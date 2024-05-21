Updated 2 hrs ago • Published Today
Live Report - Pathirana, Udana, Janat the most expensive picks in LPL 2024 auction
That's a wrap!
And six hours later the 2024 LPL Auction is done! The way the auction went, the general vibe from the teams seemed to be that most of the high priority signings had been made prior to the auction. Only Matheesha Pathirana elicited any sort of high level bidding war, while the other two highly priced signings - Isuru Udana (US$ 100,000) and Karim Janat (US$ 80,000) - seemed to suggest sides placing a premium on squad composition. Though the Udana signing probably signalled more to Galle being wary of sides with "right to match" options pipping their for a third time in the auction.
We will have more detailed pieces out on the auction and the squad composition shortly, but for now have a good one folks!
B-Love Kandy Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Andre Fletcher, Kyle Mayers, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mohammed Hasnain, Chamath Gomez, Pawan Rathnayake, Chaturanga de Silva, Kavindu Pathirathne, Lakshan Sandakan, Sammu Ashan, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammed Ali, Kasun Rajitha
Colombo Strikers Chamika Karunaratne, Thisara Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nipun Dhananjaya, Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips, Chamika Gunasekara, Dunith Wellalage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Taskin Ahmed, Angelo Perera, Shevon Daniel, Garuka Sanketh, Matheesha Pathirana, Shehan Fernando, Kavin Bandara, Isitha Wijesundara, Muhammed Waseem, Allah Ghazanfar
Galle Marvels Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lasith Croospulle, Niroshan Dickwella, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sean Williams, Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sadeesha Rajapaksa, Mohommed Shiraz, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda
Dambulla Thunders Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Dushan Hemantha, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mustafizur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Lahiru Udara, Akila Dananjaya, Danushka Gunathilaka, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Ranesh Silva, Sohan de Livera, Hazmatullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Asela Gunaratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Rusanda Gamage, Mithun Jayawickrama, Ayana Siriwardhana, Sonal Dinusha, Haider Ali, Santhush Gunathilaka
Jaffna Kings Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Roussow, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Theesan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka
Pathirana sold for LPL record US$ 120,000 to Colombo Strikers!
Okay here's the big one and boy he doesn't disappoint. Matheesha Pathirana in at US$ 50,000. Dambulla start the bidding at US$ 70,000 and just like that the LPL record is shattered as Galle Marvels bump up to US$ 100,000! And what's this? Galle up their own bid to US$ 120,000! Applause ring out as Galle Marvels' bid holds up, but hold on there is a right to match and Colombo has exercised their right!
Pathirana goes to Colombo Strikers for US$ 120,000! Galle's attempts to raise the price don't pay off in the end. But valiant effort nevertheless.
Nisala Tharaka goes to Jaffna Kings!
With that there's just one team that can spend money here - Jaffna Kings. They have chosen allrounder Nisala Tharaka for US$ 5,000. And with that the auction has officially come to an end!
Yuri Koththigoda goes to Galle!
Yuri Koththigoda has been placed back on the auction block at the request of Galle Marvels. The bid is for US$ 5,000 and Jaffna don't contest it. With that Galle also max out their squad list!
Theesan Vithushan goes to Jaffna Kings!
Theesan Vithushan is in at US$ 5,000. Jaffna has put in the opening bid, and that holds.
Santhush Gunathilaka goes to Dambulla!
Santhush Gunathilaka is in at US$ 5,000. Cash flush Dambulla put up US$ 6,000 and secure the signing with ease. With that Dambulla have maxed out their squad with 24 players, and still have US$ 50,000 left in their purse.
Allah Ghazanfar joins Colombo!
Eighteen year-old Afghan bowler Allah Ghazanfar is in at US$ 10,000. Colombo Strikers empty their purse as they secure their final signing!
Haider Ali goes to Dambulla!
