Does Jamie Smith have the highest individual score from No. 7 in Tests?

We're lucky to have full ball-by-ball details of all the IPL matches since the first one in 2008, so the stats team - who had fondly imagined they'd finished with the IPL for a few months - bravely attacked this particular pair of figures. The top batters probably aren't that surprising: Virat Kohli has scored 506 runs in the first over of an IPL innings (he faced 398 balls in them), and David Warner 475 (from 524 deliveries). Next come Shikhar Dhawan (456 from 463), Rohit Sharma (384 from 374) and Ajinkya Rahane (355 from 438).