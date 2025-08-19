Why Shafali was left out, and the WPL stamp on India's squad

Why was Shafali left out?

By leaving out Shafali Verma , the selectors have opted for consistency over X-factor.

Pratika Rawal , who made her debut after India left Shafali out of their ODI squad last year, has scored 703 runs at an average of 54.07 and a strike rate of 87.43 in 14 innings. She has formed a prolific combination with Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order: they've already put on four century partnerships and six half-century stands, and average a remarkable 77.57 together - no pair of India batters, with a cut-off of 1000 partnership runs, has done better

India clearly wanted continuity at the top, and Shafali, who hasn't played ODIs since October 2024, needed a rich run of form to barge the door down. She certainly did her bit. She scored 527 runs at an average of 75.28 and a strike rate of 152.31 in the domestic one-dayers for Haryana in December 2024, including a top score of 197 off 115 balls against Bengal. She followed that up with a sensational WPL 2025 for Delhi Capitals; she was the fourth-highest run-getter overall, and the most prolific Indian batter, with 304 runs at a strike rate of 152.76.

Even so, Shafali missed out on the tri-series in Sri Lanka in June and the ODIs in England in July. She impressed during the T20I series in England, with scores of 47, 31 and 75 in the last three games, but her form on the recent India A tour of Australia - scores of 52, 4, and 36 in three one-dayers, and 41, 3, and 3 in the T20s that preceded them - may have not made a compelling enough case for the selectors to pick her to open ahead of Rawal. Another factor that works in Rawal's favour is that she can bowl, something Shafali doesn't offer more regularly.

The selectors could have picked Shafali as back-up opener, but they went with the more versatile option in Yastika Bhatia, who offers wicketkeeping cover in addition to her top-order batting.

The one aspect India could miss out on in Shafali's absence is a dash of aggression in the powerplay. Rawal is more accumulator than dynamo, and this has put the onus on Mandhana to be the enforcer early on.

The WPL has helped fast-track Shree Charani into her maiden ODI World Cup • Getty Images

The WPL stamp on India's World Cup squad

The 2025 edition is India's first ODI World Cup since the advent of the WPL, and the tournament's impact is already evident. Kranti Goud has only played only four ODIs, and N Shree Charani just eight. Neither had even played in the WPL before the 2025 season.

Having punted on both players on the back of positive feedback from their franchises, the selectors were proved right when Charani emerged as Player of the Series in India's 3-2 T20I win over England last month, picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.46, and standing out for her control, fearlessness and ability to hold her own under pressure.

Similarly, it only took eight WPL games for Goud to impress the selectors with her ability to hustle batters at a bristling 115kph or thereabouts and bowl a mean yorker. With Renuka Singh injured, they backed Goud for the ODIs in England, and she responded with a fiery, match-winning 6 for 52 in the decider at Chester-le-Street.

Once it emerged that Pooja Vastrakar's long-term injury absence was likely to extend through the World Cup, India backed Amanjot to be a second seamer in a predominantly spin-heavy attack, and she impressed with both bat and ball during the England T20Is.

A back injury in England during the ODIs forced the team management to tread cautiously, resting her from the ODI series against Australia that precedes the World Cup. They are giving Amanjot every chance to be fit for the World Cup warm-ups, leading into the tournament opener on September 30.

Similarly, Arundhati Reddy , with the experience of just nine ODIs, has made the World Cup squad on the sheer weight of her WPL performances. In the 2024 season, she was one of Meg Lanning's go-to bowlers, evident in the sheer number of overs she bowled - 29.2, the second-most for Delhi Capitals. She carried that form into 2025, and has become an excellent swing bowler who offers handy lower-order hitting that gives the team batting cushion.

Renuka Singh's return