOA........... Which is a worse way to get out in a 43overs match ? stretching to play a defensive stroke and getting stumped? Or..... using the feet to play an agressive shot and getting stumped?
The best wicket keeper in the world, 20,000 runs in all formats with a track record of winning like no other captain /cricketer in India. Contrast that with a youngster with a couple of good innings. Unimaginable that so called fans want to cast aside MS in the name of a youngster who will probably flounder. If pant is that good, he will get his chance MSD or not. Hitting a few sixes in the IPL does not mean that you can play the same against top international sides.
I don't think pant can be good at no 4 ! He should play instead of dhawan ! India should rest him and play pant or rest Dhoni and play pant
Why don't corporates and government officials retire voluntarily so young college graduates take their jobs!! Fair enough
Indian cricket has seen its fair share of short-sighted selectors in the past. But, the current lot is, by far, the worst. How bright, do you really have to be, to realize that Yuvraj & Dhoni are well past their prime? Both Yuvraj & Dhoni, need to go, as simple as that. Take the final game of the Champions trophy, for instance. India's top 3 had been scoring runs throughout the tournament. While, it was unfortunate that Rohit, Dhawan & Kohli, failed collectively, during the final the stage was set for Yuvraj & Dhoni, who had hardly been required to bat, during the earlier games, to score some runs. India might have still struggled to overhaul that total, but at least, they might have come closer. And, Hardik & Jadhav might have fancied their chances, during the end overs. India are doomed if they are planning to take Yuvraj & Dhoni to the 2019 WC. It would be a wiser choice, to invest in youngsters like Pant, Shreyas, KL Rahul, Manish, Hooda, Kuldeep, Shardul, Siraj, Chahal & Sanju.
Is Kohli going to bowl yuvi??? Else he is not going to be useful. Raina, kedar, yuvi all must bowl otherwise what use are they. Why was Kohli bowling in CT? good option to have. Manish Rohit and shikar don't bowl at all. Makes team balance poor .
Even if Rishabh Pant plays, he won't get chance to bat because India is unlikely to lose 4-5 wickets. At the best, he could bat just 2-3 overs. So better don't play him against weak team, he will prove himself in South Africa.
Indian fans do not realize how good things are for them. WI have to put up with a captain who can make the team as a player but who has never won any series and this includes a draw with Afghanistan and a LOSS TO ZIMBABWE. India would never tolerate such results but it seems here nothing can be done to change it.
why rahane slows down every time after a certain period??? then he throws his wicket away playing a silly shot. this has hurt india a lot in the past years....
holder is so clueless as a captain. really makes me wonder how he got there...
Indian supporters are griping about team selection because they have good choices from which to choose. WI supporters are griping about team selection because the cupboard is bare and they are not even selecting the few who, whilst they may not win, will at least have the potential to give India a fight. The WI team is the worst that I have even seen over decades of following cricket and thankfully, as I predicted yesterday, the weather held up so I expect India to deliver a crushing defeat.
Yuvraj and Dhoni will be selected till they are 50 as India does not have any other talents
Rahane is good for tests. Maybe it is worthwhile trying out Pant. Rahane Vijay Pujara can be in for tests. Aswin too. That will give them good rest. For sake of money let them play for an IPL franchise. So Rohit and dhawan can open with Pant being backup. Or get Parthiv and Dinesh in. Yuvraj and Raina are unreliable. Maybe pandey will be ideal. Team India has options but they have become like SA and win all matches only to lose key matches.
A hitter at 1 or 2 or 3 is required
Yuvraj should play only if he bowls 3 or 4 good overs regularly. Works is jadeja is not playing. Similarly Raina only if he bowls.
Kedar jadav has to bowl. India need a 7th bowling option as the bowlers are not good enough always.
My dear Indian fans please don't blame selectors. It's our cricket's uber boss Kohli who decides such things. His buddies Yuvraj,Dhoni,Rahane,Dhawan,Ashwin,Jadeja will continue to suppress younger players. Shameless Dhoni ,pathetic Kohli! These guys are unimaginably selfish and jealous. At least Ganguly had the guts to blood youngsters,this hopeless Kohli flatters to deceive. We will have daddy's team for 2019 WC also.
Rahane is king against the weaker side... With this he will retain his position in ODI for next few years... Against quality attack, he can't even rotate the strike. Pathetic. Next Jadeja, Ashwin. they pick up few wickets against poor players of spin and retain the spot.... Worst selection committee not understanding individual strenght and weakness.. If test form makes palyer eligible for ODI, then WHY NOT PUJARA???
ms dhoni we were your fans once, but now you are like a garbage in the team, pls move yourself
risabh pant not given chances, very bad team selection, if he is not given chances against westindies, ms dhoni the spoiler, hated by so many indian cricket fans, doesnt want to go, spoiling the careers of so many young players
WHOA........I am watching the match on tv and wondering if Rahane forgot he is playing a 43 overs match which could be less considering the rain in the air and also the advantage goes with the team batting second when rain is around and DLM comes into play. He keeps letting alone balls or just blocking them. It might be better for the team if he gets out rather than waste time and deliveries.
very sorry for risabh pant
We need to remember that these guys are playing professional cricket and that is all what a vast majority of them have done all their life to make it to make it to this level! Fans, spectators and critics tend to ignore the hard work that has gone to be counted right up there in a country as populated as India! It is so easy to sit on a computer or smartphone sipping drinks or whatver and decide who should play how long!! Guys age is never a criteria ... these guys deserve better than persistent scrutiny! What is this sudden clamor for Pant? Any should guys who worked all their life to play sit down and someone else take their chance? Just because we feel like watching new talent!!
when player gets old they should continue in longer format like test matches, but in india ,yuvraj and dhoni they are not playing test matches and are continuing in shorter formats
very sorry for risabh pant, wonderful talented player, not getting chances. very bad captaincy by virat, not giving chances to youngsters
whats wrong with virat, why he is sticking with yuvraj and dhoni all the time, are they consistant no they are not, they are scoring onxe for 6 matches, dhoni should be kicked out, he is not the character to go himself out
Someone please explain the long rope Rahane is given... Rohit at least has talent on his side, he's got two double tons in ODIs and still ppl call him Nohit.. Compare Rahane with Rayudu in ODIs... Rahane averages 32 and Rayudu 50 with similar strike rates.. I simply cannot stand a batsman with fear showing on his face!! Its written all over Rahane's face!! In fact i am shocked he has even scored what he has in tests... he does have some talent but he is far far from being a brave batsman... i will never have him in my XI in any format..
when you have so many young talented wickerkeeping batsman, why you want to continue with 36years ms dhoni
ms dhoni pls retire yaar, we are fed up with you
risabh pant far more better and aggressive batsman then dhoni, dhoni after the series should retire from all forms of cricket
ms dhoni the spoiler, spoiler the lifes of so many young cricketers
when you have so many young talented players, why you still playing with oldie ms dhoni
is dhoni necessary in the team
dhoni when he was captain, removed one by one, now he no longer wants to go out of the team, dhoni the great spoiler
worst team selection by our indian selectors, yuvraj, and dhoni should have been dropped long back,
