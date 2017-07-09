India put in to bat; Pandya, Yuvraj out, Pant picked
Toss West Indies chose to bowl v India
Virat Kohli capped off the West Indies tour with a sixth straight loss at the toss. He had half an hour to pad up and go out to open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan as West Indies did what teams do in Twenty20 cricket: insert the opposition.
India had to deal with a last-minute injury to Hardik Pandya, which left Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin to pull together as the allrounder. They will also join T20I debutant Kuldeep Yadav to form a three-pronged spin attack. Yuvraj Singh wasn't fit yet, which meant Dinesh Karthik got another chance.
West Indies welcomed back Chris Gayle to an otherwise expected XI, which included other T20 specialists.
West Indies 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Chris Gayle, 3 Marlon Samuels, 4 Chadwick Walton (wk), 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Carlos Brathwaite (capt.), 8 Sunil Narine, 9 Jerome Taylor, 10 Samuel Badree, 11 Kesrick Williams
India 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Virat Kohli (capt.), 3 Rishabh Pant, 4 MS Dhoni (wk), 5 Dinesh Karthik, 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Mohammed Shami
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Kohli should have played Pant in 50 overs matches to give him time to settle the nerve. T20 is quick game where players if not going does not get time to settle the nerve. No logic of playing old players against WI. It seems pitch is slowing down
@WHITE_BIRD, oh so he should hit an 18 ball hundred in the only match he gets to play to please you? You want overnight success without any window to fail. Wonder how you golden oldies have done if they were picked and discarded in a similar manner. And what 'gems' has Dhoni EVER played in a T20 please remind us. The guy has a SINGLE 50 in over 10+ years of international T20. Maybe he is the one suited ONLY for IPL where his hoicks can come off.
why jadeja is playing today when west indies have mostly left hander in there batting line up. 3 wicket keeper in t20 match. i want to know who is the selector of indian team. i am sure pant suppoters will be silent for few years and let this youngster improve his game before playing for india.
Pant Innings finally End.... Why people always saying one chance to pant... After he get chance what he done??
Rishab pant.new superstar (slow claps)
People are so fickle minded, 10 bowls in the game and already started criticizing Pant? Everyone was rooting for him just a few days back!!
Hopefully pant supporters will now understand why he wasn't rushed into ODIs. He is talented for sure, but t20s are the best way to ease him into the international arena. Accept that the team management and kohli were right all along, while people kept bashing them for not including pant.
Pant is still raw. Timing > full bloodied heaves. he needs to calm his nerves and play the ball a little late.
Pant looks ungainly at times with his shots. Feel like he is at least a couple of domestic seasons away from international ready.
the forecast is gloomy for india....I don't think 220 would be enough. I feel Gayle and Lewis will tear apart this bowling in the chase...let's see
India fielding three and half wicket keepers in team. MS, DK, pant and Kedar.
what pant is doing he like only to ply ipl
after seeing pant innings i am fully convince that he is a test player. thats the reason why his t20 and one day average is only 20. i am sure pant supporters are watching how he is batting now.
pant supporters where are you?ishan and iyer far better than this kid.
@COOLJACK_143: on the contrary, Kohli was trying to push the runrate as much as possible and use the first 6 overs knowing the pitch is a belter, outfield is short and Westindies can chase even 200 with ease here.
the great destructive pant striking at 90
All this hype about Rishab Pant and all he has done is run out a settled Dhawan and score 19 off 20 on an absolute flat track. This is why you can never trust a 19-year old to replace a WC winning captain with consistency throughout
Meanwhile mr.pant is in test match mode..Pls get out so dhoni can show you how it is done
@COOLJACK_143, unfortunately this is what Kohli does whenever he opens: tries too hard. He is really good at one down in T20 so not sure why he wants to open and play the 'enforcer' role. DK is playing a gem here but to what end? Does he really have a future in Ind T20 setup at 32? In what role?
pant is useless, not worthy to be in the eleven
So while everyone is scoring at 140-200 SR ,our man pant, who the very knowledgable indian supporters were calling to replace dhoni, scores at 90..Well done..Master blaster indeed..rahane scored faster in the odis
It is kind of frustrating that dinesh kartik keeps getting all these opportunities ahead of Kedar Jadhav (and Hardik Pandya when he plays). The ironic thing is that kartik was not even in the original squad when it was first selected. He only came into the squad when Manish Pandey got injured. So, the player who was not even first choice keeps playing ahead of first choices? The question now is would Manish Pandey have gotten these opportunities? Cheers!
On a funny note, Dhawan must have found that he is not selected for the test team, Due to curiosity of not getting selected he must have got out.
The single was on. Dhawan was run out because Pant failed to call "no" at the time.
v kohli played unusually today. that shot was completely out of his character going after every ball, no responsibility taken at all whatsoever .
So DK and Dhoni are playing even in the T20 ALONG with another keeper. Pretty clear what the idea is behind this selection policy. Keep the oldies nice and warm, give them free matches to play rather than giving chances to any youngsters.
That is a killer outfield. More than the big bats, its these lightning quick outfields that are killing the contest between the bat and the ball....and the fielder.
Rishabh pant deserves a chance in ODI line up as well. it is time to showcase his talents. BCCI should take a leaf out of Cricket Australia's books to break the jinx to drop nonperforming players without seeing their faces n old time glories
Rishabh Pant must open, otherwise I'm pretty sure he will get only 2-3 balls to play.
