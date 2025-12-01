Matches (26)
Hurricanes vs Stars, 32nd Match at Hobart, WBBL, Dec 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
32nd Match, Hobart, December 01, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hurricanes
W
W
L
L
W
Stars
L
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HH-W8 M • 345 Runs • 49.29 Avg • 144.95 SR
HH-W10 M • 274 Runs • 54.8 Avg • 123.42 SR
MS-W10 M • 454 Runs • 56.75 Avg • 140.12 SR
MS-W7 M • 165 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 124.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HH-W8 M • 14 Wkts • 7.48 Econ • 12.42 SR
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.37 Econ • 13.5 SR
MS-W9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 9.73 SR
MS-W7 M • 12 Wkts • 6.16 Econ • 9.5 SR
Squad
HH-W
MS-W
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|1 December 2025 - day (20-over match)
