West Indies v India, one-off T20I, Kingston July 9, 2017

India put in to bat; Pandya, Yuvraj out, Pant picked

The Report by Sidharth Monga
29

Toss West Indies chose to bowl v India
Live scorecard and ball-by-ball details

Chris Gayle returned to an otherwise expected West Indies XI which included other T20 specialists © AFP

Virat Kohli capped off the West Indies tour with a sixth straight loss at the toss. He had half an hour to pad up and go out to open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan as West Indies did what teams do in Twenty20 cricket: insert the opposition.

India had to deal with a last-minute injury to Hardik Pandya, which left Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin to pull together as the allrounder. They will also join T20I debutant Kuldeep Yadav to form a three-pronged spin attack. Yuvraj Singh wasn't fit yet, which meant Dinesh Karthik got another chance.

West Indies welcomed back Chris Gayle to an otherwise expected XI, which included other T20 specialists.

West Indies 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Chris Gayle, 3 Marlon Samuels, 4 Chadwick Walton (wk), 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Carlos Brathwaite (capt.), 8 Sunil Narine, 9 Jerome Taylor, 10 Samuel Badree, 11 Kesrick Williams

India 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Virat Kohli (capt.), 3 Rishabh Pant, 4 MS Dhoni (wk), 5 Dinesh Karthik, 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Mohammed Shami

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Login To Post Comments

  • RD_CricFan on July 9, 2017, 17:06 GMT

    Kohli should have played Pant in 50 overs matches to give him time to settle the nerve. T20 is quick game where players if not going does not get time to settle the nerve. No logic of playing old players against WI. It seems pitch is slowing down

  • HadesLogic on July 9, 2017, 17:02 GMT

    @WHITE_BIRD, oh so he should hit an 18 ball hundred in the only match he gets to play to please you? You want overnight success without any window to fail. Wonder how you golden oldies have done if they were picked and discarded in a similar manner. And what 'gems' has Dhoni EVER played in a T20 please remind us. The guy has a SINGLE 50 in over 10+ years of international T20. Maybe he is the one suited ONLY for IPL where his hoicks can come off.

  • Daisycric on July 9, 2017, 17:00 GMT

    why jadeja is playing today when west indies have mostly left hander in there batting line up. 3 wicket keeper in t20 match. i want to know who is the selector of indian team. i am sure pant suppoters will be silent for few years and let this youngster improve his game before playing for india.

  • cricfan5818388754 on July 9, 2017, 16:58 GMT

    Pant Innings finally End.... Why people always saying one chance to pant... After he get chance what he done??

  • -Neutral- on July 9, 2017, 16:58 GMT

    Rishab pant.new superstar (slow claps)

  • anuajm on July 9, 2017, 16:51 GMT

    People are so fickle minded, 10 bowls in the game and already started criticizing Pant? Everyone was rooting for him just a few days back!!

  • CricNinja on July 9, 2017, 16:47 GMT

    Hopefully pant supporters will now understand why he wasn't rushed into ODIs. He is talented for sure, but t20s are the best way to ease him into the international arena. Accept that the team management and kohli were right all along, while people kept bashing them for not including pant.

  • Modern_Cricket_is_Evolved on July 9, 2017, 16:46 GMT

    Pant is still raw. Timing > full bloodied heaves. he needs to calm his nerves and play the ball a little late.

  • Corridor-of-Certainty on July 9, 2017, 16:46 GMT

    Pant looks ungainly at times with his shots. Feel like he is at least a couple of domestic seasons away from international ready.

  • cricfan0315582502 on July 9, 2017, 16:43 GMT

    the forecast is gloomy for india....I don't think 220 would be enough. I feel Gayle and Lewis will tear apart this bowling in the chase...let's see

  • No featured comments at the moment.