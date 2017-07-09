India put in to bat; Pandya, Yuvraj out, Pant picked

Toss West Indies chose to bowl v India

Chris Gayle returned to an otherwise expected West Indies XI which included other T20 specialists © AFP

Virat Kohli capped off the West Indies tour with a sixth straight loss at the toss. He had half an hour to pad up and go out to open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan as West Indies did what teams do in Twenty20 cricket: insert the opposition.

India had to deal with a last-minute injury to Hardik Pandya, which left Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin to pull together as the allrounder. They will also join T20I debutant Kuldeep Yadav to form a three-pronged spin attack. Yuvraj Singh wasn't fit yet, which meant Dinesh Karthik got another chance.

West Indies welcomed back Chris Gayle to an otherwise expected XI, which included other T20 specialists.

West Indies 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Chris Gayle, 3 Marlon Samuels, 4 Chadwick Walton (wk), 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Carlos Brathwaite (capt.), 8 Sunil Narine, 9 Jerome Taylor, 10 Samuel Badree, 11 Kesrick Williams

India 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Virat Kohli (capt.), 3 Rishabh Pant, 4 MS Dhoni (wk), 5 Dinesh Karthik, 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Mohammed Shami

