Kohli, spinners seal 3-1 series win
India 206 for 2 (Kohli 111*, Karthik 50*) beat West Indies 205 for 9 (S Hope 51, K Hope 46, Shami 4-48, Umesh 3-53) by 8 wickets
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
Normal service resumed in the West Indies as the hosts' batsmen failed again - this time on a much better batting surface - and India chased 206 down with relative ease to seal the series 3-1. Just like India seem wired to score around 300 no matter the situation or conditions, the number seems to be 200 for them. They got away with 189 in the last match, but on a pitch that the ball came on to the bat, their inability to score freely off the spinners - 76 runs in 24 overs - consigned them to defeat.
In the chase, Virat Kohli overcame his recent short-ball trouble by choosing to tide over the barrage as opposed to hooking everything. He now has more hundreds in ODI chases than anybody else - 18.
The unsung heroes for India, though, were their spinners even though the scoreboard shows just one under the wickets column for them, that too for part-timer Kedar Jadhav. The fast bowlers, who took eight wickets between them, will, however, argue that they cleaned up after themselves after a profligate start. Umesh Yadav in particular struggled with the new ball, bowling either short and wide or full on the pads. Kyle Hope cashed in as he and Evin Lewis added 39 for the first wicket in 8.2 overs. Then he joined brother Shai to add a further 37.
At 3-0-22-0, Umesh was taken out of the attack, and was brought back soon after the fielding restrictions were taken off. He bowled two overs for four runs, then Kyle Hope attacked him with two boundaries and fell while going for a third. The ball was short enough, but the batsman failed to clear short midwicket. Umesh swooped in on that break with a full and straight delivery to send Roston Chase back first ball.
The stage was now for spinners to cut off the oxygen supply. Ravindra Jadeja found turn, Kuldeep Yadav remained difficult to negotiate, and Jadhav's low, round-arm, non-turning, slow offbreaks sent back a frustrated Jason Mohammed.
Walking in at 115 for 4 in the 31st over, Jason Holder used his long reach to put the spinners off their rhythm. He hit four fours, and a six off Hardik Pandya, but when he went to hit Shami straight down the ground he found an agile Shikhar Dhawan at long-on. The going was tough for West Indies after that.
And before that. There had been an 11-over spell without boundaries before Holder, and after Holder they managed only three boundaries, which incredibly were the first ones they had hit past the 40th over all series. Two of those were sixes in the last two overs from Rovman Powell that pushed West Indies past 200. Still they knew they needed lightning to strike twice if they were to defend this.
For a moment it seemed lightning might indeed strike twice when Dhawan went back in the first over of the chase, again driving on the up and failing to keep the ball down. In the fourth over, it should have become two down but Devendra Bishoo dropped Ajinkya Rahane at point. Rahane didn't go on to take his streak of 50 or more to five, but he added 79 with Kohli to set India on their way.
More importantly, Rahane's urgency and early boundaries meant Kohli could take his time dealing with the short ball. In the previous matches, his eagerness to score, a dominating batsman's ego if you will, had got the better of him, but here Kohli was prepared to wait it out. He kept ducking, weaving and leaving bouncers before he finally hooked in the ninth over, at least the eighth bouncer bowled at him. This was smoked clean in front of square for four with the wrists managing to keep it down.
The bouncers now came down to the occasional ones. Rahane reached his slowdown period now with the ball getting older, but slowly - and a little gingerly - Kohli began to dominate. It helped that there were quite a few loose balls on offer, especially from West Indies' legspinning talisman Bishoo.
As Kohli got more and more comfortable at the wicket, he began to put away even the good balls, as he did with a late cut off an Ashley Nurse length ball to move to 68 off 80. He moved to hundred in another 28 balls, unleashing an emotional celebration. Dinesh Karthik, playing only his second ODI in three years, provided Kohli good support, scoring a fifty of his own.
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Kohli has some kind of obsession to old players like Yuvraj, Kedar, Dhoni, Karthik, Nehra. Pant deserves a chance given his talent. Some people are just obessed with his numbers in IPL. But they don't know how talented batsman he is. If you want to see the numbers in domestic cricket then go and have a look at his first class numbers. He is the future.
@RK.ks ..if it was not for Dhawan this Indian team wouldnt even crossed the league stages of champions trophy, forget playing finals..Check your stats before u post anything nonsense here.
@kiran Rj.. Kohlis captaincy tactics and to play the same team over and over and loosing is what making Indian fans ask him quit captaincy. That loss vs Pak was never on cards in finals, that one incidence is enough for Kohli to quit captaincy.hes perfect in tests where he has time to think not in ODIs. If he remains the captain many more losses are waiting for team india esp vs mediocre team like pak & sl, no offense but these two teams are still poor compared to the rest of the lot . They perform once in a while and unfortunately that happened to be finals of ct. Captaincy to Rohit will not only bring fresh leadership but also will improve his own game as we all saw in Mi. so chill ,noting wrong for ind fan to ask for captaincy ,no one is blaming Kohli as a team ind player but his captaincy style in limited formats isn't up to mark.
With Dhawan having failed yet again, God only knows why young Pant was not given an opportunity today! What is the use of taking such young players on tour & then not pick them at all in the team for any match - more so when you are playing a really mediocre third-string WI side!
@VIJAY8040 By playing Pant how would that threaten Rohit's place. Rohit is one of the best limited over batsman in the world today. Since 2013 he has maintained above 50 average as an opener. Look at his performance.
love to see white ball master in action.Good luck.
And again this West Indies struggled to make 250. Forget 250 they limped over the 200 line. This team can barely make 200 runs and want to be competitive. The last game can't happen everyday and it is an anomaly. For England drop Chase, Evin Lewis (keep him in the 15 man squad but make him work for his spot) and find a place for Ambris immediately. May I even say bring back Johnson Charles as we need an attacking opening batsman and he was doing a decent job up until the the Zimbabwe/Sri Lanka series last year. Also cannot wait for Shannon Gabriel to be back.
I know I may be jixing the jinxy.....but lets compare the strike rate of Rahane vs all others at the other end, while the ball still has some spite....
i dont understand why people blame kohli and ask him to quit captaincy. Kohli has won 8 consecutive series and just lost one trophy and too in finals and not group stage. Our indian fans dont deserve players like Kohli, who do not how to respect him. I wish our team was in a transition phase like SL and Pak, they do not know how to respect their own players. Pant Pant Pant, what had pant done in domestic legue so far? or IPL?
Cricinfo headline - Did Dhoni lose his WK mojo as well? whats up with those drops now?
Kohli has some kind of obsession to old players like Yuvraj, Kedar, Dhoni, Karthik, Nehra. Pant deserves a chance given his talent. Some people are just obessed with his numbers in IPL. But they don't know how talented batsman he is. If you want to see the numbers in domestic cricket then go and have a look at his first class numbers. He is the future.
@RK.ks ..if it was not for Dhawan this Indian team wouldnt even crossed the league stages of champions trophy, forget playing finals..Check your stats before u post anything nonsense here.
@kiran Rj.. Kohlis captaincy tactics and to play the same team over and over and loosing is what making Indian fans ask him quit captaincy. That loss vs Pak was never on cards in finals, that one incidence is enough for Kohli to quit captaincy.hes perfect in tests where he has time to think not in ODIs. If he remains the captain many more losses are waiting for team india esp vs mediocre team like pak & sl, no offense but these two teams are still poor compared to the rest of the lot . They perform once in a while and unfortunately that happened to be finals of ct. Captaincy to Rohit will not only bring fresh leadership but also will improve his own game as we all saw in Mi. so chill ,noting wrong for ind fan to ask for captaincy ,no one is blaming Kohli as a team ind player but his captaincy style in limited formats isn't up to mark.
With Dhawan having failed yet again, God only knows why young Pant was not given an opportunity today! What is the use of taking such young players on tour & then not pick them at all in the team for any match - more so when you are playing a really mediocre third-string WI side!
@VIJAY8040 By playing Pant how would that threaten Rohit's place. Rohit is one of the best limited over batsman in the world today. Since 2013 he has maintained above 50 average as an opener. Look at his performance.
love to see white ball master in action.Good luck.
