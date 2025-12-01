New Zealand start WTC cycle as favourites against patchwork West Indies

Big picture - all eyes on Kane Williamson

Williamson's previous Test was in December last year, and quite a lot has happened since.

He has tapered back his international commitments, playing more games for others during this period. He has also retired from T20Is , and the entire cricketing landscape seems to be changing in New Zealand as well, with plans being developed for a T20 league in the country in 2027.

After the three-match Test series against West Indies, New Zealand fans may have to wait until late 2026 to watch Williamson in Test action at home again (if he continues to play on). This is a rare chance for them, then, as speculation around his international future grows.

While New Zealand have won 11 ODI series in a row at home, their recent home Test record isn't as formidable. They have won just two of their last seven home series , with one of those coming against a second-string South Africa side. A number of New Zealand players are currently injured - or working their way back from injuries - but despite that, they will start as favourites because West Indies have bigger problems to deal with.

Both the Josephs - Alzarri and Shamar - are nursing injuries, and West Indies have sent an SOS to Kemar Roach , who hasn't played Test cricket since January. They have also called up Ojay Shields , a former high-school PE teacher. While Jayden Seales is available for this Test series, before joining the ILT20 in the UAE, there are serious concerns around West Indies' depth, or lack of it.

John Campbell and Shai Hope offered a sliver of hope with the bat in decent batting conditions against India in Delhi , but can they do the job on potentially green pitches in New Zealand? Who should be their No. 3, Alick Athanaze or Brandon King? Can West Indies relieve Hope of wicketkeeping duties, trust Tevin Imlach, and find the right balance? Johann Layne or Anderson Phillip? The visitors find themselves with more questions than answers.

History is also against West Indies: the last time they won a Test in New Zealand was way back in 1995

An on-song Jayden Seales can single-handedly carve up batting line-ups with his swing, bounce and control • AFP/Getty Images

Form guide

New Zealand: WWWLL (last five Tests, most recent first)

West Indies: LLLLL

In the spotlight: Tom Latham and Jayden Seales

Tom Latham has endured a difficult time. He oversaw New Zealand's 2-1 defeat to England at home last December and then missed the Zimbabwe Test series with injury. His last Test hundred came in December 2022, but he has some recent form on his side, having compiled a half-century for Canterbury in the second round of the Plunket Shield. Prior to that, Latham had hit two fifties in three innings in the one-day Ford Trophy, which had kicked off New Zealand's domestic season Since leading New Zealand to a historic 3-0 sweep of India in India in November last year,has endured a difficult time. He oversaw New Zealand's 2-1 defeat to England at home last December and then missed the Zimbabwe Test series with injury. His last Test hundred came in December 2022, but he has some recent form on his side, having compiled a half-century for Canterbury in the second round of the Plunket Shield. Prior to that, Latham had hit two fifties in three innings in the one-day Ford Trophy, which had kicked off New Zealand's domestic season

Jayden Seales barely found support at the other end in India, and could face a similar scenario in New Zealand. But an on-song Seales can single-handedly carve up batting line-ups with his swing, bounce and control. His battle against Williamson is one to watch out for - the two have never faced each other in international cricket before. barely found support at the other end in India, and could face a similar scenario in New Zealand. But an on-song Seales can single-handedly carve up batting line-ups with his swing, bounce and control. His battle against Williamson is one to watch out for - the two have never faced each other in international cricket before.

Against West Indies, New Zealand will have to choose between Devon Conway and Will Young • Zimbabwe Cricket

Team news: Devon Conway or Will Young?

New Zealand (probable): 1 Tom Latham (capt), 2 Devon Conway/Will Young, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Mitchell Santner/Michael Bracewell, 8 Zak Foulkes, 9 Nathan Smith, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Jacob Duffy/Blair Tickner

West Indies' team management had suggested they had picked Alick Athanaze in India for his ability to counter spin. In seam-friendly New Zealand, they might consider bringing back Brandon King , who is proficient against pace, and leaving out left-arm fingerspinner Jomel Warrican for an extra seamer. It remains to be seen if Jamaican fast bowler Shields gets a debut at 29. Captain Roston Chase could pitch in with his offspin when the quicks need a break.

West Indies (probable): 1 John Campbell, 2 Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 3 Alick Athanaze/Brandon King, 4 Shai Hope, 5 Kavem Hodge, 6 Roston Chase (capt), 7 Tevin Imlach (wk), 8 Justin Greaves, 9 Kemar Roach, 10 Jayden Seales, 11 Johann Layne/Anderson Phillip/Ojay Shields

New Zealand have beaten West Indies in their last five Tests • Associated Press

Pitch and conditions

The conditions at Hagley Oval aid swing, though New Zealand surfaces are often misleading with the grass at the toss rarely lasting much beyond the first session. The weather is likely to be clear on the first day, but some showers have been forecast for the second in Christchurch.

Stats and trivia

Matt Henry has a good Test record at his domestic home ground: 36 wickets in seven games at an average of 23.91, including two five-fors.

Since his debut in November 2022, Tagenarine Chanderpaul has faced 1564 balls in Test cricket. Only Kraigg Brathwaite (2376) has faced more balls than Chanderpaul for West Indies during this period.

New Zealand have beaten West Indies in their last five Tests, including three innings wins at home.

Quotes

"It's the purest form of the game, really, and it's the first Test series for me at home, and I'm really excited. In December, the Test cricket arena is always the best time of the year, and [this is] certainly a format this team prides itself on playing well."

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter