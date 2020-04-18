Customize ESPN

Star Sports Cricket Connected: Dhoni pips Rohit as best IPL captain

16h
1:19

Star Sports Cricket Connected: Mr. 360, IPL's finest

16h
0:41

Star Sports Cricket Connected: The magic of Malinga

16h
0:50

Star Sports Cricket Connected: Watson the Mr. Consistent

15h
1:27

Star Sports Cricket Connected: Fleming the standout IPL coach

16h
1:07

Six-machine Russell, Gayle the chaser, Dhoni v Narine

Who has hit the most last-ball sixes in winning chases? Who has the most runs without a fifty?

2dBharath Seervi

Viv Richards or Brian Lara? IPL or PSL?

2d
AFP
2:40

Labuschagne's 'phenomenal' growth wows Andrew McDonald

Australia's assistant coach said Labuschagne reached a level he had never seen before

14hESPNcricinfo staff

'Smith looking forward to captaining Royals' - McDonald

Steve Smith will take on the leadership role at Royals, a challenge he's excited about, says Andrew McDonald

5d
1:06

'Labuschagne a likely pick for the 2023 ODI World Cup'

Andrew McDonald talks about the biggest surprise of Australia's successful home summer 

5d
1:41

McDonald talks up Australia's chances at the T20 World Cup

Says, 'The big grounds in Australia suit our style of cricket'

5d
3:34

'India has an exciting crop of fast bowlers coming through'

Andrew McDonald on landing top-end talent for Rajasthan Royals at the IPL auction

5d
1:58

Mushfiqur Rahim puts up bat for auction to aid relief efforts

A round-up of how the cricket community is reacting to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) threat

7hESPNcricinfo staff

Who makes it to our Asian World Cup-winning dream XI?

Who should be captain, and do Imran Khan and Kapil Dev both deserve a place in the team?

1dSreshth Shah

Dream Team: ESPNcricinfo's Asian World Cup-winning dream XI

Sharda Ugra, Osman Samiuddin and Andrew Fernando pick a dream team from the 1983, 1992, 1996 and 2011 World Cup-winning sides

2d
6:29

Does Imran Khan make it or Kapil Dev? Or both?

The debate gets heated as our selectors, Sharda Ugra, Osman Samiuddin and Andrew Fernando, try to decide which allrounder to pick

2d
2:16

Who will captain the Asian World Cup-winning dream team?

A toss up between Kapil Dev, Imran Khan, Arjuna Ranatunga and MS Dhoni to lead the dream team

2d
5:10

Is there room for Yuvraj Singh in the XI?

Yuvraj Singh had a stellar 2011 World Cup, but was it good enough for him to make it to our dream team?

2d
4:46

