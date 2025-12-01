Matches (26)
Hurricanes vs Stars, 32nd Match at Hobart, WBBL, Dec 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score

32nd Match, Hobart, December 01, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women

#1

Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women

#2

Tomorrow
8:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Hobart Hurricanes WomenHobart Hurricanes Women
8620120.171
2
Melbourne Stars WomenMelbourne Stars Women
7511112.175
Match centre Ground time: 07:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DN Wyatt
8 M • 345 Runs • 49.29 Avg • 144.95 SR
NJ Carey
10 M • 274 Runs • 54.8 Avg • 123.42 SR
MM Lanning
10 M • 454 Runs • 56.75 Avg • 140.12 SR
AE Jones
7 M • 165 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 124.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
H Graham
8 M • 14 Wkts • 7.48 Econ • 12.42 SR
HI Silver-Holmes
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.37 Econ • 13.5 SR
SF Day
9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 9.73 SR
KJ Garth
7 M • 12 Wkts • 6.16 Econ • 9.5 SR
Squad
HH-W
MS-W
Player
Role
Elyse Villani (c)
Middle order Batter
Kathryn Bryce 
Allrounder
Nicola Carey 
Bowler
Heather Graham 
Allrounder
Ruth Johnston 
Allrounder
Lizelle Lee 
Opening Batter
Isabella Malgioglio 
Bowler
Nat Sciver-Brunt 
Allrounder
Hayley Silver-Holmes 
Bowling Allrounder
Amy Smith 
Bowling Allrounder
Linsey Smith 
Bowler
Lauren Smith 
Bowler
Molly Strano 
Bowler
Rachel Trenaman 
Allrounder
Callie Wilson 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2025/26
Match days1 December 2025 - day (20-over match)