Pakistan batter Haider Ali starts at US$ 20,000. Dambulla goes to US$ 25,000. Overkill really as no one else can go beyond US$ 20,000.
Nishan Madushka is heading to Jaffna!
Nishan Madushka is here again, US$ 10,000. Jaffna Kings open the bidding. Only Dambulla can afford to up that bid at this point, but they choose not to. Sold to Jaffna!
Kasun Rajitha joins Kandy!
Kasun Rajitha is back at US$ 20,000. There's a bidding war between Jaffna and Kandy. Kandy, with just US$ 27,000 remaining bid US$ 26,000. Jaffna have US$ 30,000 in their purse but they opt not to spend it just yet. Sold to Kandy!
This leaves Kandy at US$ 1,000 in their purse, which essentially means they're the first side to be unable to spend further in this auction.
Pathum Nissanka sold to Jaffna Kings!
Okay here we go. Pathum Nissanka - player number one in the auction - comes back at US$ 40,000. Jaffna Kings have the space and the purse, they put in an opening bid. Both Dambulla and Galle have the means to match them, but they opt not to. Sold to Jaffna Kings!
Yuri Koththigoda goes unsold
Yuri Koththigoda goes unsold at US$ 5,000.
Sonal Dinusha goes to Dambulla!
Uncapped allrounder Sonal Dinusha is in at US$ 5,000. Sold to Dambulla Thunders for US$ 6,000.
Arul Pragasam goes to Jaffna!
Uncapped allrounder Arul Pragasam is in at US$ 5,000. Jaffna are the only bidder.
Vandersay is heading to the Marvels!
Jeffrey Vandersay is back at US$ 30,000. Galle is quick on the paddle. No one else seems keen, so sold to Galle!
Chamindu Wijesinghe goes to Galle!
As things stand both Dambulla and Colombo need to make one more overseas signing, while Jaffna and Colombo need one more signing overall to reach their minimum 20 player squad limit.
Chamindu Wijesinghe is next at US$ 5,000. Signed by Galle Marvels for base price!
Murvin Abinash goes to Jaffna Kings!
Murvin Abinash is in at US$ 5,000. Sold to Jaffna Kings.
Mohammed Ali joins B-Love Kandy!
Pakistan's Mohammed Ali is in at US$ 10,000. Kandy put in a bid and sold!
Mujeeb is sold to Galle!
Mujeeb Ur Rehman is back at a maximum base price of US$ 50,000. Galle are keen, and that would be their final mandatory overseas signing. No other bids but Kandy have a right to match, but they turn down the option. Sold to Galle Marvels!
Salman Ali Agha joins Kandy!
Pakistan allrounder Salman Ali Agha is up for auction at US$ 10,000. Kandy secure the signing with their opening bid!
Vishwa Fernando remains unsold
Vishwa Fernando is back under the hammer, US$ 10,000. Unsold.
Ayana Siriwardhana goes to Dambulla
Uncapped allrounder Ayana Siriwardhana is in at US$ 5,000. Dambulla take it down with a base price bid.
Tharindu Ratnayake goes unsold
Tharindu Ratnayake is back at US$ 10,000. Unsold.
Mithun Jayawickrama joins Dambulla!
Uncapped allrounder Mithun Jayawickrama is in at US$ 5,000. Dambulla start the bidding, and one bid is all it takes.
Mohammed Nawfer goes unsold
Uncapped keeper Mohammed Nawfer is in at US$ 5,000. Unsold.
Kavindu Nadeeshan is sold to Galle!
Uncapped allrounder Kavindu Nadeeshan comes in at US$ 5,000. Galle are the only bidder.
Usman Khan goes unsold
Pakistan batter Usman Khan is in at US$ 20,000. Unsold.
Aamer Jamal goes unsold
Pakistan allrounder Aamer Jamal is in at US$ 20,000. Unsold.
Azam Khan goes to B-Love Kandy!