And again this West Indies struggled to make 250. Forget 250 they limped over the 200 line. This team can barely make 200 runs and want to be competitive. The last game can't happen everyday and it is an anomaly. For England drop Chase, Evin Lewis (keep him in the 15 man squad but make him work for his spot) and find a place for Ambris immediately. May I even say bring back Johnson Charles as we need an attacking opening batsman and he was doing a decent job up until the the Zimbabwe/Sri Lanka series last year. Also cannot wait for Shannon Gabriel to be back.
I know I may be jixing the jinxy.....but lets compare the strike rate of Rahane vs all others at the other end, while the ball still has some spite....
i dont understand why people blame kohli and ask him to quit captaincy. Kohli has won 8 consecutive series and just lost one trophy and too in finals and not group stage. Our indian fans dont deserve players like Kohli, who do not how to respect him. I wish our team was in a transition phase like SL and Pak, they do not know how to respect their own players. Pant Pant Pant, what had pant done in domestic legue so far? or IPL?
Cricinfo headline - Did Dhoni lose his WK mojo as well? whats up with those drops now?
I am glad that Dhawan is failing in this series. He is never a talented batsmen, plays in one tournament out of 10. He is back to what he is best at. Playing loose shots as if he don't care. Just swings the bat at everything.
Reason to play Rahane as the opener is to keep Rohit's place safe. It is a clever plan to not let someone like Pant perform as the opener otherwise that would put threaten Rohit place. The environment will become more political if Sashtri becomes coach. He knows it's safe to play someone like DK and Rahane as anyways they will not be picked again. Politics at its best.
i feel petty for young Pant warming the bench for the last two series when the entire world want to see the young talent explode..
Wonder why Yadav and Shami were kept out of the ICC Champions trophy final..!
Poor batting performance. Poor team
@mekkayel... even if u did call for carter to be left out after the Afghanistan series, it surely isn't the same way you are calling for Lewis to be left out. after every game since this tour started u keep mentioning Lewis should be dropped where as u may have mentioned it just once for carter to be left out after he had played 26 odd games. also are you serious about hope establishing himself in test cricket ??? the guy only made one half century in the last test series and still averages under 20. he had scores of 2, 6, 5, 90, 17 and 29. is that now being called established ?? and he made the 90 in his hometown where he has been making the bulk of his runs in domestic cricket anways...
NOW it's important for west INDIES to not take wicket of Rahane . He will help them to defend this total.
WI must be pretty confident of defending the total considering the way the Indians batted in the last match. Pandya should be promoted to thrash the WI spinners as other don't have the courage to go after them.
Would love to see whether a couple of the famous old shuttle trains of the India's last trip will pick up speed in thews trip, and become express trains, though they may never catch up the their holy trails of the past.
Terrible run rate from West Indies
The 2 bowlers who have taken 7 of the wickets to fall both did not play in the CT17 finals. And we had two "spinners" (who can not turn the ball outside India) taken to cleaners. Our bowling lost us that game.
shami proved again his metal
what a bowling by Ravindra Jadeja..... Excellent.. 10 overs for only 27...Enough to retain his place for next couple of years,...
Feeling bad for Pant... Fed up with Kohli... Time to drop him from captaincy.
Everyone off with their conspiracy theories and kohli bashing as Pant is not playing. Maybe the selectors had picked pant only for the t20, but they let him join the full tour. I am 100% sure Pant will be playing the t20 and that was the original plan.
Surely the Lewis experiment should come come to an end now and Mr.Courtney Browne what must Lewis do now to be dropped ? and why is Chase being sent at #4 over and over AGAIN ? Jason Mohammed should come at #4 and let Chase bat at #5 WHERE HE HAS SCORED HIS TEST RUNS.
WHOA..........WI are 171 for 7 and may not reach 200. Rewind to the last match where WI made 189 and everyone thought it was another walk in the park for India. Runs on the board with a pace wickets could lead to an interesting finish. In the last match Dhawan Karthik and the King himself appeared to be in Caribbean holiday mood. Who knows what the effect of sunshine, sand, warm sea water and spiked coconut water can do? If WI reach 200 or more they can surely tie the series.......
