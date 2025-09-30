Matches (6)
ZIM Women vs UAE Women, 3rd ODI at Bulawayo, ZIM-W vs UAE-W, Sep 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI, Bulawayo, September 30, 2025, United Arab Emirates Women tour of Zimbabwe
What will be the toss result?
ZIM-W Win & Bat
UAE-W Win & Bat
ZIM-W Win & Bowl
UAE-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ZIM Women
W
L
L
L
W
UAE Women
W
L
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|WODI no. 1485
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.15 start, First Session 9.15-12.25, Interval 12.25-12.55, Second Session 12.55-16.05
|Match days
|30 September 2025 - day (50-over match)