Azam Khan is back, his base price is US$ 50,000. And Kandy puts in a belated opening bid to secure the signing! That means Kandy have US$ 47,000 left and a minimum of one more signing to make.
Rusanda Gamage sold to Dambulla Thunder!
Rusanda Gamage is up for auction at US$ 5,000. Dambulla in action again, and sold!
Lahiru Madushanka goes to Dambulla!
Allrounder Lahiru Madushanka enters at US$ 20,000. After some discussion, Dambulla put in a bid. And it holds as Kandy turn down their right to match.
Curtis Campher goes unsold
Irish allrounder Curtis Campher comes in at US$ 10,000. Unsold.
Asela Gunaratne is sold to Dambulla Thunders!
Allrounder Asela Gunaratne enters at US$ 10,000. Dambulla opens the bidding.
Sammu Ashan sold to B-Love Kandy!
Allrounder Sammu Ashan is in at US$ 5,000. Kandy put in a bid and it holds up!
Movin Subasinge goes unsold
Movin Subasinge is back up for auction at US$ 10,000. Unsold.
Pasindu Sooriyabandara goes to Galle!
Batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara is at US$ 5,000. Galle Marvels snap him up.
Rishad Hossain goes unsold
Bangladesh allrounder Rishad Hossain is in at US$ 10,000. Unsold. Very surprising considering his recent exploits.
Wanuja Sahan goes to Jaffna!
Allrounder Wanuja Sahan is up at US$ 10,000. Jaffna puts in an opening bid, and that's all it takes! Sold!
Lakshan Sandakan is sold to Kandy!
Lakshan Sandakan is in next at US$ 20,000. And once more he goes unsold, oh no he doesn't. Kandy pop their paddle up extremely late.
Sandun Mendis goes unsold
Sandun Mendis is in at US$ 5,000. Unsold.
Kavindu Pathirathne goes to Kandy!
First up is Kavindu Pathirathne for US$ 5,000, and Kandy swoop in. They are definitely in need of some cheap signings to fill up their squad.
Time to accelerate!
Righto! The accelerated round is almost ready to go. How it works is that each side can name up to 12 players that went unsold or from the remaining players' list to be put up for sale.
There were certainly some surprises in terms of unsold players in the initial rounds, none more so than Pathum Nissanka going without any bidders. So let's see how things proceed from hereon.
The key points to note are that Kandy need to buy at least five more players (three of whom need to foreign signings, while Dambulla need four (one foreign), Colombo just the one foreign signing, and Galle two (one foreign).
Breakdown at the break!
Alright time for another break, slightly longer one this time as the teams have been requested to prepare a list of players for the accelerated auction. Until then here's the latest breakdown of the squads.
Kandy (15 signings, US$ 127,000 left) Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Andre Fletcher, Kyle Mayers, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne
Colombo (19 signings, US$ 10,000 left) Chamika Karunaratne, Thisara Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nipun Dhananjaya, Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips, Chamika Gunasekara, Dunith Wellalage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Taskin Ahmed, Angelo Perera, Shevon Daniel, Garuka Sanketh, Matheesha Pathirana
Galle (18 signings, US$ 104,000 left) Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lasith Croospulle, Niroshan Dickwella, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sean Williams, Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi
Dambulla (16 signings, US$ 132,000 left) Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Dushan Hemantha, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mustafizur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Lahiru Udara, Akila Dananjaya, Danushka Gunathilaka, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep
Jaffna (17 signings, US$ 90,000 left) Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Roussow, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando
With each side needing a mandatory six overseas players, only Jaffna have fulfilled that criteria. Each of Dambulla, Colombo and Galle have five overseas signings, while Kandy have just three.
Paul Stirling goes unsold
Paul Stirling is in at US$ 20,000. But the veteran Irishman sees no takers.
Pulina Tharanga goes unsold
Pulina Tharanga comes in at US$ 10,000. Unsold.
Suminda Lakshan goes unsold
Suminda Lakshan is in at US$ 10,000. Unsold.