Pant had a nice little vacation to the Caribbean and will even get paid for it lucky! hope they give him a go in the T20s
Surprised to see our team. Is this the beginning of the end for Virat. Can he tell us why win or lose, the team was to stay the same. Is he following what Dhoni says...No to Pant so that no competition to Dhoni and about Ashwin less said the better? Dhoni doesn't want him as can be seen from last couple of years and now Virat is doing the same. Is this Dhoni's team or Virat's? Can someone clarify?
Just as I claimed earlier. Roston Chase will not succeed in limited overs cricket. His performances in the odi format are justifying my claim.
Been a avid supporter of Kohli even after CT final loss due to captaincy blunders ...but not trying out Risabh is very bad on part of Kohli. Dinesh kartikh has had his career and made enough $$ in IPL. DK has no extraordinary innigs to his name. Pant is capable or atleast has talent to be hard hitting but stable batter . I am starting to feel, Kohli might be feeling threatened, this guy may overtake him in popularity and batting exploits so ...............
@johnny865 look back at the Afghan series match reports and the first two odis here and I'm sure you'll find one of my comments suggesting alternatives to Carter because of his poor form. I've also said since before chase played an ODI that he shouldn't be in the team because of his domestic form. since hope settled into 1 role in tests he produced runs like i knew he would. is it possible I can be vocal about all the players who don't do well in the team?
India is playing with its A team against low ranked WI B team. This kind of series supposes to give chance to young guns. Don't understand why Pant isn't given a single match. Is Kohli afraid of losing his stardom by playing players like Pant, Karun, Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey !?!
IND vs WI reminds me the days when 250 odd was defendable.
Glad this is the only tour with Kohli's team selection antics. Hopeful the new coach will bring in some thinking into the selection process.
Thanks for trying Chase in ODI cricket, I hope Courtney Browne is satisfied and would use whatever little sense he has and drop him now and play him in tests only in England.
Over No. 30. Jadeja has gone back to his good old nagging accuracy. Good for us. So, Poonam Yadav, you can discard his mask and go back to the other girls in your team. Thank you for passing by, dear little lady!.
@mekkayel... I am not saying that Lewis should stay in the team. my argument is that you are quite vocal about him being dropped since the series started. yet earlier on in the year when carter was going through a poor phase and I was calling for his head, you were up in arms about why he shouldn't be dropped and even started comparing his stats to pollards one and wanted him to have a longer run even though he was averaging In his low twenties after 20 odd games...
Bring R Beaton he get pace for india
The clear strategy is to leave out Pant...lest he impresses and makes the position of players like Rahane, Dhawan and Dhoni untenable. Poor team management. Possibly Kohli and Co. Wants to keep KL Rahuls position safe too.
it must be noted that kyle played a good innings at the top. idk what is Lewis problem, he started of as a very aggressive batsman but ever since the Afghanistan series, weather he was told to play more cautiously or weather he chose to. but he needs to know that this new approach is simply unacceptable...
Has DK sprayed some ball-repellent on his palms, by any chance?
@johnny865 did you see me complain when Carter was dropped from the team? what has lewis done since last year in odis?
I read that Pant has been selected for India A tour and realistically he will not play the series against Sri Lanka. I don't see him playing in T20 as Kohli wants to play the same wining or losing combination.
Come on Umesh, you had reformed so well into such an effective bowler! Why go back, now, to be your old avatar of a Gnat fighter with no radar? Anyway, thanks a lot for dropping a couple of bombs on enemy's bunker no. 16.
@CHONA WHOA........ You might be correct. I watch the cricket on willow tv and what the cameras show sometimes are the instructions flowing from Dhoni apparently the de facto captain. Now whether this is good or bad is debatable. If he is influential in picking the nucleus of """ HIS """ old team then it might not be good for obvious reasons.
Kohli told the playing 11 was already decided even before the 1st ODI! Then why on earth selectors sould select pant who didn't get a single game. Still remember when rohit,rahane,dhawan was not available during 3 match T20s against england kohli himself opened the innings just to not give pant opening! He knew if pant get 3 games continuesly opening the innings, he would impress the selectors and fans which will make Kohli's buddies rahane,dhawan,rohit hard to find a place in opening! Now in the one off t20 against west indies rahane will open with dhawan. Everyone knows rahane is liability in t20s. Its mind boggling that rahane keeps getting selected in the limited overseas even after very low average (35) and strikerate (75) for a top order batsman who played nearly 80 games. Plz exclude rahanes batting against this toothless WI attack as he played 3 test knocks in ODI 4 ODIs he played.
always said you need to pick players for formats based in their record and form in that format. chase had neither of those and it showed in ODIs.
