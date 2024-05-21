Live Report - Pathirana, Udana, Janat the most expensive picks in LPL 2024 auction

And six hours later the 2024 LPL Auction is done! The way the auction went, the general vibe from the teams seemed to be that most of the high priority signings had been made prior to the auction. Only Matheesha Pathirana elicited any sort of high level bidding war, while the other two highly priced signings - Isuru Udana (US$ 100,000) and Karim Janat (US$ 80,000) - seemed to suggest sides placing a premium on squad composition. Though the Udana signing probably signalled more to Galle being wary of sides with "right to match" options pipping their for a third time in the auction.