Karim Janat goes to Dambulla for US$ 80,000!
Karim Janat starts at US$ 30,000. Dambulla are interested in the Afghan. Galle counters. The bidding rockets to US$ 50,000. Before you know it the bidding is up to US$ 80,000 - a verbal bid from Dambulla. And it sticks! Sold to Dambulla Thunders!
Riazat Ali Shah goes unsold
Riazat Ali Shah from Uganda is in at US$ 5,000. Unsold.
Ryan Burl goes unsold
Ryan Burl is in at US$ 10,000. No takers.
Gulbadin Naib goes unsold
Gulbadin Naib starts at US$ 40,000. Unsold.
Chaturanga de Silva sold to Kandy!
Chaturanga de Silva, older brother of T20 skipper Wanindu Hasaranga, is in at US$ 30,000. B-Love Kandy decide to splurge and they lock down their man.
Galle sign Dhananjaya Lakshan!
Dhananjaya Lakshan is in at US$ 10,000. Galle are the sole suitor and sold!
Ravindu Fernando goes unsold
Ravindu Fernando goes unsold at US$ 5,000.
Movin Subasinghe goes unsold
Movin Subasinghe is in at US$ 10,000. He had shown glimpses last season in the LPL, but no luck here.
Chamindu Wickramasinge goes unsold
Time for some allrounders. Chamindu Wickramasinge is in at US$ 5,000. Unsold.
Dinura Kalupahana goes unsold
Dinura Kalupahana goes unsold at US$ 5,000.
Usman Shinwari goes unsold
Pakistan's Usman Shinwari is in at US% 10,000. No takers.
Nipun Premarathna goes unsold
Nipun Premarathna goes unsold at US$ 5,000.
Nimsara Attaragalla goes unsold
Nimsara Attaragalla goes unsold at US$ 5,000.
Asanka Manoj goes unsold
Asanka Manoj goes unsold at US$ 5,000.
Pawan Sandhesh goes unsold
Pawan Sandhesh is unsold at US$ 5,000.
Matthew Forde goes unsold
Another West Indian, Matthew Forde, is in at US$ 50,000. Passes all around.
Sisanda Magala goes unsold
Sisanda Magala from South Africa goes unsold at US$ 20,000.
Oshane Thomas goes unsold
West Indian Oshane Thomas is in at US$ 20,000. Unsold.
Danal Hemananda goes unsold
Danal Hemananda is in at US$ 5,000. Unsold.
Sithum Disanayaka goes unsold
Sithum Disanayaka goes unsold at US$ 5,000.
Nipun Ransika goes unsold
Nipun Ransika starts at US$ 5,000. Unsold.
Dahani goes unsold
Shahnwaz Dahani enters at US$ 20,000. Unsold.
Chamath Gomez goes to B-Love Kandy!
Time for some more fast bowlers. Chamath Gomez is here at US$ 5,000. Kandy make a belated bid, and that's about it.
Zazai is sold to Dambulla!
Hazmatullah Zazai starts at US$ 50,000. Dambulla waste little time opening the bidding, but no one else has Zazai on their radars.
Thanuka Dabare goes unsold
Thanuka Dabare starts at US$ 10,000. Unsold.
Ahan Wickramasinghe goes to Jaffna!
The highly-rated Ahan Wickramasinghe in at US$ 5,000. Jaffna are the only bidder and they get their man!
Pasindu Sooriyabandara goes unsold
Pasindu Sooriyabandara is in at US$ 5,000. Unsold.
Jaffna secure Alex Ross!
Australia's Alex Ross is in at US$ 20,000. Jaffna are interested and start the bidding. Dambulla opt out of their right to match. Sold to Jaffna!
Reeza Hendricks goes unsold
Reezan Hendricks starts at US$ 40,000. Unsold.
Hasitha Boyagoda goes unsold
Hasitha Boyagoda starts at US$ 5,000. Unsold.