Can we a get Jadeja mask made & get Poonam Yadav to wear it, and make her bowl in his place? The drift, dip & turn she could muster may give may produce better results, I suspect.
Chona - shut up. You know nothing.
@mekkayel... why the obsession with Lewis ?? when carter was failing innings after innings you were the same one to defend him stating that he hasn't played enough games to be judge, yet now you are here bashing Lewis for having a poor run and he still hasn't even played the same no. of games as carter did. why weren't you calling on hope to dropped from the test team after he went for 15 innings without scoring a half century and averaged around 15. why are you not calling on chase to be dropped because so far he has done absolutely nothing since making his debut in the odi side...
india gonna crush and won series
they should include mohammed shami
Evin Lewis needs to be dropped ASAP. We can't continue choosing a player on what we know he can do and ignore what he's doing at the moment, and that is nothing. Problem is the lack of good openers around. Maybe we should try the Hope bros in the opening positions and bring in ambris in the middle order and also replace Chase.
another awful series for lewis. keep him for England too.
It's really unfortunate that Pant did not get a game but he may still feature in the one off T20.
Ravindra Jadeja playing this ODI as a specialist fielder..
I would like to see matching winning performance from Kedar, Hardik and Ravindra. If they don't then this should be the last chance for them in 50 overs limited cricket. Anyways we have bench strength in Rahul, Manish and others
Looks like Dhoni still has great say in team make up. Persistence with Jadeja and non inclusion of Pant shows it clearly. Dhoni is too big a star to feel insecure from Pant but it seems that's the case. Keeping winning side unchanged is one thing but persisting with same eleven after losing.......?
Only hope for Indian fans wanting to watch Pant bat is the one off t20. WI move of bringing in Gayle must be countered by India by including Pant. If both get going additional ball boys may be needed to stand out of the park. Cric info pls publish.
Finally the WI deciding to bat after winning the toss for a second time.
Kohli thinks that Pant can wait for another 10 years as he is just 19....
People are not happy with sticking the same team neither change the team..it's like double standard..for each and every aspect criticizing the team,the coach and the captains especially we Indians..look at the Aussies or the Englishmen..regardless the result they are supporting their teams..we must understand no any individual playing to loose, sometimes it's not happening like in the champions trophy final..indians were the better team in and out but sometimes in sports u need bit of luck..from the starting it all went wrong from the no ball..we all know the rest..I was also frustrated as much as anybody else but the team got really hurt more than anybody else..they just need a pat on the back and a say just carry on,go forward guys ... You guys did a fabulous job..that's all we need to do as a supporter..I'm really sorry if my words is not acceptable to somebody else here..
Well, well, We just have to wait & see, when next will W.I. win another game. This game will be ah easy win for India.
Cornwall for Chase; Ambris for Lewis.
Sorry maybe got it wrong & didn't realise India won the last game to name an unchanged side today! Trust young Risabh Pant is not getting bored warming the benches wondering when will he be given an opportunity but still enjoying the beautiful sights of the Caribbean.
Pant won't be given any chance to play due to the arrogant nature of Kholi even if it's a 10 odi series. Rahane and Dhoni should give these youngsters a go and I hope India will lose this match shamefully.
Some more examples of how muddled and protective the team management is of the 'chosen few'. Clearly, Kumble was more focused on caring for, and improvement of, the Ind team in general rather than this select band and thus had to be jettisoned. Might as well say this before the series that these new boys are being taken to carry water and do peon work for seniors on the tour. Interestingly, all the seniors are travelling with their significant halves to enjoy the beauty of the Carribbean while taking it easy since everyone's place is assured.
Happy to see that West Indies is continuing with the middle order failure of Roston Chase instead of debuting Sunil Ambris. Just as I predicted when he got chosen that he would not get a match this series even though he deserves a try. But hey after 7 matches and averaging 17 I guess Chase deserves his place.