Ranuda Somarathne goes unsold
Ranuda Somarathne is in at US$ 5,000. Unsold.
Kennar Lewis goes unsold
Kennar Lewis begins at US$ 10,000. Unsold.
Tamim goes unsold
Tamim Iqbal enters at US$ 40,000. Well beyond Colombo's budget, and seemingly too rich for the others as well.
Pawan Rathnayake heads to Kandy!
Pawan Rathnayake in at US$ 5,000. Kandy are in for him. No one else is interested.
Colombo sigh Muhammed Waseem!
Muhammed Waseem is in at US$ 20,000. Colombo put in a sizeable portion of their remaining budget and get their man!
Galle sign Isura Udana for US$ 100,000!
Isuru Udana is in at US$ 30,000. And uh...Galle have bid US$ 100,000. Charu Sharma the auctioneer checked that three times, but indeed it was heard correctly.
There is a right to match with Kandy, and unsurprisingly Kandy don't take up the option. Well, that was a strange one, but Isuru Udana becomes the second most expensive signing thus far - and US$ 8,000 more than last year's top signing!
Eshan Malinga goes to Jaffna!
Eshan Malinga starts at US$ 5,000. Jaffna are in for the uncapped seamer and get him.
Jacob Duffy is unsold
Jacob Duffy goes unsold for US$ 20,000.
Isitha Wijesundara goes to Colombo!
Isitha Wijesundara is in at US$ 5,000. Colombo strike and get their man without any competition!
Jaffna Kings sign Lahiru Samarakoon
Lahiru Samarakoon starts at US$ 10,000. It's Dambulla v Jaffna again as the bidding goes back and forth. Up to US$ 13,000 and sold to Jaffna! Galle has a right to match but they are not interested.
Lizaad Williams goes unsold
South Africa's Lizaad Williams is in at US$ 20,000. Unsold.
Milan Rathnayake goes unsold
Milan Rathnayake is in at US$ 10,000. Unsold.
Shoriful goes unsold
Shoriful Islam starts at US$ 30,000. Unsold.
Mohammed Hasnain is off to Kandy!
Mohammed Hasnain is in at US$ 30,000. Kandy come in for the fiery Pakistani quick, and that is that!
Shiran Fernando goes unsold
Shiran Fernando is in at US$ 10,000. Unsold.
Zaman Khan goes unsold
Zaman Khan, the slinger from Pakistan, comes in at US$ 50,000. Unsold.
Galle sign Mohomed Shiraz!
Mohomed Shiraz is in at US$ 10,000. Galle open the bidding at base price, and with no other takers sold to Galle!
Ben Lister goes unsold
New Zealand's Ben Lister comes in at US$ 20,000. Unsold.
Udith Madushan goes unsold
Time for more fast bowlers. Udith Madushan starts at US$ 5,000. Unsold.
Evin Lewis goes unsold
Fellow West Indian Evin Lewis at US$ 40,000 also has no takers.
Pulindu Perera goes unsold
Pulindu Perera enters at US$ 5,000. Unsold.
Lendl Simmons goes unsold
West Indian Lendl Simmons starts off at US$ 50,000. Unsold.
Pathum Kumara goes unsold
Pathum Kumara enters at US$ 5,000. Unsold.
Haris Sohail goes unsold
Haris Sohail enters at US$ 20,000. Unsold.
Asif Ali goes unsold
Asif Ali starts off at US$ 40,000. Unsold.
Mark Chapman goes unsold
Mark Chapman starts at US$ 30,000. Unsold.
Colombo sign Kavin Bandara
Kavin Bandara starts off at US$ 5,000. Colombo get their man on a tight budget.
Galle get Sadisha Rajapaksa
Sadisha Rajapaksa goes to Galle for US$ 5,000!
Craig Ervine goes unsold
Craig Ervine starts off at US$ 10,000. Unsold.
